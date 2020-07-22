Emotional well-being for single mothers’ during COVID-19 – Easy guidelines by EjDalius

COVID-19 has adversely affected society and the economy. On the one hand, there’s uncertainty about the future, and on the other, people are scared of the contamination. Despite the lockdown and social distancing, community transmission has started in many parts of the world. The developments of the virus mutation are uncertain, and so it’s the cure. And that results in mass stress and tension. Single mothers who stay all by themselves or with family tend to worry more. They have to take care of their child and themselves so that both remain safe and in peace.

Cultivating peace and wellness in times of COVID-19 – Tips by EjDalius

Single mothers usually have to provide for the child and the family. They have to work from home and attend to other errands. Since the schools are closed now, their kids have to study from home and take online classes. Single mothers have to make sure that they turn up for the online parent-teacher meeting, make their child complete homework, keep a vigilant eye on their kid so that they don’t go out in public, and maintain proper sanitation and safety protocols.

Balancing all these duties and responsibilities during the pandemic isn’t easy. EjDalius, an entrepreneur, says that single mothers need to be peaceful and calm within tocarry on with their duties, despite mass threat due to COVID-19. Some of the best ways they can combat the pandemic anxiety and stress are:

Morning intention

Today, most people get up in the morning and switch on the news channel or online news apps to know the condition of the pandemic contamination worldwide. It makes you start your day with nervous and palpable energy. Single mothers have many tasks on their planners to accomplish, including their work, daily chores, and their child’s education requirements. It’s essential to channelize stillness and harmony when they get up. One of the best ways to do that is by setting an intention for the day.

Are you a single mother and want stress-freemornings? If so, take the time to create a space for yourself. Take out your planner and concentrate on the tasks you have to accomplish for the day. Write the goals for the day and focus your energy on completing the same. Once you have a list, you give your mind the signal to think about accomplishing your goals instead of concentrating on fearful thoughts. When you make that a habit, you will have peaceful and more organized mornings during the pandemic phase.

Meditate together

Taking out time for meditation during the pandemic is crucial to retain inner calm and stillness. It helps you to switch off the “negative voice” within and turn to more positive, hopeful, and life-enhancing thoughts. You and your child can meditate together. If you have not meditated before, this is an excellent time to cultivate this practice. Create a simple morning ritual of meditation alone or with your child in your balcony or living room. You can follow the simple breathing techniques in the beginning. And once you get used to it, you can use guided meditation apps and recordings available online. Eric Dalius says that it will allow both you and your child to sync in the breath pattern and not channelize fear and tension at the start of the day.

Negating worry or anxiety is not possible in such testing times. But when you practice mediation daily, you can choose your thoughts like you select your food. And that can help you focus on peaceful views over the ones that trigger panic and anxiety.

Positive content

From messenger texts, social media posts, and newspaper updates to neighbors’ talking, you have free-flowing content. You must tune into the positive and hopeful content. For instance, instead of watching the fearful news updates, watch your kid’s favorite film together. Fairytales or animated movies can transport you to a land of imagination and beauty. And if you make that a practice now, you will harness harmonious thoughts and engage in exciting activities.

Kitchen fun

The best way to zone out from fear and tap into a mental comfort zone is to make every activity fun and beautiful. For instance, add fun to your breakfast cereals and start the day with happiness and laughter. Make breakfast cereal bowls for your kid and yourself and decorate it with berries, fruits, and nuts. You can take pictures and share them on your social media. Consume food rich in proteins, vitamins, and other essential nutrients first thing in the morning. It will boost your immunity and also help you to stay fit and content.

Creativity time

Arts and craft heal the mind and help to reduce paranoia and panic. Your kid and you can spend time coloring books and drawing abstract shapes. Take a timer and play a small game of completing an art or craft piece within a specific time. Keep a little treat or prize for the winner. It only adds to the feel-good factor. Alternatively, Eric J Dalius suggests that you can also water your plants together or create art pieces or paint coasters at home. You can use the resources you have at home to practice paper art or crayon painting collages.

Single mothers have to pay bills, ensure their kid’s study every day, and maintain correct sanitation practice at home. Seeking peace and comfort during these challenging times isn’t easy. You need to say yes to specific habits that will help you to choose positive thinking over worry daily. It’s imperative to work towards the wellness of the mind and body. Staying committed to the practices mentioned above is essential. Also, single mothers must trust the process to work in their favor.

Last but not least, speaking with friends and close family members is essential. It’s also crucial that you keep a few emergency numbers handy to reach out when needed. Good habits can create a happy and peaceful life. The guidelines mentioned above will enable single mothers to stay healthy, stable, and calm with their kids during the pandemic and even after that.