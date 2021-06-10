Emotional Intelligence to cope with the changing times

The last two years has taken the world by a storm. Nothing seems as it was. As it is rightly said, “Change is the only thing which is certain.” We are learning things which we never had thought we will learn. We are managing situations which we didn’t ever anticipate will come. We, as a world, are barely surviving through this change. When one feels fatigued, stressed or anxious, it is just the tip of the iceberg of what lies unaddressed underneath.

During survival, the most neglected aspect of our personality is our emotion. The necessity to just manage life and deal with the everyday situations, distracts us from the real aspect that needs to be addressed. Have you ever paused in between a crisis and asked yourself “How do I feel in this moment?”

Emotional intelligence and emotional awareness is the most ignored facet of our being. When in truth, it is the only key to handle the change and stay present in situations. Emotions are the key to changing the situations in our life. Unhandled and unacknowledged emotions play havoc in the long run for physical and mental health. It is being widely accepted that most of the diseases are psychosomatic. That said, it is crucial that we stay connected and present to our emotional state.

Some ways to be alert of your emotions during challenging times are:

1. Increase your vocabulary of your emotions: We, usually aren’t educated about the host of feelings/ emotions. There are 6 primary emotions but a huge variety of secondary and tertiary emotions originating from it. I have noticed that, when faced with similar situations, no two people feel the same. And even if they do, the texture of their feeling is very different. What sadness means to one person doesn’t mean the same to another. Hence, it is absolutely imperative to understand and name your own inner feelings.

2. Apply the 90 sec pause: When facing a particular situation which is triggering you, the immediate action is usually a reaction. The right way to respond and not react would be to stay in the moment, pause and find out “How does this make me feel?” Just by acknowledging the feeling, the grip of the reaction goes down and the mind starts looking for alternate ways to feel. The response is usually in favor of your growth.

3. Notice your body: When in a situation, be connected to your body. Your body speaks to you in ways more than one. Notice the tension, the tightness, the pain, the tingling sensations and that will lead you to pin down the emotion that you associate the sensation with. Many times just by moving your hand over the body part, tapping gently over it, will help you release the emotion and bring clarity on how you want to feel next. The outcome in several times, will lead to you handling the situation more constructively.

Wishing you a better emotional health and a healthy life!

Priya Nandkumar Ayyar.