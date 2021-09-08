Emoty: “Stop focusing on blowing up”

Stop focusing on blowing up. The concept of “blowing up” is very distorted. A lot of people focus solely on getting fame instead of the music itself. It starts to show in the song. You take less time creating something good because you’re focused on making a song for TikTok. You have to ask yourself, do you make music because you genuinely want to or because you want to “blow up” and be famous?

Tyler Dozier, also known as emoty, is a new Denver-based hip-pop artist who is making his voice heard this summer with his sophomore single “History.”

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thank you for giving me this opportunity. I appreciate it more than you know. I talk a lot so warning for a lot of rambling. I grew up in a small town named Madison in Mississippi. I grew up with 2 parents and 2 sisters. I want to want to reveal enough but not too much. Growing up was hard and living in Mississippi didn’t make it any better.

Living in a poor state that doesn’t help its citizens’ will make you live a life in poverty, it sucks not being able to have simple things because you can’t afford it. But It was never my parents’ fault for the lack of funds, they were sober and had bachelor’s degrees.

They followed the steps that people tell you to follow in order to be successful. But that doesn’t matter if you’re living in a state that doesn’t offer its citizens well-paying jobs or assistance or any care in the world.

It’s also a traditional state, they don’t like different types of people. At school, I was pretty exiled for my beliefs. I was an atheist, pro-gay rights, didn’t laugh at rape jokes, pro-transgender rights, pro-choice and etc. So by default, I was alone.

I didn’t have friends until senior year. I met 2 really nice guys who I still talk to today. Even though things were tough, I had my Dad and music to get me through it all, so I’m grateful for them.

During times when the utilities were off, I’d sing a lot of Rob Thomas and Maroon 5’s “Songs About Jane” and John Mayer these artists got me through many tough times, which is why I admire them so much.

Music has always been there for me in my life, it has not been there nor is it something that will go away. It’s here forever. I feel safe with music.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Getting accepted into AWAL has to be the most interesting thing thus far. After I saw how successful my ﬁrst song was doing, I ran across AWAL after looking through a site with different distributors listed.

When I read AWAL’s section, the writer described it as a professional distributor that only accepts people they believe have a shot at becoming something. He said that it is hard to get accepted as they don’t want to waste their resources on just anybody. After reading a Billboard article on SONY’s major deal they made with AWAL, It stated that AWAL only accepts 10% of the applications they get.

Many might think it was an ego boost for me but it wasn’t. It felt like a shot of encouragement. In my mind I was thinking “someone understood my art and they want to see more of it” it made me smile.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

A funny and wrong mistake I made was eating Taco Bell before recording, I had acid reﬂux and I was messing my notes up so bad. I’d have to burp or I just couldn’t get the note out without feeling like I was going to cough or projectile the acid reﬂux.

Ever since that day I don’t eat before recording! Worst day ever.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

New music is always on the horizon! Stay tuned for more!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Yes! I will. Warning they might be long.

1. The media narrates and sets the tone for our reality.

Hollywood thinks anyone that isn’t a celebrity lives life-like insects do. They think we’re all bees or ants. They think since you’re a part of a certain community you must like doing this speciﬁc activity everyday or have this particular life.

As human beings we absorb everything we see on TV, seeing the same role ﬁlled by the same community will unintentionally instill you to believe that everyone’s lives are actually like this. Representation in the media means that society will see more to minorities than stereotypes.

2. Once we add in regular diversity to the point it’s natural, we will no longer have performative companies or producers trying to win us over by including different types of people.

Sounds confusing right? But what I mean by it, is that many companies do not legitimately care about the well-being of their consumers especially consumers that are minorities. They just care about wealth and adhering to social constructs.

A good example would be Victoria’s Secret, ever since their CEO in 2017 or 18 stated that trans women don’t belong in their runways or clothing, their sales have plummeted. So what would a company notorious for lacking diversity do?

Well since social justice is now the new “thing” they’re going to follow what Calvin Klein and Rihanna’s brand Fenty did. But the thing is those two companies were adding inclusivity without making it something to be applauded for. They just did it. They didn’t expect consumers to crawl back to their brand. They did it naturally, it wasn’t performative.

3. Newer stories will be told!

The same concepts, tropes and shows are always recycled, remade, or are made into live actions. People want to see something new. But Hollywood is so hellbent on sharing the same stories. A good example would be “Friends with Beneﬁts” and “No Strings Attached” those are literally the same movies with the same tropes and plot.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Streams do not determine your talent!

Seeing your music get a lot of streams is exciting yes, but it shouldn’t be exciting to the point your mood is affected based on your streaming count. Do not get too absorbed in the streams. You could have no new listeners one week and a bunch of new ones the next.

