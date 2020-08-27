Empowering Small Businesses in Digital Transformation

When I interacted with a lot of small businesses, the one common thing which I will come across is they will not have their domain name registered or will not have an email address of their business domain. The traditional way of doing business heavily relied on word of mouth, flyers, banner advertisement, the news adds, etc.

Things have changed and will keep changing for a better future and as a small business, who have the vision to grow and succeed needs to keep adapting, learning, and implementing new terminology. If you possess all those qualities while starting up with your new business or ideas, below are some of the key points to consider

Registering your Domain Name for the website:

The first easy step is to register your domain for the website. That’s how people find the name of the company on the web and its a central part of brand identity. There are tons of service provider available on the web where you can register your domain name, the most popular one is GoDaddy.com

Most of the small businesses missed out to register a domain name for the web and that’s the first step to have all the branding power.

Domain Email Address:

As a small business, if you want to establish a firm foundation of credibility and to be viewed by a customer as potential & real business, you need to include your business email address as business’ domain name (i.e., @yourcompany.com).

Having a domain email address project professionalism and represent your company as a legitimate and well-run business.

For starters, G Suite is one of the cost-effective services provided by Google to have an email add as a business domain name. It also includes online storage and more. The first 14 days are free. You can use the below codes to get 20% off on the first year of G Suite.

G3YU96PGX6PHUVP

V46JL3VEDCVD69L

Establishing Professionalism:

[email protected] or [email protected] I will leave it up to you to decide which email address establish professionalism.

Having a business domain email address gives your customer the impression that your business is professional and has set up a dedicated communication channel to serve them.

Domain Email Address Vs. Generic Email Address:

As discussed, a domain email address improves the credibility of your business. In contrast, a business email address ending in yahoo.com or gmail.com, for example, will give prospective customers doubts about how you run your company. A business domain email address lets people know you have an established operation that you take seriously, and it can be a valuable tool in generating brand awareness.