Being forced to stay at home for an extended period due to the coronavirus pandemic can get very tiresome. The absence of strict routines and pressure to perform can often translate to slothful living while many people also try to hide their anxiety by gorging on junk food. Staying at home can end up being disastrous for both body and mind unless you are conscious of the need to keep physically fit and mentally sharp. Some simple tips that will help you to survive the pandemic and emerge fit:

Eat Well but Vary Your Diet, Recommends Curt E. Liebman MD

One of the aspects of staying locked up at home for long periods is your access to food. Even if you are normally on a very strict diet, you will do well to somewhat relax your self-imposed rules on what to eat and what not to touch. According to https://www.huffingtonpost.in, substituting normal junk foods with chopped veggies, fresh fruit, nuts, and seeds can be a healthy way of killing your hunger. If you are trying to alleviate your anxiety by heading to the kitchen, then you may find value in other distractions like reading a book, listening to music, or even working out, suggests Curt E. Liebman MD.

Be Alert to the Symptoms That Indicate You May Need Help, Observes Curt E. Liebman MD

In case you already suffer from problematic eating behavior and the pandemic is preventing you from getting access to foods that are safe for you, it can lead to a lot of anxiety as well as dietary restrictions. It is not uncommon for extended periods of isolation to trigger episodes of binge eating; however, if this recurs too often, then you need to seek assistance from a therapist or the intervention of a qualified nutritionist and dietician who is experienced in this subject. Even though you may not be able to go to a clinic, there are plenty of professionals who can be accessed over the phone or video conferencing.

Distance Yourself Physically Not Socially, Advises Curt E. Liebman MD

One of the most important steps of staying safe from infection is to maintain a safe distance from other people in your vicinity. However, unfortunately, the term has been given the name of “social distancing”, which is grossly inappropriate. WHO is already endorsing the use of the term “physical distancing” as it is more accurate. While you must take care to maintain a safe physical distance from people who do not belong to your household, you must ensure that you do not break ties with members of your family, friends, associates, and colleagues because social isolation can be a threat to good mental health.

Conclusion

The most critical tip to survive the pandemic restriction is to accept that there are many things outside your control and there is no use fretting about them. There is also nothing to be gained from denial of the truth, as unpalatable as it may be. Rather try to focus on the things that you have hold over and try to benefit from positive actions.