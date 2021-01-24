Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Employee Engagement Starts At The Top

Going to this level of engagement and buy-in with your staff is magical.

I read a phenomenal article in the McKinsey Quarterly this past week. The article doesn’t mention the term “employee engagement” anywhere in the text. The article does make a passionate plea to executives everywhere to re-evaluate their company purposes to see if they still resonate and are in alignment with them personally, with the executive team, with the employees, with the future of the company, and with the world. For the latter, the author states, “If you truly believe in your purpose and are prepared to live it, you should be willing to take it to the world, commit to it publicly, get measured and show results transparently, and be judged on the success of your efforts.” Were I to be aligned personally with that company’s purpose, that sounds like a place I would love to work for.

In the October 2019 survey that accompanies the article, 855 employees were asked:

  1. Is your company’s purpose activated (meaning is it aligned with all business activities and decisions from top to bottom)?
  2. Is your company’s purpose aligned with your sense of individual purpose?

44% of the respondents answered “yes” to both questions. Those 44% were 2x to 4x more likely to stay at the company, be actively engaged, and be willing to advocate for their company. So, while they don’t use the specific term “employee engagement” in the article, I want to highlight this for you as one of the ways that employees achieve higher engagement.

Remember back to Gallup’s Question #1 (I Know What’s Expected Of Me At Work). Many times, people read this question and think of the obvious: Do they know what they are supposed to each day and how to do it? That is a part of that question, to be sure, however, why they are doing something is just as important. And that doesn’t stop with, “Why do we do this particular task this way?” It continues deeper into a company’s purpose. For example, “How does this align with our company purpose of X?” Going to this level of engagement and buy-in with your staff is magical.

    WALLY HINES, Investor | Executive Leader | Speaker | Serial Entrepreneur | World expert in content standardization and delivery with a passion for using it to improve employee engagement at Basically

    I have a passion for making things easy, interesting, and engaging. My love for simplicity and structure started at an early age and continued into adulthood, serving me well as a commercial airline pilot. My love for aviation cannot be overstated, and I saw so many things there that could be done cleaner, simpler, and more effectively. Believe it or not, it wasn't about doing things differently so much as it was about communicating well to people to create a clean and standardized result. So, I started bringing that change within my own airline. Shortly thereafter, I started my first company to bring it to more airlines - 650 more to be exact! At some point, I realized that this was not unique to airlines; it was unique to businesses. This was a much bigger problem that I realized at first!

     

     

    No one likes to go to work and be uncertain or unclear about what they are supposed to do. I truly believe that everyone wakes up everyday wanting to do a great job. Lack of standardized processes and how they are communicated is the number one killer of employee morale. Now, I am more passionate than ever about creating engaging content and communicating it to staff, so they can't wait to read it and execute it with their team. I've seen first hand how people's lives change at work when they are engaged and clear on what they are doing. This is the foundation of everything else in a company - not just airlines, but all companies. It's so simple, and it's so often neglected.

     

     

    It's time to create higher employee engagement, clarity, safety, and profits. Who's with me?

