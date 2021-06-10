Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Emotional Intelligence to cope with the changing times

Does change overwhelm you? Are you grappling with your emotions during this pandemic? Does it feel like you do not have control over situations which you once thought you had mastered? Its time you addressed your emotional health!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The last two years has taken the world by a storm. Nothing seems as it was. As it is rightly said, “Change is the only thing which is certain.” We are learning things which we never had thought we will learn. We are managing situations which we didn’t ever anticipate will come. We, as a world, are barely surviving through this change. When one feels fatigued, stressed or anxious, it is just the tip of the iceberg of what lies unaddressed underneath.

During survival, the most neglected aspect of our personality is our emotion. The necessity to just manage life and deal with the everyday situations, distracts us from the real aspect that needs to be addressed. Have you ever paused in between a crisis and asked yourself “How do I feel in this moment?”

Emotional intelligence and emotional awareness is the most ignored facet of our being. When in truth, it is the only key to handle the change and stay present in situations. Emotions are the key to changing the situations in our life. Unhandled and unacknowledged emotions play havoc in the long run for physical and mental health. It is being widely accepted that most of the diseases are psychosomatic. That said, it is crucial that we stay connected and present to our emotional state.

Some ways to be alert of your emotions during challenging times are:

1. Increase your vocabulary of your emotions: We, usually aren’t educated about the host of feelings/ emotions. There are 6 primary emotions but a huge variety of secondary and tertiary emotions originating from it. I have noticed that, when faced with similar situations, no two people feel the same. And even if they do, the texture of their feeling is very different. What sadness means to one person doesn’t mean the same to another. Hence, it is absolutely imperative to understand and name your own inner feelings.  

2. Apply the 90 sec pause: When facing a particular situation which is triggering you, the immediate action is usually a reaction. The right way to respond and not react would be to stay in the moment, pause and find out “How does this make me feel?” Just by acknowledging the feeling, the grip of the reaction goes down and the mind starts looking for alternate ways to feel. The response is usually in favor of your growth.

3. Notice your body: When in a situation, be connected to your body. Your body speaks to you in ways more than one. Notice the tension, the tightness, the pain, the tingling sensations and that will lead you to pin down the emotion that you associate the sensation with. Many times just by moving your hand over the body part, tapping gently over it, will help you release the emotion and bring clarity on how you want to feel next. The outcome in several times, will lead to you handling the situation more constructively.

Wishing you a better emotional health and a healthy life!

Priya Nandkumar Ayyar.

    Priya Nandkumar, Clinical Hypnotherapist and Energy healer at Grounded Gatherings

    I am a clinical hypnotherapist and have been an energy healer working through reiki, sound healing and tarot reading. I can be reached at [email protected]

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Why Emotional Intelligence Is The Thing You Need Right Now?

    by Shaima Khan
    Community//

    How to encourage emotional intelligence in children.

    by Paulina Kapciak
    Community//

    “Be Responsible for your Impact”, Shariann Tom of The Cancer Journey Institute and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

    by Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.