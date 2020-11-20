EMPOWERING YOUR EMPLOYEES IN THE VUCA WORLD

“Your employees are the most treasured assert, empower and nurture them for positive business results” – Faraz Farook.

Ever since COVID-19 hit our strands in early 2020, the economy and multiple businesses have become very much VUCA, also known as volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity. A massive change has occurred to the way we live, and businesses are running but certain individuals are becoming headstrong and dubious about what’s in store for them.



This vulnerability enhances fear, whereas it decreases the efficiency and participation within the workplace. Employees in every workplace are quite unsure whether their jobs are secured due to which they are facing extreme stress and anxiety issues.



Amid times of fast change, employees moreover work in unfamiliar domain. For instance, the current widespread has implied that companies got to comply with social distancing, inaccessible working courses of action and learning to do their job in ‘new ways’ where there’s no clear road-map on how to do this job. All of these variables display numerous challenges for business leaders and employees. However, in these troublesome and unstable circumstances, employees’ never been more vital.



In a VUCA environment, it’s not fair the employer’s reaction that decides how well a company will survive rather the viability of the comprehensive workforce. Motivating the workers and keeping them spurred ought to in this manner is one of the most noteworthy needs for work environments that are right now exploring fast alter and attempting to remain pertinent in a turbulent showcase. More prominent employees’ engagement implies higher efficiency and productivity, more important representative fulfilment, expanded staff devotion and lower staff yields. All of which identifies to a better service. Moreover, employers need to always keep in mind on how to keep their employees motivated and protected. For example; communication, empathy and care.

However, the following recommendations are deeply relevant to our ongoing, and changing, state of crisis;



1. Acknowledge Them



Acknowledging your employees is a superior behaviour and makes them feel proud and valued amidst the times of limited communication with their co-workers and uncertainty of their job security.



2. Providing Individual Support



It’s very much important to check on your employees individually and offering them any sort of support that will give them an assurance with regards to their job. Employees will feel less stressed out when a behaviour like this is initiated among employers.



3. Pick a Time and Space for Team Bonding



A virtual team bonding will help employees get in touch with their co-workers and will help them feel less stressed about everything with regards to work. For example; they could have virtual lunches or a coffee break and even play games. According to a research, practices like this helped employees to get to know each other in an informal workspace and also motivated them to excel well in their jobs.



4. Trusting Employees with New Responsibilities



This may seem a little illogical especially giving new responsibilities to employees during a crisis but trusting employees with new responsibilities in a VUCA environment, empowers the employees and motivates them to work on the given tasks in an effective way.



5. Providing Necessary Resources



Many organisations fail to provide employees with necessary resources and tools that is needed for the job to be done. Moreover, you should always keep in mind that in order to receive positive results, it is important for the employers to offer them with the important means.



6. Recurring Feedback



You should always observe your employee’s performance and providing them with regular feedbacks. This will help employees and the organisation to deliver better results to their customers.



7. Maintain Morals and Ethics in Your Organisation



You should always nurture morals and values in the organisations that needs to be followed by the employees in order to help them serve the customers better.



8. Be Engrossed with Your Employees



You must improve employee participation not because they are a part of your company, but because they should feel connected to the company, co-workers and customers which will motivate them to do well in their job.