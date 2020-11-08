Emotional Wellness Tips for the Pandemic By Martin Polanco

The pandemic outbreak hasn’t just affected bodies worldwide; it has also affected our minds. The increasing amount of deaths globally is not pleasant news for anyone to hear. While everyone is scared about catching the virus, they are also profoundly pained because of the mass suffering, which is yet to reduce or stop. People are anticipating a vaccine or medicine which can cure this virus and save humanity. In between all these, it becomes challenging for the mind and heart to stay at peace. Emotional challenges and imbalances are common during this time. And that is the reason why you need to focus on personal wellness during this pandemic phase.

Emotional wellness guidelines by Martin Polanco

Emotional wellness and physical well-being are interrelated. You can’t have a depressed mind and an active body. You need to cure the mind and heart first, to witness complete wellness. Martin Polanco suggests some easy steps for emotional health.

Meditation can bring peace

Currently, everyone is carrying palpable energy because of the pandemic threat. And that is the reason why you need to calm your mind and stop your thoughts from racing into extreme directions. For this, you need to practice meditation and deep breathwork. You can do this first thing in the morning and before sleep as well. It will help you calm your mind and shift from feeling fearful. Once you learn to do that, you will gradually learn to stay focused on the present moment and reduce your worry and anxiety. It will contribute to your wellness.

Listen to instrumental music

Instrumental music can heal you in many ways. It can calm your nerves and induce a feeling of peace and stillness within you. There is plenty of instrumental music you can listen to, such as flute, Tibetan singing bowl, guitar, and any other ambient music. If you have a problem with concentrating on work, you can switch to listening to instrumental music and carry on with your work. It will help you to focus better and finish your assignment within the required time.

Write a journal

Currently, your mind might get cluttered with several thoughts. And most of these thoughts get shrouded with fear and anxiety because of the pandemic. It is necessary to write your feelings in a paper that takes away the negative charge of the thought. It helps you to face your thoughts and detach from it as well. It will help you to go about your day seamlessly and even sleep better.

Pray before you sleep

Right now, people are living amidst turbulent times! Additionally, the news channels are continually airing scary updates regarding the patients affected because of the pandemic. All this doesn’t make anyone feel good about the state of the world. If you resonate with this, it’s a good idea to pray before you sleep. It will help you to release your worry and help you sleep well.

Emotional wellbeing is essential so that you can stay centered amidst such turbulent times. The guidelines mentioned above can help you to take care of your emotional wellbeing.