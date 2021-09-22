Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Encouraging Aging Parents to be Active

Encouraging Aging Parents to be Active

Age slows down activity because engaging in activities becomes harder. Some in the elderly population neglect regular physical activity assuming they are too old or it will not improve anything in their late life. Physical and mental activity helps senior citizens to live longer, healthier lives. It is crucial to keep encouraging aging parents to be active by utilizing the tips below.

  1. Keeping them social

Children should create a connection between their aging parents and family members, friends, and neighbors. They should get an opportunity to organize social activities and events even if the young helped through much of the process. Inviting people to visit aging parents and organizing visits for them to go out and meet others improves their social life.

  1. Organize activities that keep them moving

Parents without movement challenges should get encouragement to engage in physical activities like swimming, jogging, yoga, and aerobics. Those with challenges can engage in milder activities like taking frequent walks with people. They engage in a conversation to walk further without thinking of tiredness. They can also perform a bit of yard work and using stairs instead of elevators.

Children can enroll their old parents in senior centers, exercises customized for older adults. They will be happy to exercise with age mates because it fosters friendships. Household chores and chair exercises keep parents mentally and physically busy if they have trouble getting around when outdoors.

  1. Buy them fun items for occupation at home.

Things that generate fun will encourage aging parents to be active. Organize radio shows, audiobooks, music CDs, and videos to keep them busy when other people are at work. Children can also engage their parents in games like bridge, crossword puzzles, Sudoku, and board games when spending time together. Games that require two or more people increase socializing and sharpen the mind when thinking of ways to outmaneuver a competitor.

  1. Get them a pet

Animals make people be more socially engaging and reduce agitation. They are an excellent addition to a household with aging parents since taking care of an animal creates daily activities like walking and feeding the pet.

  1. Introduce them to technology

Technology will help jog the mind and increase the connection between older adults and their loved ones through something like a video chat. They can also use web-based messenger systems to share videos, photos, and other content with family and old friends. Children should introduce technology that is not too challenging for their parents to comprehend.

Children should be encouraging aging parents to be active throughout because it lets them enjoy a better quality of life than when they stay inactive.

    Robert Cenko, Managing Director at Retirement Time Advisors

    Robert Cenko is the Managing Director at San Diego’s Retirement Time Advisors where he helps his clients determine which healthcare packages are for their needs post-retirement. Robert understands the importance of this decision as the quality of medical care a person receives can make a significant difference in quality of life. Robert seeks to ensure his clients thrive post-retirement.

