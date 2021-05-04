Emme Rain of Magickal Mystic: “Progressive Funding For Women”

More women should become founders because it is important for women to step up and take control of their financial futures and to truly be in control you must establish something of your own. Whether that is a full-fledged business as I hope for all women, or independent income via freelancing, contracting, writing, or real estate. Being able to take charge of their financial future and build an empire is why more women should become founders.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Emme Rain.

Emme Rain is an international bestselling author, keynote speaker, mentor and alchemist with a diverse background in leadership, speaking, training, personal development, healing, publishing and entrepreneurship. She is the Founder and CEO of Magickal Mystic, a brand committed to helping individuals reach their true divine power through spiritual healing and transformation. Her results and empowering authenticity have made her a highly sought-after expert and leader. Emme’s inspiring, creative approach to business, life and spirituality has led her to opportunities to host television shows on major cable and television networks. FOX KTVE has called her “one of Louisiana’s foremost experts on mindfulness.”

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Coming from a harsh background, I had no choice but to create the life that I deserved. Reprogramming my mind from poverty, I had to learn how to hold my head high, uncover some mistakes I made and quickly pivot. After such trauma, I began to detach myself from all restricting rules and unrealistic expectations and tied myself to authenticity that will allow for success. From this shift, my entrepreneurial journey started with the creation of my company Magickal Mystic.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

My most interesting story at the start of my career was after walking into a hotel breakfast area one morning and receiving a standing ovation. I was shocked, but the waitress with whom I had a brief interaction the previous day told everyone about the spiritual healing and the manifestation work that I do. I was given an opportunity to do brief teaching on mind-body connection and healing. It was an amazing experience!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

A story of being spatially challenged. I do not always fully comprehend sizes and distances well, so I ordered a banner for a table for one of my first tabling events and thought that I would get the biggest and best the company had to offer. The banner I received was so large that it could have wrapped around the building twice. I still laugh about this, but it taught me to measure and be more exact with what is needed, and I take that lesson with me everywhere I go.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My friend Ciera has been the most instrumental person that has helped me along the way. She has helped me walk out on trembling knees to commit to this line of work and she is always the first person supporting everything that I did starting out to everything I am accomplishing now. She would constantly call or text to encourage me before the world got a taste of Emme Rain as a brand. She helped me have the courage and that is the most important thing a person can share with you when you are first starting a journey to success.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Eat, Pray, Love by Elizabeth Gilbert is the book that changed my life. It shook me free from oppressive religious ideologies and was written in the right tone to prompt my curiosity. It was freedom, courage, chance and triumph for me and will continue to be an influential book in my life.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

My favorite life lesson quote is “Make your pain your power.” I started this saying when I was an ordained minister, but it eventually became the underlying truth of my life. Pain can have a purpose other than empty power; it can be a teacher and an empowering agent.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I make sure to spend a lot of time on the ground, whether that is helping people believe in themselves or helping victims of abuse take back their power. I have also utilized my success as an entrepreneur, by paying bills for those in need or giving away a car for Christmas in 2020. I also make sure to connect with my clients in a variety of ways that meet their needs. In 2018, I led one hour of live free teaching every day without fail.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience, what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

In my opinion, I feel that as women we have been holding back our emotions and the inevitability of them. The truth is as women we do not have to ache and grieve endlessly. We do not have to care so much about certain things that we self-sabotage and throw away our lives and opportunities. It is the emotional mess that hinders many women, but with today’s society, I see a shift among women.

Can you share with our readers what you are doing to help empower women to become founders?

To help empower women to become founders I created Legacy Builders Academy. Legacy Builders Academy was created to assist in creating wealth via multiple channels including business ownership, investing, real estate and more. I assist women with clarifying what they want to accomplish, creating a plan to accomplish it and diversifying their path to wealth by creating multiple income streams.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

More women should become founders because it is important for women to step up and take control of their financial futures and to truly be in control you must establish something of your own. Whether that is a full-fledged business as I hope for all women, or independent income via freelancing, contracting, writing, or real estate. Being able to take charge of their financial future and build an empire is why more women should become founders.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share 5 things that can be done or should be done to help empower more women to become founders? If you can, please share an example or story for each.

Specialized Business Education For Women: Providing specialized business education for women can assist in bridging the gap often left between women and men as business owners because they are often the primary caregivers in their families. By creating focused business training for women that can be completed on a flexible schedule or self-paced will allow many women to begin learning the foundational skills of business and eventually become founders and CEOs of their business empires. Financial Support For Women-Owned Startups: Create more liquid financial support opportunities such as grants and grant-loan combinations available to women. The first three years of building a business from the ground up are often the most difficult. Making more grant opportunities available to female entrepreneurs and business owners will positively impact their business training as well as the creative ideas they can implement for their business. Progressive Funding For Women: Take the time to reward and celebrate female small business owners and entrepreneurs that have made a tremendous impact within their industries. Reward the businesses that continuously show growth, potential, great customer service and satisfaction. Elevated Exposure For Women Entrepreneurs: Establish more rewards programs backed by major business organizations that allow for elevated exposure for women entrepreneurs in their specific industries. With top-tier business organizations and publications creating more reward programs that highlight women entrepreneurs & founders and continue to elevate their exposure, it will empower more women of all generations to create more businesses.

5. Education For Stock and Investments: Create more access for education and support for women-owned businesses and start-ups to learn proper techniques in stock and investing. For companies and start-ups that want to go public and compete on a global scale, it is important to know about investing and stock exchanges in order to grow your company.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The movement I am most passionate about is support and respect even when there can be disagreements. Unfortunately, the biggest ills in the world come from the ideology that two people cannot exist in the same place and be of differing opinions or beliefs. I would inspire a movement where we support one another in our rights to be independent thinkers and respect each other’s life decisions so individuals would truly know joy, peace and prosperity.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to sit down with Oprah because she has been the banner for possibilities. I would also love to have a private conversation with Michelle Obama and of course, Bob Proctor because his teachings are the cause of my success.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can keep up-to-date on my work by visiting my website at www.emmerain.com or following me on Instagram @emmerainofficial.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.