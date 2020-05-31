Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Emotions through Art – Modigliani

At just 35, now known as one of the greatest Impressionist painters, Amedeo Modigliani got his wish, dying in a, in a Parisian pauper's hospital, toothless, of tubercular meningitis. Two days later his lover Jeanne jumps from a 5th-floor window, 9 months pregnant with their second child.

“I WANT A SHORT LIFE BUT A FULL ONE.”

– Amedeo Modigliani

He said. At just 35, now known as one of the greatest Impressionist painters, Amedeo Modigliani got his wish, dying in a, in a Parisian pauper’s hospital, toothless, of tubercular meningitis.

The day after, Jeanne Hébuterne his 21 year old muse jumped to her death from a 5th floor window. She was 9 months pregnant with their second child. A love so intense, that perhaps isolation, depression, loneliness, grief too powerful to overcome?

All his life Modigliani felt he was ‘different’. We know in Neuroscience and Rapid Transformational Therapy (Marisa Peer) that feeling ‘different’ leads people to be unable to fully Connect with others. Perhaps this is a feeling that they shared? He never tired of painting her, a talented painter in her own right.

Jeanne Hébuterne self portrait

Their love bonded them in a feeling of Connection, of tribe. The loss of which, drove her to the depths of abysmal despair.

Did she know a few years before, going through her life, that this is where it would end? Could she have prevented, and gone on to live, for her unborn child?

A victim of loneliness, grief and despair. I think of the nine-month-old child. I think of the other child she left motherless and fatherless… I think of Modigliani’s other illegitimate children.

Grief, Loneliness, Despair, Depression are not passive… they are killers. They can be prevented. The first step is to recognise and acknowledge one’s hurt, pain, emotions.

Isabella Ivory, Healing Specialist, Rapid Transformational Therapist, Abundance And Mindset Coach at Isabella Ivory

Isabella Ivory C.Hyp. RTT M.M. MICP

Isabella Ivory is a certified Rapid Transformational Therapy Therapist, a certified Hypnotherapist, and a Theta Healing practitioner with Outstanding Results. Her unique and extraordinary approach of combining neuroscience and the understanding of how the brain works with Ancient Wisdom, has led to Compelling and Stunning successes and life changing results for people in many countries.

She sees clients face to face in person in her practice in Dublin, Ireland and she sees clients Online- face to face via web conference. For more information visit her website.

