The COVID-19 pandemic wave has not flattened its curve. It has created mass havoc through massive infections, ailments, and deaths. On the business front, the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has resulted in business losses and company shutdowns. However, currently, the offices have reopened, and people are resuming business so that the economy gets back to its normalcy faster. However, business and company owners must use the required safety measures and protocols to keep employees and other staff safe.

According to Eric Dalius, companies and entrepreneurs must ensure complete health and wellness for their employees. There are several ways in which you can attain this.

Scan the body temperature – It is essential to scan the body temperature of the employees every day. Appoint a professional who will get this done when the employees and staff are entering the office. It will help you to have a vigilant eye on employee health. Don’t let the employees self-scan their temperature because there have been instances of people hiding if their body temperature is more than 38 degrees Fahrenheit, which can put others in danger. Provide gloves and sanitizer – Every office must have a set of sanitizers and extra gloves available in the office. That will allow people to sanitize their hands before they enter the office premises. Wearing a glove while entering the office is crucial because people might have touched several surfaces. It is necessary to make use of disposable gloves within the office premises as and when required. Disposable gloves are easy to use and throw and don’t impose any health risk provided the employees use it correctly. Sanitize the office and cabinets – If you own a floor in a corporate building, you need to ensure that your office floor gets sanitized every day before and after the employees arrive and leave. You can also speak to the building owner and make provisions for sanitizing the building once a week so that people stay clear from the virus. Keep multivitamins at the office – It is essential for people and your employees to enhance their immune system. Hence, according to Eric J Dalius, it is necessary to keep crucial multivitamins at the office. At times, employees who don’t consume the same at home or forget can pop in a multivitamin supplement to boost their immune systems. Zinc supplement and vitamin C supplement is a good option for most people. Clean the air conditions – The news that COVID-19 has become airborne has been making rounds for a while. And at times, there have been instances that bacteria and viruses travel because of the air condition dust and dirt particles. Hence, you must clean the office air condition at regular intervals. It will help eliminate the excess dirt and dust and keep the employees and staff safe from the virus. Keeping your employees updated on the symptoms –The symptoms of the virus contamination have changed from inception. Today, the symptoms are no more only body temperature and cough. There have been instances where people didn’t register any other sign other than constipation or a complete loss of smell. It is necessary to encourage people to stay updated on the latest symptoms and check themselves accordingly. Besides encouraging employees to study various business methods, it would be best if you urged them to learn about the signs. You can ask the HR team to compile a manual and share it with your employees as well. Encouraging employees to eat healthily – Currently, employees must boost their immunity! One of the best ways to do this is by enhancing individual immunity. Diet plays a vital role in this. Eating leafy greens and quality proteins is an essential step towards building immunity. That aside, consuming essential herbs and herbal potions, like herbal teas, is also beneficial to health. Employees must eat at the right time. Hence, you can fix a time for lunch at the office and maintain it. Social distancing – You need to maintain the correct social distancing norms at the office. That means other than keeping distance whole moving around, it is necessary to maintain distance in other office activities. For instance, employees should stand at a distance while they are taking the elevator. It is essential to monitor the number of people getting inside an elevator. Inside the office, people should space out their cabinets and always maintain an apt distance during meetings and team-building sessions. The office needs to sanitize the bathroom and sink so that it’s clean and bacteria-free. Allowing work from home – In 2020, work from home is one of the main ways most offices have decided to make their employees work. You need to keep a tab of the job at hand and call only employees to the office who are required. Else, facilitating a work from home option for most people is essential. It will help the employees stay away from office premises not to fall prey to community transmission. The best way to conduct this is by creating a work chart deliverable for each employee. Encourage employees to stay immune and safe – Even if your employees are working from home, you need to encourage them from time to time to stay safe and healthy. You can encourage them to exercise daily and use the necessary safety protocols. The stress of getting contaminated can often make employees feel nervous and lose focus on work. It is essential to encourage them to destress themselves by listening to music or by meditating at a suitable time. EJ Dalius says companies can also motivate their employees to take mini breaks between working from home to break the sedentary working- mode to stay fit.

These are a few of how an office or employer or a business entrepreneur can ensure employee safety and fitness during the pandemic phase. The pandemic curve flattens down completely; it is necessary to observe the guidelines mentioned above.