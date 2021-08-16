Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Enabling Continuous Learning And Development Through the Latest in Tech | Jeremy Robertson

Technology is changing at such a rapid pace that it can be challenging to keep up with. Depending on the industry one works in, it’s necessary to advance the work to keep up with competitors. Fortunately, continuous learning can significantly be aided by machine learning.

With machine learning, a business can get access to the information they need without seeking a third party. This can even require an initial learning period, though. Hence, one fully understands the capabilities of machine learning. Here is a list of reasons why machine learning will continue to enable continuous learning.

Personalization

Businesses are starting to notice that they might have skilled talent coming in. However, more skilled workers frequently have different needs and demands. This issue can be complicated for more rigid workers that are used to a single process. However, machine learning can change this.

With machine learning, a business can find out how to make personalized training programs for their employees. These can even come with incentives that certain employees might like over others. Companies should consider moving to machine learning if they want to personalize the continuous learning their employees get.

Engagement

It can be pretty alarming to find out that employees aren’t finding their daily work engaging. This is because unengaging work can often lead employees to produce worse results or end up moving to a company that they find much more enjoyable. However, businesses have found that machine learning can help them solve this issue.

Machine learning works, in this case, by gathering data on whatever employees are working on at the time. It can then gather various factors like how much time an employee worked on a project, what ratings they gave in work surveys, and more. Businesses can then take these results to either modify the work an employee is doing to put them on a learning program that will better understand the work they are already being given. Think hard about using machine learning in the workplace if they’re looking to learn about engagement in the business and how they can use that to make employees learn more.

Article originally published on JeremyRobertsonMachineLearning.org

    Jeremy Robertson, Founder at Lockwood Executive Search

    Located in New York City, Jeremy Robertson is the Founder of Lockwood Executive Search and an expert in the recruiting services industry. Since the company's inception, Jeremy has placed an emphasis on diversity, honesty, and transparency. These tenets of service help him collaborate effectively with a broad client base, and ultimately match them with the best professional fits for their respective companies. To learn more about Jeremy Robertson and Lockwood Executive Search, be sure to visit his website.

