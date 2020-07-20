“Encourage others.” With Charlie Katz & Christy McGlothlin

I would encourage others to not shrink back, but to serve those in your community. Use this as a productive time to assess and grow.

As part of my series about the “How Business Leaders Plan To Rebuild In The Post COVID Economy”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Christy McGlothlin. Christy is the CEO of Home Rule LLC, a homecare nursing and nanny service, a book author, motion picture film producer, television host, and mother of 7 children.

Thank you so much for your time! I know that you are a very busy person. Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Thank you so much for speaking with me! We have a daughter with a trach, g-tube, chronic lung disease, optic nerve gliomas, and other issues that deem her “medically fragile” and opened Home Rule out of a need for excellent and reliable skilled nursing in our home. When families have a medically fragile child, they often need a nurse so they can do the basic necessities in life, like sleep, work and even take a shower. We found that agencies were frequently a great cause of stress for us and other families with medically fragile children, so we opened to fill that need of an honest, reliable home care agency who gives families options and treats their nurses with respect. Then we needed an in-home sitter for our other children because I run Home Rule from an office! I went through the usual channels of large online databases and realized that finding a great nanny is really time consuming and challenging and I wasn’t finding great candidates. Those websites are full of people who have not been screened in any way, so it’s the same thing as asking a complete stranger to care for your kids. Who does that? So we opened the Home Rule Child Care Division to care for children in-home with the same level of excellence as our nursing care.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

I wish I could think of something funny! It was a lengthy and challenging process.

Is there a particular book that you read, or podcast you listened to, that really helped you in your career? Can you explain?

Years ago my husband and I read “The Entrepreneur Rollercoaster” by Darren Hardy. It influenced us so much that we have sought out more training by Darren Hardy. I have recently completed his “Insane Productivity” program, his “Ludicrous” program and am now taking his “Jumpstart” program. Darren’s programs are like having a personal trainer or coach. I have benefited very much in focus and productivity, and even down to decisions relating to hiring (and firing) staff.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven business” are more successful in many areas. When you started your company what was your vision, your purpose?

My purpose is to support families by providing excellent nursing and child care so the families can do the important things they need to do with peace of mind that their children are well cared for.

Do you have a “number one principle” that guides you through the ups and downs of running a business?

Our number one principle is honesty. We believe that being honest in all conversations, care and business development creates a solid foundation on which to build.

Thank you for all that. The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. For the benefit of empowering our readers, can you share with our readers a few of the personal and family related challenges you faced during this crisis? Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

Having a medically fragile child can be scary in a typical cold and flu season, so we took extra precautions due to Covid-19. We purchased N99 masks for our whole family and my daughter’s nurses and all adults wore them for a couple of months in the home. We did not bring anyone into our home except for her nurses. Our children stopped playing with their friends, and we didn’t see our adult children. We all made sacrifices in our personal lives to protect the more fragile among us.

Can you share a few of the biggest work related challenges you are facing during this pandemic? Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

Our biggest challenge has been to offer all support we can to our families to keep their children safe during this time. We added a new service of utilizing UVC lights to disinfect homes, which we have been very excited about. Many of our families have wanted to limit the number of people entering their homes, so making sure we have work for our nurses and also budgeting overtime for nurses so each family can have fewer nurses but keep their hours has been a change we have made. Also, Home Rule already has remote staff, but the remaining office staff began working from home as well, so that I could continue to come to the office safely.

Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have understandably heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. What are a few ideas that you have used to offer support to your family and loved ones who were feeling anxious? Can you explain?

We talk about our feelings with one another. I believe that knowing we are in this together and we all feel a sense of uncertainty helps everyone feel not as alone. We also put in safety precautions so we feel like we are doing what we can to stay safe.

Obviously we can’t know for certain what the Post-Covid economy will look like. But we can of course try our best to be prepared. We can reasonably assume that the Post-Covid economy will be a trying time for many people across the globe. Yet at the same time the Post-Covid growth can be a time of opportunity. Can you share a few of the opportunities that you anticipate in the Post-Covid economy?

I believe that any type of remote business is more likely to succeed than a brick and mortar company. Those people who develop new ways of doing business that support people, by offering work from home jobs, products and services that don’t require people to report to an office will thrive. Sometimes a challenging situation is a good reset to see what is really important to people and can generate new ideas that may not have been thought of otherwise.

How do you think the COVID pandemic might permanently change the way we behave, act or live?

I really and truly hope it doesn’t change how we love and serve one another. I believe personal touch is a healing and necessary part of life. I do hope that people take seriously those in our society who are more fragile than others. Many people have to stay home because others go out sick. I would LOVE for it to be “uncool” to be in public sick, including stores, school, work and church.

Considering the potential challenges and opportunities in the Post-Covid economy, what do you personally plan to do to rebuild and grow your business or organization in the Post-Covid Economy?

We have been building our child care division throughout Covid-19 and launched the Home Rule Child Care Division on June 20th. Now more than ever parents need excellent child care. Our child caregivers are employees of Home Rule. They are insured and we pay their taxes, social security, medicare and workers comp so you don’t have to. Our child caregivers follow a service plan you create and document daily so our caregivers work towards your goals and you know the details of your child’s day.

Similarly, what would you encourage others to do?

I would encourage others to not shrink back, but to serve those in your community. Use this as a productive time to assess and grow.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I don’t think I have a “Life Lesson Quote” 😊.

How can our readers further follow your work?

We can be found at homerule.net.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!

Thank you!