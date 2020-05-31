Emotions through Art – Modigliani

“I WANT A SHORT LIFE BUT A FULL ONE.” – Amedeo Modigliani



He said. At just 35, now known as one of the greatest Impressionist painters, Amedeo Modigliani got his wish, dying in a, in a Parisian pauper’s hospital, toothless, of tubercular meningitis.

The day after, Jeanne Hébuterne his 21 year old muse jumped to her death from a 5th floor window. She was 9 months pregnant with their second child. A love so intense, that perhaps isolation, depression, loneliness, grief too powerful to overcome?

All his life Modigliani felt he was ‘different’. We know in Neuroscience and Rapid Transformational Therapy (Marisa Peer) that feeling ‘different’ leads people to be unable to fully Connect with others. Perhaps this is a feeling that they shared? He never tired of painting her, a talented painter in her own right.

Jeanne Hébuterne self portrait



Their love bonded them in a feeling of Connection, of tribe. The loss of which, drove her to the depths of abysmal despair.

Did she know a few years before, going through her life, that this is where it would end? Could she have prevented, and gone on to live, for her unborn child?

A victim of loneliness, grief and despair. I think of the nine-month-old child. I think of the other child she left motherless and fatherless… I think of Modigliani’s other illegitimate children.

Grief, Loneliness, Despair, Depression are not passive… they are killers. They can be prevented. The first step is to recognise and acknowledge one’s hurt, pain, emotions.