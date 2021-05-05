Emotional and mental health play an important role when working through the pandemic

With the drastic changes taking place globally through the pandemic, the mental health of many

people started significantly deteriorating. With changes taking place in almost all aspects of

human life, many were constantly anxious because they were unsure about the virus and how it

affected everyone. Over the last year, the UK went through three significant lockdowns, with

businesses and companies forced to shut down temporarily. According to WHO, COVID-19

disrupted or halted critical mental health services in 93% of countries with the demand for mental

health only increasing.

Businesses and companies were unsure about meeting their deadlines and targets, especially

because they had to keep shutting doors and having staff work remotely whenever that was a

possibility. Additionally, when it came to the people getting sick, although there were restrictions

about wearing masks and maintaining social distance in most parts of the world, people were

catching it. While precautions helped, there was nothing major that could prevent it.

What were the steps most were taking to assist people during

the pandemic?

While people were not leaving their homes, for the most part, they were spending time remote

working or on other hobbies. The inability of people to meet others made the social experiment a

lot more challenging.

Companies were now bringing therapists on board to assist people with the challenges they

faced through the pandemic. Additionally, many opened their doors to smaller numbers of people

as soon as they raised restrictions. Most places had to lower the number of people coming in

because they had to redesign and respace to maintain social distance, so everyone was safe.

Furthermore, some companies were recommending using meditation apps to help people calm

down and focus. UiPath gave 2,800 employees free access to the meditation app, Headspace.

Additionally, some companies who were working with online therapists to assist through the

COVID-19 pandemic. Mental health played an important part in making sure employees were

properly looked after and productive.

What were the causes of anxiety and improper mental health

during the pandemic?

There were multiple causes of anxiety and mental unrest, with people just receiving an overdose

of information regularly, which upset them, keeping them in suspense. According to a report in

the United States, 70% of news was negative, and the channels focused on airing the same

content more often, compared to positive options.

The constant supply of information on the number of people who passed away because of

COVID, a statistic constantly increasing caused a lot of distress. Additionally, the uncertainty of a

situation, the feeling of helplessness when there is nothing that anyone can do while people are

doing their best, following protocols, and still caught the virus.

With the new work from home mandates, people got as much done from their houses as

possible. However, they had to compartmentalise their job and personal life because most found

no divisions anymore. People had to restart working with fixed schedules because they could not

give a steady time for work, with their personal life constantly bleeding in, regularly bombarded

with personal errands, chores, and so much more. Additionally, they scheduled work meetings at

convenient timings for everyone, which meant work hours were an illusion.

The inability to leave their houses for the most part and interact with other people was a

requirement and quite challenging to come across during the pandemic. While most were getting

through work meetings, client meetings and talking to their loved ones who could not come

home because they were working in the healthcare sector, others had to get their therapy online

because they could not meet for fear of the virus spreading.

What were the changes they came up with to improve

productivity?

Through the pandemic and remote working, most companies and employers mentioned seeing a

significant decrease in productivity, unlike pre-pandemic. Many factors could be responsible, but

they had to reinvent the wheel if they expected any results that would benefit across the board.

According to a study, it was easier for most teams of people to collaborate better in person. They

could create and work through new ideas while in the same room, and while virtual meetings

provided a similar approach, it was not the same.

Making sure that their staff were physically, mentally and emotionally healthy was a good start.

Many companies were now pushing and locking slots for meetings which made the process a lot

more convenient. Additionally, they could complete the work whenever convenient as long as

they were meeting their deadlines.

There were more individual changes that they had to get through, and these depended on the

position that they were working. People sitting at desks and getting most of their work done had

to start getting some exercise. There were other habits and changes that arose with the new

work from home lifestyle, like improper eating habits, fast and unhealthy meals, and random

eating and sleeping schedules.

What were the changes in the employment process?

With the type of work that they were going through, employers and the HR departments had to

make sure that they were picking the right people for the job. With large scale unemployment in

most parts of the world and remote working, even job interviews were remote, so those hiring

had to make sure that they were picking the right people. Background checks started turning into

the new norm. In the past, these checks were conducted at random with few people from the

company getting their history sifted through for a criminal record check. Now, providing a

background check was turning into what seemed like a mandatory requirement. To save time and

hasten the application process, people were conducting their background checks through a

reputed third-party platform when they were coming in for their interview.

When it came to most of the companies and businesses that were functional during the

pandemic, they were essential services that implied that they interacted with the public. The

change meant that they had to be careful on two fronts, making sure they were following the

COVID protocols and that there were no rules that prevented them from interacting with one

another. Some background checks meant that they could not speak and communicate with

another person, especially the older or youngest sections of society. People could even get an

enhanced background check to make sure they could get along with certain age groups.