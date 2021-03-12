Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Encouraging Students to Donate to Their Communities

It’s never too early for young people to develop a charitable mindset. When younger people learn to give back to their communities, they form habits they’ll likely maintain for the rest of their lives. That’s why it’s so important to encourage college students to donate to charitable causes. Without outside influence, students are not likely […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

It’s never too early for young people to develop a charitable mindset. When younger people learn to give back to their communities, they form habits they’ll likely maintain for the rest of their lives. That’s why it’s so important to encourage college students to donate to charitable causes. Without outside influence, students are not likely to donate of their own initiative. Who can blame them for being wrapped up in their own worlds? College kids have a lot on their plate. With a little encouragement, however, students are often generous with their excess funds. If you want to inspire charitable giving from college students, consider adopting these proven strategies.

Start a Competition

Humans have a natural desire to win, and this competitive spirit is heightened in the uber-social atmosphere of a college campus. By turning donation drives into competitions, you can inspire a wave of significant contributions. Dividing students into teams is easy since college life offers many possible categories (dormitory floors, dormitories, housing areas, majors, etc.). Once you’ve established a team, the strategy is simple: See who can donate more money in a predetermined amount of time. Devise some prize for the winner, announce the competition’s terms, and watch the donations pour in.

Get Involved With Fraternities and Sororities

Greek life offers excellent opportunities for the types of competition mentioned above. Fraternities and sororities are already divided into cohesive groups with a strong sense of in-group unity, increasing the students’ competitive spirit. Even without competition, you might form beneficial partnerships. Many Greek organizations take pride in their charitable work, and you never know when they might be looking to take on another cause.

Contact Student Leadership

Student leadership councils are already familiar with the structures of student organizations. By going to the top and informing leadership about your charitable efforts, you could catalyze your fundraising. News of the charity drive will spread down the leadership period, allowing different organizational subsets of students to get on board with the project.

Incentivize Donations

When all else fails, it never hurts to give students an incentive to donate. Something as simple as free pizza can make for a successful fundraising event.

    David Shorenstein, Real Estate Owner & Principal at Hildreth Advisors

    David Shorenstein is a skilled and experienced Real Estate Owner whose career has lead him to his current position as Principal for Hildreth Advisors, where he works in real estate investment, brokerage, and asset management.

    Throughout his career, David has been refining and honing his skills within the industry. As a real estate professional, David's career began after he earned his degree in Finance and began looking for fields where he could practically apply his skills for more tangible assets. Real Estate was the perfect fit, and he's been building his career ever since for more than 13 years.

    Learn more about David Shorenstein on his website!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    How to Get College Students to Donate in Their Communities - Sylvester Knox - Thrive Global
    Community//

    How to Get College Students to Donate in Their Communities

    by Sylvester Knox
    Community//

    Stress Can Have Effects on You Mentally and Physically: Here’s How Donating to Charity Is Good for Your Health — and the World

    by Maxime Croll
    Community//

    Millennials are More Charitable Than We Think – Charities Take Notice and Learn Technology

    by Yuri Vanetik

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.