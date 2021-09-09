Empowering Student voices with the MTV Music Video Awards!

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) are coming up and while it’s not traditionally thought of as a “family” event, it does provide a good opportunity to engage students and empower their voices!

Once dubbed the “Super Bowl for Youth”, the awards have honored the biggest stars in music and celebrate the best music videos of the year, as well as honoring the work they do outside of music.

Last year for instance they honored Lady Gaga with a Tricon Award – which recognizes her exceptional talents across three disciplines, as an actress, musician and fashion icon.

As a music education platform, that is inspired by pop culture, we have seen firsthand the impact of fueling student creativity. By inspiring and encouraging them to dream, then practice, record and reflecting on their experience, they take ownership of their own learning journey. And the result is deeper learning.

Here is a fun activity to try at home, or if you are an educator see the full lesson plan on WURRLYedu or use the FlipGrid lesson HERE.

INSPIRE: Lady Gaga won 5 trophies at the 2020 VMA´s, including the first ever Tricon Award (which recognizes her exceptional talents across three disciplines, as an actress, musician and fashion icon). Watch this video of her acceptance speech:

﻿

PRACTICE: Think about what you are passionate about, then select a song (or write your own) that can be used to express the message you are wanting to convey, and plan a music video or acceptance speech inspiring others. Think about how the music, your acting and also your fashion can influence the message.



TIP: WURRLYedu offers thousands of appropriate popular songs and freestyle tracks that can change in key, speed and instrumentation, and many have vocal guides so you can get creative with dance, lip syncing or singing along!

﻿

RECORD: Record your music video or acceptance speech inspiring others!

﻿

REFLECT: Watch the videos back together and reflect on how that felt – what worked best and what would you change? Start a conversation about what influenced the message of the song? Did anything surprise you?

﻿