Empowering Others As A Servant Leader

As stated in an article on Forbes, a servant leader is someone who focuses primarily on the growth and well-being of people and the communities to which they belong. This term was coined by Robert K. Greenleaf in 1970 and details using an approach based on the desire to serve others as the aspiration to lead. When using this approach, you really break down the different elements of leadership itself.

The main components for the foundation of leadership include knowledge, character, and skill. These are what make up the basis for a very fruitful leader. However, if a leader really wants to improve their organization, companies, and even their community, they should start surveying these aspects under the gaze of a servant-leader. The need for this type of leadership spans globally, especially those who direct high-performing teams. Leaders must strive to empower others and allow them to achieve their goals using their various talents and gifts.

The first step of being a servant leader is to listen very thoroughly and well. You do need to be heard, but it is vital to listen to your team so you can adequately assess and address the challenges and opportunities you might be facing. Along with this, you must value the people around you. You want to create a space where your team members can excel and have a way to report things to you directly. Focusing on others can have a considerable impact on your team’s efficiency. Also, be truthful and upfront. Properly communicating with your team in an honest way allows you to address the current realities and the future path of your organization.

An essential part of leadership is asking questions that are powerful. Asking the right questions can motivate your team to face obstacles with a strong mindset and break through barriers they might not even have known they were facing. Additionally, empowering your team is another way of serving them. Being encouraging lets them know that someone is there for them and is rooting for them to succeed. Lastly, be authentic and true to yourself. Opening up to your team and being vulnerable with them creates a sense of trust between everyone that fosters a better work ethic for everyone involved.