Emotional TEA at Work

TEA Break — An emotional ice-breaker at workplace.

TEA Break for WFH — Trust, Empathy & Acceptance are the most needed ice-breakers by both Employers & Employees.

The virus is going to stay for sometime and now it’s all in our hands to be on the safer side. Nokia, Oppo plants have been shut due to new positive cases post resuming operations after lockdown relaxations. We will be witnessing more such news. Work From Home can’t be implemented across the industries, but wherever possible, it’s good to be continued. So far, WFH has been a temporary adjustment, but should be considered a long term plan and acceptance levels to be raised on both sides.

Work From Home, not to be considered as a favor by the Employers. Most employers feel employees are saving a lot of time not traveling to and fro, spending good time with family and so they can demand work for extended hours, schedule calls at odd times etc. Rather build trust motivate them so that they become productive, efficient and spend more time themselves if required.

Work From Home, not to be taken for granted by the Employees & should show empathy towards the Employers. Employees should find ways to be productive, should be flexible enough to spend extended hours if required, should make themselves comfortable with a dedicated space without disturbance.

Let’s have TEA Breaks.!!!

Srikanth Surapaneni, Entrepreneur, CoFounder at The ReqrootR

An ardent learner with innate ability to explore, understand and implement.

I am a people-person, spent several years in the recruitment industry that helped me bring right people together. I feel there is nothing greater than helping people find their right places to work. Happy to be part of it.

When I am not at work, I walk, run and most importantly spend time with my kiddo who helps me have even more workout, out of fun. I always keep myself fit.

Working in the start-up space has given an immense learning experience, that helped me witness the different phases of a company life cycle. Exposure through donning different hats in the organisation like Business Development, Client Acquisition, Recruitment, Talent Mapping, Just-In-Time Hiring Management, Taking up Responsibilities and Challenges irrespective of the roles as different hats in different organisations. All the experiences drove me to build the important traits
'Being Self-Driven',
'Being Accountable' and
'Being Efficient at the Workplace'.

I really love meeting people, understand each other, explore potential synergies.
I believe in "Build your network, the network builds the NEW YOU".

I've been part of the core team in LinkedIn Local Hyderabad.

Let's catch up for a coffee and explore the business opportunities.
After all, we know that "a lot can happen over a coffee".

Please reach me directly should you want to talk about anything business or in general..!!!
[email protected]