2. Stop focusing on blowing up.

The concept of “blowing up” is very distorted. A lot of people focus solely on getting fame instead of the music itself. It starts to show in the song. You take less time creating something good because you’re focused on making a song for TikTok. You have to ask yourself, do you make music because you genuinely want to or because you want to “blow up” and be famous?

3. Stop comparing your success/music to someone else’s

It kind of bounces off of advice number two. You may see a song in an oﬃcial Spotify playlist which encourages you to look at their entire discography. You may click on another song of theirs and start criticizing their music comparing how yours is “better” than theirs. Or you may see an up-and-coming artist quickly gaining attention and fans, don’t automatically think that you’re doing something wrong and don’t change your sound to match theirs hoping to get the same effect.

4. Don’t spam A&Rs

I never reached out to an A&R on their social media comments asking them to DM me but I have looked up their emails and was prepared to send an unsolicited demo.

Don’t do that. A&Rs aren’t celebrities, going on their personal pages asking for them to sign you or listen to you isn’t the way to do it. They’ll get annoyed just like any other person would.

A&Rs will reach out to you. They ﬁnd you and you should let them.

There are A&Rs of multiple labels, don’t get your hopes up and put your all into this one A&R that you found on Twitter.

5. Someone not liking your song doesn’t mean it’s bad.

So many popular songs were criticized by the artist’s friend or stranger. But they released the song anyway and it charted. Trust your gut

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Give yourself breaks. If you feel yourself getting frustrated with songwriting then take a 2 daybreak. You’ll thank yourself later down the road.

Feeling stuck while writing is a common thing but once you start self-deprecating you should stop. And don’t continue until you’re ready to.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I care a lot about homeless people. I know an average everyday person cannot take care of themselves and another adult person. And it’s not their job to. But small acts of kindness go a long way.

I’d encourage everyone if they can buy water or lunch for a homeless person! They’ll remember it forever 🙂

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Honestly, in a non egotistical way, I want to thank myself. It sounds corny and I hate being corny but my current self was nothing like my previous self. If the younger, insecure, quiet and angry me saw the older, conﬁdent, loud and happy me he’d probably fall out in shock.

Like I said before, growing up I didn’t have a “thing” or a “hobby” I didn’t have friends, I had no support. It was just me and my thoughts. I never thought I’d be good at anything.

And I never thought someone would give me a chance to show myself.

My life was going to school, coming back home, sleep. That was my life. No one noticed when I was absent from class.

I felt guilty for not doing something with the life I was given. I felt like I didn’t deserve it. I’ve been at multiple points in my life where I’ve tried to take it away.

I was walking in a dark and never-ending tunnel, there were many times in the tunnel where I just stopped walking and didn’t care if I made it out or not. I knew nobody was waiting for me on the other end. This would repeat itself. I’d walk some more and sit down. I had no motivation.

But now I’m walking and walking and I see the light at the other end of the tunnel. I see people waiting for me too.

I want to thank myself for allowing me to put one step in front of the other. It does get better, when people told me this I thought they were just saying some BS they found on Pinterest. But I am proof that it does.

It just does. But you have to believe that it can for you too. You are your biggest supporter.

I also want to thank my Dad for always being the reason why I try to ﬁnd a way out of the tunnel.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The nights are long, but the years are short when you’re alive”

I’ve spent many sleepless nights thinking about things out of my control. And when you think about the things you cannot go back and change or you waste time contemplating about what you did or didn’t do right you’re actively keeping your mind up replaying old memories.

But when you live life, you feel alive. And there are different ways to feel alive. You just have to ﬁnd yours. And when you ﬁnd yours you’ll feel like time is going by fast. Because you’re not paying attention to your happiness. Happiness is light, sadness is heavy. When you laugh you don’t think “I’m so happy” but when you’re sad or crying you acknowledge the fact that you are sad. You’re reminded. Sadness is heavy. This was super long sorry it’s a Red Hot Chili Peppers lyric

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I can’t pick just one. I’m sorry forgive me. But I really admire loyalty. To me, Justin Bieber and Post Malone seem like two people that value their relationships. I’d just like to have a conversation about the concept of celebrity culture and how it’s affected them as a person. People are caught up with the idea of celebrity culture that they forget that they’re regular people like everyone else.

There are people that will follow them or break into their house or will cry if they’re in a relationship. It’s just for me personally, I won’t keep up with their life or whatever that’s none of my business and it beneﬁts me in no way.

How can our readers follow you online?

My Twitter is iamemoty

And my Instagram is qartled

emoty was taken :-(.

I haven’t been promoting my Instagram so do follow! It’s a ghost town over there

