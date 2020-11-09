Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Empowering Women

Hello my name is Regina Mullen and I am an empowerment coach. I have been coaching over 10 years… I enjoy what I do and I’m good at it. I do because I have overcome many Life Tragedies. I think my life tragedies have caused me to seek and learn methods. So I now can empower help women’s be delivered from these circumstances that might have an

Feel self defeated and depressed in life.  So far I have been able to help hundreds of women become self confident live with very high self-esteem live their dreams and Any increase the monthly income by hundreds and thousands of dollars. When you know more you can do more, and when you enjoy You can do more and have more with ease, flow and clarity, and that’s what I do when you are being coached by me.

I’m inspired by a lot of things. I am inspired by my family. I am inspired by the women that never give up. I am inspired by being a better me every day I missed, and by being a walking miracle. For all the things that I have over came, I still believe in walking a path of unconditional love .That I’m a woman that walks the walk and talks the talk; thus a beautiful person to be and I love that about me. I may spire to live my very best life and to leave a legacy of unconditional love.

I will  leave as my legacy, generational wealth  to my  Children and grandchildren to be and to  have Powerful, positive , and successful  mindsets; that stands for Justice And continuously make improvements in their lives and in the lives of others also, and to have empowered over a million women to live their very best life.

EMAIL:  [email protected] 

PHONE: (225) 250 9557

    Teresa Hawley Howard, Publisher, Life Coach, Writing Coach, DV Advocate, Survivor

    Teresa Hawley-Howard is an international best-selling author and publisher. Her mission in life is to help others find their voices and share their stories! She also wants to help them walk through their pain, limitations, and their own doubt to live the life they deserve. She knows their words, stories, scars, and their pain can inspire, heal and give hope to another person. She is an empowerment/writing coach, publisher, speaker, #1 international best-selling author, radio host, and CASA volunteer. She is also Co-Founder of Tribute Magazine, spotlighting women. Founder of Women On A Mission, inspiring and uplifting women to live the life they desire. Radio Host of WOM Radio show, and host of Modern Day Woman and Words Have Power Podcasts available on ITunes! Teresa’s goal is to help 10k people share their stories! Reach out and let Teresa help you share your story!
    She is also the founder of WOM Enterprises. WOM Enterprises offers complete publishing packages for authors! The company offers several ways to become an author! You can write in one of many anthologies or you can write your own book! Either way you will become a published author! Share your story, promote your business and create your legacy! WOM Enterprises will help you make your dream become a reality. So, stop procrastinating and become an author today with WOM Enterprises!

