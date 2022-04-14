Contributor Log In
Employee Health & Wellness Needs To Be A Top Priority

It’s no secret that employees are the backbone of any successful company. They’re the ones who show up day in and day out to make things happen. And while they may not always get the credit they deserve, it’s important to remember that happy, healthy employees are crucial to a company’s success. That’s why employee health and wellness need to be a top priority.

The past two years have fortunately brought the topic of workplace wellness to the forefront of discussion. The impact of the Great Resignation has been felt worldwide, as millions resigned from their jobs in a short amount of time. Employee wellness and work-life balance were significant motivating factors for this decision.


While some organizations have wellness programs in place, many do not. And of those that do have wellness programs, even fewer have wellness programs that are effective. So what’s the hold-up? There are several reasons why employers haven’t been able to make wellness a priority. For one, there’s a common misconception that they are too expensive. However, wellness programs can save businesses money in the long run by reducing healthcare costs, absenteeism, and employee turnover.


Another reason wellness initiatives have been slow to take off is because employers are worried about liability. They worry that if they encourage their employees to be more active, they will be held responsible if something goes wrong. But there are several ways to mitigate this risk, such as offering insurance discounts for participating in wellness activities or creating wellness policies that protect employees from being punished for taking sick days to recover from illness.


The bottom line is that wellness needs to be a priority for employers. The benefits far outweigh the costs, and there are several ways to make sure that wellness programs are effective and safe
Implementing an employee wellness program can have several benefits for both employers and employees, including:


Improved morale and job satisfaction:

It’s no secret that healthier employees are happier employees. When workers feel good about themselves and their workplace, they’re more likely to be productive and engaged in their work. That’s why more and more companies are investing in wellness programs to promote healthier lifestyles among their employees. From on-site gyms and fitness classes to healthier food options in the cafeteria, these programs are designed to help employees adopt healthier habits. And while they may require an initial investment, the long-term benefits are clear. Healthier workers are more productive workers, and that’s good for business. So if you’re looking to create a happier, more productive workforce, invest in a wellness program today.


Reduced absenteeism:

Wellness programs have become increasingly popular as companies seek to promote a healthy workplace. There is evidence that wellness programs can improve employees’ health outcomes, including reducing absenteeism. Wellness programs can also lead to other benefits for employees, such as reduced stress levels and increased productivity.

In addition, wellness programs can help to create a supportive and positive workplace culture. When employees feel supported by their employer, they are more likely to be engaged in their work and less likely to take time off. Thus, wellness programs not only improve the health of employees but also the bottom line of businesses.


Increased Productivity In The Workplace:

A wellness program in the workplace can mean healthier employees and an increase in productivity. When employees are healthier, they are less likely to need time off for doctor’s appointments or to recover from an illness. They are also more likely to have the energy and focus to work productively. A wellness program can help employees to adopt healthier lifestyle habits, such as eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep. It can also provide them with access to resources that can help them to manage stress and improve their overall well-being. As a result, a wellness program can have a positive impact on both the health of employees and the productivity of the workplace.

I encourage all businesses to evaluate workplace wellness and strategies in place to keep everyone healthier, from the CEO down. Wellness programs are beneficial to employers and employees alike, and I believe that more businesses should make them a priority. Do you have a wellness program in place at your workplace? If not, what could you do to implement one?

Dr. Tomi Mitchell, M.D | Leadership Coach| Mental Health & Wellness Coach at Dr. Tomi Mitchell Holistic Wellness Strategies

I am Dr. Tomi Mitchell, MD. I help executives and leaders eliminate burnout so that they can increase productivity in the workplace.  I provide wellness and mental health training for executive leaders, business owners, and purpose-driven leaders.  I am a speaker,  trainer, writer, and host of The Mental Health & Wellness Show podcast. 

