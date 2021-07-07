Are your employees well engaged? This is a question each employer should ask themselves. No matter how engaged your employees are you can always make the engagement better. With that in mind, here are some of the most effective employee engagement tips;

Provide Opportunities For Growth Of Employees

Majority of employees say they would stay longer if the organisation invested in their careers. Providing employees opportunities to grow their careers keeps them engaged, and having something to work toward keeps them motivated. Learning and development initiatives also demonstrate that you value your employees as individuals, you choose to continually invest in your people, rather than replacing them with candidates that have the skills you desire

Recognize Best Performing Employees

It is always best to identify the top performing employees and recognise them for the results and their efforts.Employees are engaged when they feel their work is valuable and helps the organisation achieve its goals. Regularly showing employees that you recognise and appreciate their hard work is a simple gesture that goes a long way in making them feel valued. Reward top performers for their achievements with a cash prize, vacation or a shopping voucher. Employees like to feel their hard work is noticed and appreciated this keeps them more engaged. For a more detailed explanation on how to recognise or celebrate your best performing employees.