Encouraging Communication in the Workplace

Communication is an essential part of running a business. It’s a great way to make sure everyone on your team is on the same page and knows what’s expected of them, and it keeps everyone working toward the same company goals. Not only that, but good communication builds trust between your teams, creating a more enjoyable work environment overall. Leadership should know how crucial communication is: not only do you need to communicate everything clearly to your employees, but you also need to listen to what your employees have to say. Communication, after all, is a two-way street, and any issue with communication can quickly cause your employees to become disengaged with their job.

Poor communication skills don’t mean your company is doomed—there are many ways you can improve your communication without spending too much money or time on doing so. Here are some ways to work on improving your communication.

Schedule regular one-on-one meetings with your employees

No matter how much you advertise that you’re there for your employees, there will always be some that have an issue talking with you in a public setting. Instead, set aside some time each week or each month to spend time with your employees and give them a private space to talk to you. If you have to miss a meeting, reach out to the other person to let them know. Don’t make missing meetings a regular occurrence, however—this sends the message that you don’t value what your employee has to say, which reduces trust and worsens communication.

These meetings don’t have to be structured rigidly but stay focused on current priorities and goals during them. Ask what your employees need from you and let them voice any concerns they might be having, share any project ideas they have, and the like.

Follow up with clear notes and job expectations

You don’t need to take notes during every meeting with your employees or your team as a whole, but notes can be useful in the long run. You can have any agreed-upon deadlines written down and shared with the other person involved, making sure everyone is on the same page. This is especially important during remote work, as internet or technical issues can accidentally leave an employee out of the loop.

Having notes handy will make sure everyone understands what’s expected of them while they work and gives all employees the information they need to get their jobs done. Rotate who takes the notes at each meeting and communicate with them afterward to understand which employees are doing what and by when. This will also make it easier to tap into the resources the rest of your company has to offer, making business easier.

Communication is a two-way street

You shouldn’t focus on handing out instructions and orders only. As someone in management, it’s your job to ask for feedback on your ideas from your team members, let others speak at meetings, and listen to what everyone has to say. Communication is about listening just as much as it is about speaking.

Not every employee will communicate the same way. Everyone has a different personality, and introverted people won’t speak with you the same way extroverted people will. Since extroverted people might have their ideas heard more prominently than introverted people, make sure to check in with your quieter employees to hear what they have to say.