Empowered as yourself, by yourself

By

The rate of antidepressant use in this country among teens and adults (people ages 12 and older) increased by almost 400% between 1988–1994 and 2005–2008.

Today, 1 in 10 people are on an antidepressant.

70% of America is obese or overweight, and less than 5% exercise 30 minutes a day. January 18 is quit day at the gym, according to Strava.

Like others, I have had one heck of a 2020. Divorce, job loss, moved twice, a car accident that left my car totaled, haircut off while sleeping, leak in my condo, I can keep going. I didn’t turn to drugs or alcohol to deal with life; I turned to exercise and clean eating. I ran 1,300+ miles and retaught myself to swim and cycle; swam 50+ miles YTD and cycled 1,600+ miles YTD, getting in the best shape of my life at age 43. I slashed my cholesterol by 40% without a single pill, my blood pressure is 106/60 and I weigh in at 140lbs at 5’10” tall. While exercise and clean eating don’t make life easier, it does allow me to function with a clear head not to mention these efforts instilled a whole new level of confidence in myself. Exercise can be a hard sell. It requires but also teaches self-discipline. And no psych drug will ever do that for you. Checkout this article with the role of exercise on mental health!

