Empowerment Beyond the Pretty Picture: Why Product Photography is more important than you think!

Photo: Brand Image Library from Clara Wang Photography
When I picked up my courage, my camera, my fanaticism for attention-to-detail a few years ago to launch my own product photography business, I thought “OK, just take a pretty picture of the product for the website.” Since then, I have learned, this business is so much more than just eye-catching photos (although that certain helps to capture your audience)!

In commercial terms, product photos are visual images that attractively and accurately represent the product your business is selling – for your website, ecommerce store, social media, ads, catalogues, lookbooks, etc. – because your audience cannot always physically touch or see your product in-person. Yes, all true! But there’s more…

It showcases a solution for a better life!
Who would say no to that? Effective product photography reveals the problem your product is solving for your customer, sometimes even problems unknown to them! This is your way of conveying people need your product in their lives. 

It builds a following and trust for your brand.
What’s even better than new customers? Repeat customers. Professional and high-quality photography implies high-quality product, high-end brand image, and product integrity. Loyal customers trust that they will always get the best from you every time. 

It creates brand recognition and impression.
This is what makes your business stand out from the crowd, your customer’s decision to buy from you versus someone else. Customers will react and remember to how your product photos make them feel, and they will make buying decisions based on those emotions. 

It tells your brand story.
Everyone loves an inspiring story about passion and hard work. They say, “people buy from people”. Visual images are key to your branding, and I believe part of product photography includes portraits of the maker of the product. Put a face to the brilliance behind the creation, invite your audience to take a further look, share how one turns a dream business into reality. 

For a heart-centered product business, it’s not about how many pieces of products customers can buy from you; it’s about how the product you wholeheartedly created is making a difference in their lives, for the better. Don’t underestimate the power of creation and what it can bring – peace, healing, joy, love, memory, patience, and so much more. It’s not just a product. 

Especially in the times we currently live in, when you create, you add more to the world. You will make a difference, no matter how big or small. 

Cut through the noise, cut to the chase. Use engaging photography to make the mission of your product business crystal clear and make an impact.

    Clara Wang, Product Photographer + Visual Content Creator at Clara Wang Photography

    Clara Wang is a product photographer and visual content creator with Clara Wang Photography. Previously, Clara spent over 12 years as a specialist in the hotel and travel industry, managing consistent excellence, product quality and people skills. She strongly believes it’s the little things that create a flawless experience. Today, she weaves her love of photography, branding and product styling together to deliver the highest-quality photos for her clients to use in all of their marketing efforts. She uses her visual storytelling expertise to help women business owners create a powerful connection with their customers— branded images that beautifully set their products apart from the crowd and build trust with their audience. When not shooting in her studio, you’ll find Clara savoring delicious foods in restaurants or her own kitchen, watching rom coms on Netflix with a glass of wine in hand, or travelling on another global excursion with her husband and 2 boys.

