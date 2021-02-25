Employee Recognition: The Virtual Edition

There has been a profound shift in the way businesses function since last year. Not only virtual onboarding and video meetings gained popularity, but remote working also became common. With everything gone virtual and remote, it has added to the existing stress of the employees. So now more than ever, it has become important for organizations to recognize and reward their employees. It will help employees stay happy, engaged, focussed, and motivated at all times. But is your rewards and recognition program tailored for the remote workforce?

Here are a few ways in which you can reward and recognize your remote team.

Invest In A Software

The impact employee recognition has on employees cannot be undervalued. With COIVD19, it has become even more important for organizations to acknowledge and reward their employees. Multiple cloud-based employee rewards and recognition software are available in the market, which has made this job simpler. They allow managers and leaders to recognize and reward their employees in real-time from anywhere. It helps employees to boost their morale and keep up their productivity.

Promote Professional Development

One of the most common reasons for employees to leave their job is for career growth and expansion. It has been true even for remote employees. Give them a reason to stay, provide them opportunities for professional and personal development. Encourage your employees to take online training courses to enhance their skills and knowledge. Invest in the business versions of online training academies such as Udemy, Coursera, edX, etc. It will give them access to an abundance of courses. With everyone working from home, this is the right time for your employees to learn new skills and techniques to reskill and upskill themselves.

When employees see that the organization cares about their growth and development, they stay with a particular organization for a long time. It is a win-win situation for both.

Recognize Them On Social Media

Why not use social media and recognize your employees on a larger scale? Yes, you read it right! Praise and recognize your employees on the social media channels such as LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, etc. It will highlight the achievement not only to all the employees but also to a larger audience.

Focus on how the employee handled job responsibilities exceedingly well. Moreover, mention how valuable they are and how their contribution makes a difference. Since most of the employees are still working remotely, recognizing them socially will encourage them to perform better. It reflects the organization’s culture of appreciation and their value for the employee.

Virtual Lunch

If it had been a year ago, going for team-lunches, outings, or virtual dinners would have been a great option to appreciate your employees. But with strict social-distancing norms still existing in some countries, that might not be just possible. But that does not stop you and your team from enjoying a virtual lunch or dinner. Getting food delivered to your employee’s house and having it over a virtual meeting would be a great option. It will help them to bond with each other and take their mind away from work. Additionally, it helps them to reduce the added stress of cooking for a day.

Note: This option is impractical when employees work out of different time zones.

Help Your Employees Stay Healthy

According to a survey conducted by the American Psychological Association found that 89% of employees are more likely to recommend their organization as a good place to work if the organization is committed to their well-being.

With the fear of COVID19 and other newer strains still being found, it has created additional stress for all employees. The uncertainty has taken a toll on employee’s physical and mental health. For employees to stay healthy and productive, organizations must invest in their employee’s wellness. In the current situation, nothing could be as rewarding for the employees as organizations investing in their wellness. Following are some of the ways in which an organization can take care of its employees well being:

Invest in their insurance – it is still an asset for many

Offer virtual meditation, dance, yoga, and other workout classes

Give them access to virtual doctor consultation platforms

Conduct sessions on mental wellbeing and its importance

Send health gears/kits to your remote employees

A happy and healthy employee will be more engaged at work, and will be more productive.

Gift Cards

Gift cards are one of the best options to reward your remote employees with. It gives them the option to buy anything and redeem it whenever they want to. Gives them the flexibility to choose what they want and what will be useful to them.

Currently, many organizations have shifted from the remote model of working to a hybrid model. But remote working is going to stay, and a large fraction of employees will continue to work remotely. This guide will help you to recognize and reward your remote employees effectively.

Originally Published On Engagedly