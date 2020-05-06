Empathy is an Explanation

We are living in troubled times.

A time that calls for a reflection on what it means to live together.

How we can thrive together.

Why it matters to be together.

To reflect on these questions, I believe it is important that we start from the following basic question:

“What is empathy?”

At this time, I will not go into detail as to why I believe this, but I hope it will become apparent as this series unfolds.

Empathy is a Word

In 2013, I published a book titled Realizing Empathy: An Inquiry into the Meaning of Making. One of the most difficult challenges in writing the book was coming to a resolution on what empathy is.

I browsed through what felt like a hundred different definitions of empathy. Until it came down to one simple fact.

Empathy is, first and foremost, a word.

Not any word, but a word invented to explain an event.[1] An event observed and experienced by a philosopher.

The word “empathy” is a translation of a German word “einfühlung,” invented by Robert Vischer, a German philosopher. His goal was to explain how people can go from…

Not experiencing a sense of unity (often referred to as “connection” or “oneness”) with a piece of artwork to Experiencing it.[2]

It’s like how Sir Isaac Newton invented the word “gravity” to explain how an apple can go from…

Being above the ground to Being on the ground.

Soon afterward, another German philosopher named Theodore Lipps entered the scene. He proceeded to expand the meaning of “einfühlung” to also explain how we experience the same sense of connection and oneness with another human being. A British psychologist named Edward Titchener then imported the word into the English language as “empathy.”[3]

Beyond Words

As you can see, the word “empathy” has changed in meaning throughout history. I have no doubt that it will continue to do so. But what will stay constant is the opportunity to feel as if we are connected or at one with an “other.” An “other” with which we have previously felt disconnected, divided, or even at odds. Whether this happens for a moment or for a prolonged duration of time and whether that “other” is a piece of artwork or another person, the feeling remains the same.[4]

I’ve read well-intended articles that argue for or against empathy. Those “against empathy” worry that we may do harm by being “for empathy.” Those “for empathy” feel the same way about being “against empathy.” Personally, I find arguing for or against empathy akin to arguing for or against gravity. Whether we like it or not, empathy is here to stay. Once we accept that, what matters is how we leverage it and to what end.

When our primary mode of communication is through words, it’s easy to get caught up in a war of definitions. Yet, it is not the word “empathy,” that I find important. Rather, it is our potential to move from…

Not experiencing a sense of connection or oneness with an “other” to

Experiencing it.

This potential is what I believe will make a significant difference in reflecting on the 3 questions I set forth at the beginning of this article.

What does it mean to live together? How can we thrive together? Why does it matter to be together?

Stay tuned for Part 2.

