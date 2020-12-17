Emotional wellness during COVID-19 – Robert Trosten shares essential guidelines

2020 has been a year of pandemic stress and paranoia! No one ever imagined that the pandemic outbreak that will change everyone’s life. The one’s who’ve been affected by the virus have witnessed struggle through their recovery process. There have been several deaths as well. However, the people who aren’t affected by the virus are worried about their health and their loved ones’ health. That is not all! Most people have one dominant thought – “What if I get the virus?”. All these have resulted in emotional unrest and stress.

Robert Trosten shares wellness guidelines

An excess amount of emotional stress results in physical problems. It changes the way one thinks and adds more anxiety in one’s day. Hence, Robert Trosten has come up with some of the best wellness guidelines for emotional wellbeing.

Meditate regularly

When the mind gets caught up with excess stress and anxiety, it oscillates between “fight or flight” mode. It is not the right state to be as it leads to hormonal imbalance. It increases the stress hormone cortisol in the blood and can disturb how the body functions. One of the best ways to stay away from stress is meditation. It helps to calm the nerves and relax the mind. Regular practice of meditation will allow a person to attain clarity in thoughts and life’s decision. It helps to regularize the breathing pattern and make one feel calmer and emotionally sorted.

Talk to a therapist

No one is used to stay in one place for a long time! Prolonged stay-at-home orders and social isolation often makes a person feel caged and emotionally stagnant. It can give rise to sadness and depressive behavior trait. Hence, it is necessary to speak to a therapist or a counselor and share about your condition. It will help you to feel more grounded and sort out your emotional issues better. Many people have received ample benefits by talking to a counselor on the phone during the lockdown. Therapists carefully address problems related to isolation and sadness with their expertise.

Have a gratitude list

Life currently has gone stagnant! However, gradually the economy is getting functional, and life is coming back to normalcy with safety protocols. In such a situation, it is essential to be grateful for working in your favor. For instance, if you haven’t witnessed any job instability, you should add it to your gratitude list. You can make a gratitude list in your journal and shift your energy to a sense of thankfulness.

Cultivate a hobby

Is there anything that you love to do in your leisure time? If yes, you should give more time to that once you get done with your work. It is a good practice to cultivate a hobby during the pandemic phase. You might want to read a book, paint, or even write a poem. It will help you to release happy hormones and feel emotionally stable.

We are all going through a challenging phase! It is necessary to take care of our mental health and emotions. The guidelines mentioned above will help you to stay well emotionally during this phase.