The Emotions of Money

In the midst of a global pandemic, whoever thought it might be possible to make the subject matter of finances; funny?! The current state of the economy is a particularly sensitive and touchy subject for most people these days, understandably so, and for obvious reasons which does not require elaborate explanation. It is for these reasons that I still considered Bob Wheeler to be a timely guest in which to have showcased on the Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald international radio/podcast show.

There are innumerable families, CEO’s, small business owners, Entrepreneurs, single parents, (and the list unfortunately continues) for who have not only been adversely impacted by the residual consequences associated with the pandemic, but who also because of this harsh newfound truth and day-to-day reality, who would also stand to benefit from receiving sound financial guidance and professional suggestions for how to effectively navigate the often daunting task of establishing better financial decision-making. Let’s face it, we don’t know what we don’t know, and it isn’t possible for any of us to be an expert with all aspects of life. Even within the recognition of accepting this truth, there still exists an awareness for what areas we must become more proficiently responsible in, nonetheless.



This is where Bob Wheeler appropriately entered upon the scene, when showcasing him last Friday on the Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald global radio/podcast show! The subject of finances is not only a dry topic of discussion for many, but again, particularly during this volatile time within our collective history, it is also a subject matter which can easily elevate anxiety, exacerbate stress, and one which might conjure up feelings of powerlessness and hopelessness for people. The comedic side of Bob’s wonderful personality shone through during the course of this amazing interview! I deeply appreciated this, particularly as someone who also seeks to find the humour and the brighter side of anything in life! Once again, jokes, witty banter, words of wisdom and invaluable professional advice from Bob Wheeler can more indepthly be found within the enclosed podcast link! Thank you, Bob!



I very much look forward to being an upcoming Guest on Bob’s Podcast, Money You Should Ask! As noted in our interview on Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald, Bob has showcased some pretty phenomenal guests. Not unlike Bob, I choose to fully utilize all forums and platforms for which I am affiliated with, and for what continues to be additionally accessible to me, so as to shine the spotlight on others. It is a true gift to be able to extend and to provide others with increased exposure and media opportunities so as to share and to impart their specific brilliance with the rest of the world, and to know that by choosing to do so, it becomes the ultimate win win scenario and the preferable desired outcome for the overall collective…again, taking into account that people don’t know what they don’t know, including other people, their invaluable knowledge and their specific area of expertise. Thank you, Bob for all that you continue to do within the arena of choosing to pay it forward and to be of ultimate service to others. I appreciate you!



On behalf of both Bob and myself, we wish to mutually express our wholehearted gratitude to each of you for kindly taking the time to read this Feature Article! We also wish to extend our immense appreciation to you for graciously clicking on the enclosed podcast link of our hilariously informative conversation with one another! For anyone here who would wish to connect with either Bob and/or myself – – in a more private – – one on one fashion – – please know that Bob and I would absolutely love to hear from you! Thank you in advance!

“I Want For You What You Want For You!” ~ Byron Katie

Uplifting You To Fear Less And To Live More!

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero.

Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend!

Love & Gratitude ~ Lisa

WHO IS ROBERT (‘BOB’) WHEELER?!

As a man of true integrity with infectious energy, Bob Wheeler’s crusade for personal growth has cross-pollinated with his accounting practice to create a new approach to personal finances. His passion is to help others gain insights about how their emotions trigger financial decisions.

Combining finances with behaviours, , Bob explores his personal concept of creating a healthy relationship with money in his book, The Money Nerve: Navigating The Emotions Of Money, his online course, Mastering The Emotions Of Money and his podcast, Money You Should Ask.



While strengthening his accounting practice, Bob has simultaneously pursued his love of satire and ventured into the realm of standup comedy. From his thirty years of helping clients, Bob has distilled a concoction of warmth, humour, information, motivation and budgeting directives that he offers to anyone with financial concerns. He is also currently the CFO for The World Famous Comedy Store.



Bob’s world travels had led him to high altitudes. He has climbed Mt. Kilimanjo, ascended to the Mount Everest Base Camp, and hiked several smaller mountains in between. With charm and humour, his experiences on the road, in the office or running a Greek Marathon, feed his wit as a standup comic and financial motivator.