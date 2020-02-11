Empathy Is A Rare And Valuable Strength In The Workforce

Photo by CoWomen on Unsplash

The through line of my life has been that I care “too much”.

I’m uber sensitive. I don’t really play it cool. I’m easily excitable and I show it. I often overextend myself for others. I put my heart and soul into almost everything I do.

I always used to wish that I cared less.

People who give zero f#%&s always intrigued me. The ones who are never afraid to speak their mind, don’t get rattled by someone disliking them, blaze their own path. How do they just not care? I admire them longingly while saying yes to helping my friend move and staying late at work to perfect a project for my boss.

I didn’t think it was cool to be someone who gets so invested in everything.

At my previous company, it definitely wasn’t cool. The people who held high positions had an edge about them. They led with aggression and intimidation.

It was almost glorified to be intimidating. Think “Devil Wears Prada”, except they had no business acting that way. Monday mornings after a weekend of poor sales were the worst. Hold onto your sales reports, it’s going to be a bumpy ride! It was like getting cross examined by an attorney. Why were sales so bad? Did we not have enough inventory? Why were we missing size small when I visited the store?

I felt like a kitten surrounded by sharks who were ready to eat me alive.

I’d drive to work those Monday mornings with a lump in my throat and a knot in my stomach. I figured the only way I’d succeed and move up is if I hardened my soft shell.

Don’t get me wrong, I knew how to put my bossy pants on and I definitely knew how to get stuff done. I was never one to go hide and cry at work, but I cared deeply about everything. I always wanted to be nice to people, have friendly emails. It didn’t roll off my back when people were rude to me. I’d talk about it and be frustrated by it.

So, I tried to adopt the I don’t care attitude.

I Don’t Care. Wait, Yes I Do.

I tried and tried. I convinced myself I didn’t care. I’d get spoken to harshly at work and it penetrated me deeply. I was filled with injustice. I don’t deserve to be talked to this way! But, I bottled it up inside.

I don’t care, I don’t care, I don’t care.

A male coworker was super inappropriate toward me. Just be chill. Be one of the guys. Don’t make this some huge deal.

I don’t care, I don’t care, I don’t care.

I wanted to be this cool, laidback girl so I kept all of those emotions inside which ate me alive. I am, by my very nature, an emotional person. To try repressing all of those feelings was super unhealthy for me. It was unnatural and my body told me so through stomach aches, migraines, hair loss.

I did care. About everything. A lot.

This experience taught me resilience. Though the environment was toxic for me, I did develop a thicker skin than if I’d just had it easy. An undertone of rudeness or someone’s snotty attitude doesn’t bother me so much anymore because I worked in a place where that was the norm. It taught me to take things less personally.

Does it make it right for people to talk poorly to each other? Absolutely not. And for a workplace to almost glorify that type of behavior? Definitely not okay.

I quit that job with a smile on my face.

In a world where it’s cool to say “I give zero f$%#s!”. To not care, is not me.

What makes me, me is my sensitive and caring nature. It’s my greatest asset; it sets me apart; and what a shame that I ever wanted to hide it. I’m a highly sensitive person and I’m proud of it.

Embracing this about myself; learning how to lean into it and use it to my advantage has helped me in so many aspects of my life. I’m stronger now than I ever would’ve been if I’d continued to suppress it.

How Caring Helps Your Career

People want to work with people who care.

Actually caring about the people you’re working with and striving to do what’s good for the team, instead of thinking ‘what’s in it for me?’, is a rare and precious trait. We all know those standout employees who are always helping others; doing exceptional work; getting creative; staying late here and there. No complaints, no entitlement. We remember those people because they’re so different. We feel how much they care, you know what I mean?

The greatest leaders are those who understand the strengths of the individuals on their team and look for ways to empower them. They realize they aren’t any good without a solid and happy team. That means taking care of their people, listening, building trust.

Empathetic people are great teammates and leaders because they’re able to anticipate the needs of others. Caring about people is weak? As if! If you ask me, leading a team of people who feel afraid and unhappy, is weak. It’s a reflection of the leader themselves.

Empathetic leaders are able to sense who needs to hear more positive feedback. They know who needs space, who works well together, and who needs time to vent and feel heard. Understanding all of this helps others to trust you and work well with you.

When you’re able to sense what others need to feel supported, you’re able to make them feel important, seen, and heard. Being able to put yourself in someone else’s shoes is a huge strength and it’s what today’s workforce needs more of.