Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Employee Engagement vs. Employee Experience

EX is a story, a journey. It’s a long-term relationship....

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Just when you thought you were clear on Employee Engagement, HR starts talking about Employee Experience. Just what is Employee Experience, how is it different from Employee Engagement, and what does it mean to you?

For starters, it is not the same thing as Employee Engagement. As a refresher, “Gallup defines engaged employees as those who are highly involved in and enthusiastic about their work and workplace.” Promoting Employee Engagement is one of our biggest passions here at Basically Today. We constantly help our clients better engage their people to achieve increased efficiency, enhanced customer satisfaction, higher profits, and (win/win) improved employee happiness. We are all about Employee Engagement. Broadly, what steps do you need to take so that your people are involved and enthusiastic about their work? From this, you can see that the level of engagement of a particular employee or group of employees will change over time. When we start with a new client, for instance, employee engagement is generally low. After a short time, however, it increases. Likewise, without proper care and attention, a company could have high employee engagement only to see it wane over time. We see this sometimes with a new company owner or before, during, and after a merger. What’s important here is that employee engagement is a state to be improved and maintained. Not paying attention or feeling like you’ve solved employee engagement and no longer need to make it a focus will land you right back where you were before you started working on it. (Actually, the norm is that the slide backward puts you in a less favorable position than when you started making it a priority in the first place).

Employee Experience (commonly abbreviated EX) is the entire journey your employee has with your company. Every interaction, every situation, every email, every performance review, everything they’ve had from the time they first heard of your company and applied for a position to the time they no longer are a part of it. That’s Employee Experience (EX), and it’s essential. We want new employees to have a favorable opinion of our companies when they first apply. We want those people that love our mission and what we are doing and want to be a part of it. In the beginning, then, it is crucial to give them a world-class experience (from their first contact looking for a job). When we provide that experience consistently, not only are we providing excellent EX, we are also setting a standard that this is how we show up here. We show up professionally, we show up on time, we do what we say we are going to do, etc.

Tangent: My advice to job seekers is to punch out if you have a terrible experience with a prospective employer during the application and interview process. A job interview is kind of like a first date. If you show up poorly on your first date, how will you show up 20 years down the road? No thanks. Of course, what’s crazy is that the interviewers are meticulously judging how you show up while not showing up themselves. It’s a sign … that you don’t want to work there.

So, EX is a story, a journey. It’s a long-term relationship. Think of your spouse or significant other. There are good times and are bad times, but you stick together because you love and believe in each other. When you recount that love story, part of it is historical, part of it is now, and part of its future. Your work life is like this. And, if you don’t think of it this way, you should – and so should your significant other (the company).

    WALLY HINES, Investor | Executive Leader | Speaker | Serial Entrepreneur | World expert in content standardization and delivery with a passion for using it to improve employee engagement at Basically

    I have a passion for making things easy, interesting, and engaging. My love for simplicity and structure started at an early age and continued into adulthood, serving me well as a commercial airline pilot. My love for aviation cannot be overstated, and I saw so many things there that could be done cleaner, simpler, and more effectively. Believe it or not, it wasn't about doing things differently as it was about communicating well to people to create a clean and standardized result. So, I started bringing that change within my own airline. Shortly thereafter, I started my first company to bring it to more airlines - 650 more, to be exact! At some point, I realized that this was not unique to airlines; it was unique to businesses. This was a much bigger problem than I realized at first!

    No one likes to go to work and be uncertain or unclear about what they are supposed to do. I truly believe that everyone wakes up every day wanting to do a great job. Lack of standardized processes and how they are communicated is the number one killer of employee morale. Now, I am more passionate than ever about creating engaging content and communicating it to staff, so they can't wait to read it and execute it with their team. I've seen first hand how people's lives change at work when they are engaged and clear on what they are doing. This is the foundation of everything else in a company - not just airlines, but all companies. It's so simple, and it's so often neglected.

    It's time to create higher employee engagement, clarity, safety, and profits. Who's with me?

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Engagement up people not happy
    Community//

    Gallup Says Engagement Is Up But The Large Majority Of Us Are Not Happy

    by Michael Brenner
    Community//

    The 5 Easiest Employee Engagement Strategies Your Company Can Implement Now

    by Carson Tate
    Courtesy of Unsplash
    Community//

    The Future of Workplace Culture

    by Tara Louise

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.