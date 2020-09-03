Emotional Intelligence and the Workplace

Sometimes being in an office setting can be taxing with all the deadlines you have to meet. However, if you have mastered the art of emotional intelligence and can apply it in your work, you could move pretty far. If you’re new to the concept of emotional intelligence, keep reading to find out why it is essential to use this concept to benefit you.

If you have ever met someone who seems to be pretty level-headed, you have probably met someone with emotional intelligence. Usually, these people are excellent masters of their own emotions and feelings. Instead of letting strict deadlines stress them out, they prioritize what they need to do on any given day and delegate tasks accordingly.

When you meet someone that seems to have higher stress levels while working, they don’t necessarily enjoy their job. Those people that apply emotional intelligence to their daily lives are known to not only enjoy their job but are easier to work with on a team. If you have some issues yourself with your work, there are many books with techniques to apply that can help you enjoy going into the office.

Sometimes managers offer on the job training in emotional intelligence because it is needed to break up the monotony of office work and bring a level of harmony. While you may not understand why emotional intelligence benefits the workforce, these characteristics can help.

First, people with higher emotional stability tend to do better work as a whole. For example, it has been scientifically proven that teachers tend to experience higher levels of stress teaching in public schools. Those teachers that are stable in their emotions tend to provide a higher level of work.

Sometimes it can be challenging to control the impulse to react to things that make us uneasy. But those people that have impulse control and can think things through tend to excel when they are working. Being an extrovert can also benefit you in the workplace. If you have an issue or need help solving a problem, keeping that to yourself could hurt you in the long run. If you can go up and talk to someone that is an expert with something you have an issue with, you could get that problem resolved a lot faster.

Article originally published at: richardsimonchicago.com