Employee Wellness: Returning To The Workplace During A Global Mental Health Crisis.
The initial fear that gripped the world at the start of the pandemic is now just a distant memory. We have emerged from being hermits, neglecting grooming, interaction with others, and frankly, some bizarre behaviors, to now re-learning in some cases, or perhaps learning, how to be a functional part of society.For years, and in […]
Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here
.
By
- Dr. Tomi Mitchell, M.D | Leadership Coach| Mental Health & Wellness Coach at Dr. Tomi Mitchell Holistic Wellness Strategies