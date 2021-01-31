Emotional wellness ,Pandemic and the restructure

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
By

The Wuhan virus trapped people in its claws and made the world upside down. COVID entailed lockdown and hence the homes turned into a cage for humans. One more reason got added to the list of people to get anxiety and depression.
The whole such scenario turned several eyes towards the problem of mental health which surprisingly should have been a major topic even earlier. But you see we humans don’t cure our disease until and unless it blows our life into pieces. Being a psychologist I was already aware of the problem and even predicted the whole future of mental health before anyone. And my concern for the issue entailed the launch of the ‘Peacfulmind Foundation’. It is a global organization that is registered with the United Nations (U.N.) and is based in New Delhi, India. The aim of our foundation is “To make psychology a household term, peace, and well-being and Culture“.
I have treated and guided numerous people facing the issue of mental health. One of my patients was Reena, she was fortunate to have a luxurious lifestyle which tells us that she had plenty of money but was that enough? Well for her the answer was no as she was suffering from depression and the difficult part was to confront it in front of everyone. Mental health is considered a taboo for our society and this pulled her back to hide her anxiety and fight alone. One of her mates suggested her to come in contact with our foundation in the year 2019 and there she encountered me, as I psychologist I busted her myths surrounding the issue. This helped Reena, my patient to get rid of her problem and at present, she is completely a changed person, way happier than ever.

Many people like Reena has enrolled with our Peacfulmind Foundation and have experienced a positive change in them. The pandemic brought the issue of mental health to light but we should never forget who lit the very first ray of hope. I’ve been working on the issue for ages and aspire to get rid of all the myths around it.
The number of patients that I have cured has increased by time faster and I am focusing to bring change into society and to treat mental health issues normally. It’s high time that people start taking it lightly and stop giving tags to the people who suffer from the same. The initiative I took was way before the chaos of the pandemic and honestly speaking sometimes I feel proud of myself.
The first thought that struck my mind with the commencement of the pandemic was that the number of patients will surely shoot. Millions of people lost their jobs, teenagers were stuck at home and oldies didn’t even get a chance to roam in parks. These reasons were enough to make people fall into the trap of depression and anxiety. I observed an increase in the demand for therapies as mental peace was lost and no one wanted to get deep inside the caves of depression.
Some people may find that I am bragging but people have told me that I have turned out as a blessing in the situation of a pandemic for them. Also, has made people realized how crucial is the issue of mental health. According to me, it’s just like a plant more you nurture it more it gets developed.

    Nabhit kapur, Psychologist at Peacfulmind Foundation

    A global advocate and relentless crusader of promoting mental health, Nabhit Kapur, from India, envisage a world free of mental health stigmas and taboos. Through his exemplary work, indefatigable spirit and passionate endeavors he has been able to bring impactful transformative changes in several parts of the world. A Psycho-Prenaur, author, TEDx speaker and globally decorated ambassador of mental health and peace with numerous recognitions globally. Kapur is perhaps the youngest psychologist in the contemporary world, and only one from India, leading this remarkable movement to make mental health a household name.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

