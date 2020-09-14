Employee Retention Tips

It’s happened to all of us. Our best employees have resigned out of nowhere. Not only do you have a brand new set of challenges to tackle, but you have to consider how the departure will affect the rest of your staff. When employees leave, their coworkers start to wonder if they should also be thinking about new career opportunities.

Employee retention should be a top priority at every organization regardless of their size. Creating a successful employee retention strategy will require your organization to think about things from their employees’ standpoint. Each employee wants to know that they are appreciated and going to be treated fairly. They want to be challenged, paid well, and have access to excellent benefits.

The manager has to be serious about employee retention and to do more than the bare minimum for the people they work with. The following tips can help develop employee retention in your business.

Each new hire should be set up for success from day one. The onboarding process should teach new employees about the job as well as the company culture and how their contributions will help them thrive. It’s important not to shortcut this because the training and support they receive can set the tone for the rest of their tenure with the company.

It’s crucial in a competitive labor market that companies offer attractive compensation packages, which should include salaries, bonuses, paid time off, health benefits, and retirement plans. Each employee must understand the benefits they are receiving and know that they are entitled to good perks.

Open lines of communication are essential for employee retention. Your employees should feel comfortable coming to you with ideas, questions, and concerns, and expect to receive an honest and direct communication line. They are also looking for this when they are getting feedback about their performance. It’s important to connect with each employee regularly, so that performance issues do not build up over time.

What is your company culture like? Do your employees have a good work-life balance? A healthy work-life balance is key to job satisfaction, and employees are looking for bosses that understand that they have a personal life outside of the office. Encourage your staff to take vacation time and days off. If you need them to stay late, make sure you offer late arrivals the next day or even an extra day off to compensate. You do not want a workplace that encourages and rewards employees with 24/7 availability!