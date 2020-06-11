Employees: How to Manage Job Stress and Build Resilience during the COVID-19 Pandemic

Fear and anxiety as well as other strong emotions caused by this new illness can be overwhelming, and stress in the workplace can lead to mental exhaustion. How you cope with these emotions and stress can affect your well-being, the well-being of your loved ones, the people at work, and your community. During this pandemic, it is critical that you know how to recognize the signs of stress, take steps to build resilience and manage work stress, and know where to turn if you need help.

Recognize what symptoms of stress you may be experiencing.

Feeling irritation, anger, or adopting an attitude of denial

Feeling uncertain, nervous or anxious

Lack of motivation

Feeling tired, overwhelmed, or mentally exhausted

Feeling sad or depressed

Having trouble sleeping

Having trouble concentrating

Learn the most common work-related factors that can contribute to stress during a pandemic:

Concern about the risk of exposure to the virus at work

Address personal and family needs while working

Manage changes in your workload

Lack of access to the tools and equipment necessary to carry out their work

The feeling of not contributing enough to your job or guilt for not being a worker in the first line of defense

Uncertainty about the future in their work and/or employment

Having to learn to use new communication tools and overcome technical difficulties

Adapt to another space and / or work schedule

Follow these tips to build resilience and cope with work stress.