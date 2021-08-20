Employment – Eight Mistakes to Avoid While Job Hunting Online

Finding good employment opportunities can be very difficult, particularly in today’s poor economic climate. However, the Internet is a fantastic resource for job hunting, and all kinds of jobs from medical jobs to legal jobs to state jobs can be found job hunting online. And the Internet is an interactive medium that allows you to explore the possibilities quickly and inexpensively.

That said, many job seekers make basic mistakes while looking for a job in cyber security online that really hurt his or her chances of landing a job. The eight mistakes listed below are very common errors made by job seekers, and if you can just avoid these mistakes, then you are already ahead of the herd and you will maximize your chances of landing your dream job.

Eight Mistakes to Avoid While Job Hunting Online

Having an overly long resume. This is probably the most common mistake job seekers make, and it’s a big one, as nothing makes a hiring manager’s eyes glaze over faster than picking up a six or seven-page resume/life story. A two-page resume is sufficient and all that is expected for most except academic or high-level management jobs, and even in those cases four pages is considered pretty much the limit.

Being less than completely honest in your resume. You can wax eloquent on your skills and personal strengths, but stick to the facts when it comes to everything from education and training to job titles. Almost anything can be verified in today’s information society, and even small exaggerations can be taken as a sign of dishonesty by potential employers.

Being too chatty in your cover letter. Sure, you are replying by email, but this is still a formal situation, and you are expected to write in a more formal style as if it were a letter. Anything other than a reasonably formal tone is likely to be taken as flippant or even disrespectful.

Having an unfocused cover letter. This is another common error by job seekers and often means your resume hits the not interested pile without ever being read. Get to the point in your cover letter and focus as specifically as possible on what you will do for the company. If possible, take the time to do your research and identify a problem the company is dealing with, and elaborate specifically on how you can help to solve the problem.

Using “I” too much in your cover letter. A good rule of thumb is to use “I” no more than three times in your cover letter.

Pasting your resume to the end of your cover letter. Do not paste your resume to the end of your cover letter as this is considered unprofessional. Attach it to your email message as a separate file so the hiring manager can handle it conveniently.

Making salary demands in your first contact. It can be OK to briefly mention your pay history and/or even salary ranges but don’t knock yourself out of the running for a job by setting your expectations too high. You are almost always better off at least getting an interview where you can discuss your salary needs and why you are worth it.

Sending your email to a general company or HR dept email address. If at all possible try to send your initial contact email directly to the hiring manager concerned. It will take some research or even a phone call or two, but it will significantly increase the chance of your resume being read by the person actually doing the hiring.

Make sure to include keywords relating to the position and/or the company in your cover letter and resume. Do not go overboard with jargon or become repetitive, but if, for example, you are applying for a job as a stockbroker, make sure to liberally sprinkle in terms like finance or equity or accounting or credit analyst relating to your experience.