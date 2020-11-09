Empowering Women

Hello my name is Regina Mullen and I am an empowerment coach. I have been coaching over 10 years… I enjoy what I do and I’m good at it. I do because I have overcome many Life Tragedies. I think my life tragedies have caused me to seek and learn methods. So I now can empower help women’s be delivered from these circumstances that might have an

Feel self defeated and depressed in life. So far I have been able to help hundreds of women become self confident live with very high self-esteem live their dreams and Any increase the monthly income by hundreds and thousands of dollars. When you know more you can do more, and when you enjoy You can do more and have more with ease, flow and clarity, and that’s what I do when you are being coached by me.

I’m inspired by a lot of things. I am inspired by my family. I am inspired by the women that never give up. I am inspired by being a better me every day I missed, and by being a walking miracle. For all the things that I have over came, I still believe in walking a path of unconditional love .That I’m a woman that walks the walk and talks the talk; thus a beautiful person to be and I love that about me. I may spire to live my very best life and to leave a legacy of unconditional love.

I will leave as my legacy, generational wealth to my Children and grandchildren to be and to have Powerful, positive , and successful mindsets; that stands for Justice And continuously make improvements in their lives and in the lives of others also, and to have empowered over a million women to live their very best life.

Contact Info

EMAIL: [email protected]

PHONE: (225) 250 9557