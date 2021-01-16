From Pakistan to the U.S.: How One Immigrant’s Mission is Empowering Single Mothers and Redefining Aging

This past December jobs report struck a deeply personal and disconcerting chord with me, and, quite frankly, should concern all Americans.

According to the National Women’s Law Center, nearly 40% of women age 20 and over had been out of a job for six months or longer in December, while the economy saw a dip in job growth for the first time in eight months. The twist? Women accounted for 100% of the 140,000 jobs lost in December.

While the latest jobs report fails to account for the millions of single moms who were forced to leave the workforce due to school and day-care closures as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, I was inspired to shed light on a particular single mother who is on the frontlines of making a difference amid these trying, unprecedented times.

Dr. Sofia Din is a single mother and immigrant from Pakistan who single-handedly built her successful beauty and health empire, Juvanni MedSpa. As a renowned anti-aging expert, Dr. Din proudly serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration having escaped tyranny and harsh conditions in the Third World.

To her patients, Dr. Din is a board-certified family medical doctor and is often referred to as the “Oprah of Anti-Aging,” but she represents so much more than that. To me, she exemplifies the American dream. Jennifer eckhart, tv journalist

Having practiced medicine in New York for over 15 years, Dr. Din’s practice focuses on extending vitality and productivity as men and women live, work and thrive across longer lifespans. Her unique practice is rooted in the theory that aging is a disease in and of itself, which causes malfunction of our cells, eventually leading us to manifest conditions such as heart disease, dementia, cancer, and osteoporosis.

However, with lingering COVID-19 anxiety amid a chaotic vaccine rollout, the detrimental impact that stress and lack of sleep has on one’s health, appearance and overall wellbeing has been at the forefront of a lot of Dr. Din’s patient’s minds.

I sat down with the renowned anti-aging expert to ask about the latest beauty and anti-aging trends as we enter into a new year, and if the latest jobs report will have devastating effects on women for months or even years to come.

Dr. Sofia Din is a board-certified Family Medical doctor who has been practicing Primary Care, Geriatrics, and Aesthetic Anti-aging for the past 15 years in New York.

JE: The latest December jobs report is, no doubt, an ominous sign of the devastating impact the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak on women in the workplace. As a successful working single mother, what was your reaction to the latest December jobs report?

DR. DIN:

JE: Before the unforeseen economic challenges caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, you launched a non-profit called the Hagar’s Foundation to assist struggling mothers and their children at risk of falling below the poverty line. After such a dismal December jobs report concerning women in America, what steps do you envision your foundation taking to help women regain their footing in the workplace?

DR. DIN:

JE: As an anti-aging expert, how has the Coronavirus pandemic impacted the beauty industry?

DR. DIN:

JE: In your latest book, “Do We Really Need Botox?”, you aim to challenge certain health myths that exist in society; namely, how we approach the uncomfortable topic of aging. What is your philosophy and mission as health care in America continues to evolve?

DR. DIN:

JE: Juvanni offers revolutionary treatments, skincare solutions, personalized weight loss programs, medical marijuana, cosmetic injectables and IV vitamin infusions to help boost compromised immune systems from contagious viruses. What were the top 3 most popular anti-aging treatments during 2020, and what emerging trends do you expect to see in 2021?

DR. DIN:

JE: What percentage of your clients are men who are interested in anti-aging techniques and maintaining overall health?

DR DIN:

Aging is a disease. We can either choose to invest in our health, or be forced to spend money on illnesses that will develop as a consequence of failing to prevent them.

All proceeds of Dr. Sofia Din’s latest book, “Do We Really Need Botox?”, go to the Hagar’s Foundation for single mothers. To learn more about the Hagar’s Foundation and to book an appointment with Dr. Din, visit https://www.juvanni.com/.