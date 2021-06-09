Empty Nester or Stay-at-Home Parent Looking for a New Career?

Life Coaching Could Earn You Big Bucks

Learn What Master Coach Frank Macri Has to Say

By Alexandra Fasulo

The world has changed quite a bit in the last year – and even now, midway through 2021, the world that we once knew remains vastly different from the one that we find ourselves in now. We’ve got more time on our hands. We’re at home more than ever before. We’re dealing with Zoom meetings, homeschooling, unemployment, and social distancing.

Things have changed, and more importantly, so have you. If you’re a new empty nester with no kids at home, or a stay-at-home parent with nothing left to do other than count the minutes until the next meal needs to be made or a new load of laundry needs to be put in the wash, then it might be time to take advantage of what this new world has given us – a window into the world of a new career option like life coaching.

You Can Be Certified in Just 6 Months

One of the reasons connecting with empty nesters or stay-at-home parents is so important in the job industry is because they are often the ones with so much untapped potential. In fact, these are the types of people who have the most to offer the world. They have a different perspective, a different journey, and a portfolio of real-world experience that offers a whole set of useful and untapped skills.

Right now, in this pandemic era, we are filled with uncertainties and unknowns – and that can be unnerving especially when it comes to income and employment opportunities. However, if you’re an empty nester looking for a new way interact with people, use your interpersonal and results-driven work experience and generate income with a new career, life coaching might be the answer that you’ve been looking for. Likewise, if you are a stay-at-home mom who wants to utilize the caring, nurturing, and guiding hand that comes with being a parent, becoming a certified life coach can change your life and provide rewards that come with helping others grow and succeed.

A new career trajectory as a life coach and business owner is possible in just 6 months with becoming a certified professional coach at the Thriving Coaching Academy. Founder and CEO Frank Macri started Thriving Coaching Academy with the intent of training a new generation of professional coaches and thought leaders and help them develop new, exciting, and impactful professional pathways. With the advent of the COVID-19 health pandemic, the demand for life coaching has understandably skyrocketed to help people navigate a new world, but the bottom line is that life coaching as a profession continues to be a billion-dollar industry in the U.S. and an almost 3-billion-dollar industry worldwide. Searches for ‘coaches” on LinkedIn in 2020 yielded over 6.28 million results. Life coaches are at a premium – they are needed everywhere, and they are here to stay.

That means that you can join a thriving community and become a certified life coach all at your own pace and in your own time.

A Program That Delivers

When you first join up and start your training at Thriving Coach Academy, you’ll be introduced to the art and business of coaching and what being a life coach really means. We’ll talk about the role, and we’ll teach you how to become a confident coach.

From there, we’ll work to develop your business acumen. As a life coach, you’ll essentially become a business owner, and with your very own business, you’ll need to know how to generate leads, how to offer services, how to build a profit, and how to keep your clients coming back for your assistance – but most importantly, you’ll need to learn how to launch a business that you truly love.

Earn Six Figures in A Year

Did you know that many life coaches are projected to earn more than $100,000 this year? That means that certified life coaches can successfully build their businesses into 6-figure endeavors that they can run, manage, and deliver right from the comfort of their own home. Plus, focusing on areas of coaching expertise such as health and wellness, groups and relationships, life purpose, or entrepreneurship are all avenues for which you can concentrate as a specialty. Coach in an area that works best for you and allows you to perform at your best!

The Impact

“If you asked me my favorite aspect of having a life coaching business, I’d tell you that it’s all about the impact,” says Frank. ‘You get to make a tremendous impact on people’s lives, all while enjoying the freedom of being your own boss. There’s never been a better time than now to get started,” he added.

To learn more about exploring a new career as a life coach and fulfilling the next chapter of your professional life, click the link below and see what Thriving Coach Academy and life coaching all are about.

https://www.thrivingcoachacademy.com/

About Frank Macri

Frank Macri is the Founder and CEO of Thriving Coach Academy. When he started his own journey as a coach over 7 years ago, Frank did not have any prior business experience or a large online following. Yet, he discovered a unique process that allowed him to take his business from zero to multiple six figures before turning 30, making him one of the most successful Millennial coaches in the industry. Now, Frank has trained and mentored over 1,000 individuals looking to start their own coaching practices. He is also the host of the “Life Coaching Secrets” podcast.