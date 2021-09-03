End People Pleasing and Commit to the Up-Level

Stand in Your Truth and Move Forward Peacefully with These 3 Steps

We’ve all been at the crossroads before where we’ve had to choose between being right or being happy. A conversation that seems never ending as you and the other party volley back and forth varying points of view, with no conclusion in sight (did your overbearing aunt, egotistical uncle, or close-minded mother-in-law just come to mind?)

This is when “people pleasing”, by succumbing to our imposterous Little Miss Perfect archetype, becomes the golden antidote to escape the conversation. It’s easy to back down and let the other person “get their way” just so they like and approve of us and our decisions, not to mention it finally dissolves the discomfort of the conversation. But after doing so, you probably feel an overwhelming sense of defeat and betrayal. Right? Like you self-abandoned your truth, all too easily.

I used to believe it had to be this way. That I couldn’t possibly stand in my truth during moments like this and still be accepted. Plus, I always wanted people to feel happy….yet was shocked to recognize how much I needed them to like me in order to perceivably sustain that happiness. I would give away all my power in an attempt to earn someone else’s approval.

Well, I’ve learned that it doesn’t have to be this way at all. With these 3 steps, pivot tough conversations so you can walk away feeling satisfied, validated, and free.

1.Speak the truth in love. Even if your truth differs from another person’s, that doesn’t mean it’s “right” or “wrong”. You aren’t always going to share the same truth as someone else, and that’s okay. The important part is that you express what’s true for you, validate how you’re feeling, and allow the other person to do the same with all the best intentions. The result will be what it’s destined to be as it serves to guide each person to his or her highest level.

2. Surrender it. Take responsibility for your part and surrender the rest. When you own the lessons you’re meant to learn, the path you’re meant to follow, and even the mistakes you’ve made along the way, you allow yourself the opportunity to evolve.

3. Forgive faster. How many times have you dwelled on a situation long after it was over? I think we’ve all been guilty of this at one time or another. And what does it do? Nothing but keep us stuck in the past, denying the lessons, and refusing to move forward. When you feel tempted to do this again, remember to forgive quickly, move on in love, and stay open to the unlimited opportunities available to you.

So the next time you feel provoked into another one-sided conversation where you’re expected to bend at the other person’s every command, move through these three steps instead.

Watch the focus become less about lack and fear and more about looking and lifting up. By staying true to yourself and walking away (gracefully) from what doesn’t honor your truth, you are inevitably calling in space for what does. Remain open to the realm of the miraculous, be receptive to a different point of view, and know that you deserve to prioritize yourself, always!

And I promise, even if not in the moment, the other person will respect you for standing in your truth with love.