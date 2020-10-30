Emme Lentino: “You are loved, just as you are”

I would love to inspire the “You are loved, just as you are” movement. A day where everyone feels loved, appreciated and encouraged and no one feels judged. I can imagine that everyone would respond to this with kindness, patience and the momentum would build.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Emme Lentino.

With a voice compared to Stevie Nicks and Norah Jones, the U.S. born singer-songwriter, musician and actor has established a global presence and expanding loyal fan base. However with her beloved husband passing away after a battle with cancer, her focus was devoted to raising her two young children and to singing, which truly surfaced the healing powers of music and her purpose as an artist.

Emme Lentino is primed to rise to the next level of her blossoming career with the release of her new single “Some Other Girl,” recorded in London and produced by the famed Al Clay (Pink, Adam Lambert, Stereophonics). The track is already in steady rotation on MTV Australia, premiered in the top #10 in the Radio Charts for most downloaded song this week, and added to the largest Commercial Country Radio network KIX Country Network in Australia.

As a songwriter Emme is a storyteller, not restricted to music performance she has also acted in successful Broadway productions as well as establishing significant artistic collaborations including working with DJ/producer Vasili Gavre, writing, recording and performing a song for the Victoria’s Secret national BIOFIT campaign. She has appeared on TVNZ Good morning show, The AMC channel, Hotel Cafe (Los Angeles) Piano’s & The Bitter End (NYC), Musexpo with A&R Worldwide and performed for over 4 million V8 Supercars fans. She was also recently featured artist on Skysport and performed at The Tamworth Country Music Festival in Australia.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/d136e01a6afe1d8806c5a67f888a2245

Thank you so much for doing this with us Emme! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I started my journey in a small town where I discovered at age 4 that I loved theatre, music. It is because of my parents that I grew up surrounded by a variety of musical influences. We moved to Salem, OR when I was 8 and it being a significantly larger town, it offered opportunities for me in the performing arts. I was cast as Alice in Wonderland at 9 years old (All Children’s Theatre) and continued this role for charity events, and a historical society, Deepwood Estates until I was 12! Growing up I sang in church, was in many musicals around the state of Oregon and modeled for local commercials. I started writing music at the tender age of 10 after my cousin tragically passed away. From that moment on, I knew music was healing. I continued writing music and stayed active in ballet, theatre, sports and All-State Jazz Choir. The performing arts really shaped my life and I cannot remember a time music wasn’t a part of my story.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I went to a Kathy Troccoli concert with my parents in Yakima, WA when I was 4 years old and I was in total awe of her up on stage! She opened it up to the audience to be her backup singers for one of the songs. I quickly ran up to the stage to volunteer and got to sing with her. I felt so inspired and immediately decided when I grew up I wanted to sing and make people happy. This magical experience is what ignited the dream of being a singer within my little heart.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Getting one of my songs chosen for the Victoria’s Secret National Biofit Ad. I was a young songwriter and I collaborated with Vasili Gavre in NYC and we were delighted when the advertising agent chose our song.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oh my, I can’t stop laughing as I explain this one for you! I was about 11 years old and my agent called and said there was a ‘Wee Sing Video” being filmed in Portland. Although I was a bit older than what the casting brief for, my agent said I was perfect for the role. She explained I needed to learn the song “Home on the Range” dress like a cowgirl and slouch so I looked shorter and younger. Upon arrival, I could see I was the tallest girl and the only one in full cowgirl attire! I went into the casting room and I will never forget the casting director’s expression when she saw me! I was asked to sing, and suddenly, I froze and all I could think about was the song from ‘Spaceballs’ where the princess sings in a very low voice. When I opened my mouth to sing, I sang the audition song in the wrong key. A very low wrong key! I might add, I did not get cast in that role. I learned then I needed my mom and I to really vet the castings, focus better under pressure and consider refraining from dressing up for auditions. To this day, I cannot hear that song without laughing.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

It’s an exciting few months ahead! The first project I would love to share is that MTV/Australia has added my brand-new music video for ‘Some Other Girl’ to their programming! I am thrilled with the opportunity and seriously excited to share my song and video on network TV. I have been busy recording my holiday album called, ‘Christmas Memories’ and the release date is set for November 27th. I love Christmas so much! The featured single is my cover of George Michael’s ‘Last Christmas’. I recorded the song in London with the original George Michael background vocalists and produced by Al Clay (Pink, Stereophonics.) It was the most interesting recording session I have ever experienced. The singers were so amazing and they each made me feel comfortable and were so encouraging. Acting in TV/Film is always something I have wanted to do more of. Starting in late October, I will be reprising my role as zany pop star in the UK web-series, ‘Isolation the Series’(brain child of British actor/screenwriter, Steve Leeds). I also just found out I have been cast in a T.V show that goes into production later this year. I am absolutely tickled with this news!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I feel it’s very important to have diversity in entertainment as it can show a different perspective and encourages audiences to open their minds. I believe the world is an amazing place and that every human is unique and brings a personal story with them. Stories need to be told.

Art imitates life and vise versa. In my experience, it is the medium of storytelling with acting that often allows the tougher conversations to happen. I love how music and the arts create a gateway for folks to join in on the conversation and I do believe this affects our culture.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Take time and make a plan. Before heading into the recording studio, make sure you have money to pay for the project. Make sure you know the sound and feeling you want to communicate in your music. Sit back and listen to as much music as you can so you effectively communicate with your producer and your team.

2. Don’t let other people determine who you are. There is only one you. Be sure to figure out your self-identity- otherwise folks will decide for you.

3. Overnight success is not impossible but a rarity. When I was little I thought I would be discovered using a hairbrush as a mic. I think all young artists need to be realistic and understand it will take hard work and discipline. Don’t give up if it doesn’t happen the way you planned!

4. If you have a dream, keep going, don’t give up! You have to be determined and don’t let failures discourage you.

5. Self- love is truly important. No one will ever love you enough to make you love yourself.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Burning out is something I feel can happen if we are not getting sleep, listening to our bodies and placing extra stressed on ourselves. I find spending time in nature, doing yoga and running helps me from the inside out and helps me alleviate stress. Staying connected with friends and family, praying for peace are all ways that replenish my spirit. When things get truly out of control I have to step out and have some laughing time. My best friend, Austin and I will have laughing contests over the phone… one person laughs, you laugh at the laughing and it snowballs! FUN is a great way to stop and change the scenery and for me is a great stress reliever.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to inspire the “You are loved, just as you are” movement. A day where everyone feels loved, appreciated and encouraged and no one feels judged. I can imagine that everyone would respond to this with kindness, patience and the momentum would build.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am so thankful for my mom, who is my best friend and my biggest supporter. I have experienced a death of a spouse, been a single mom and had highs and lows in my career. Every chapter, my mom has been right there, cheering me on. She herself, has been through a lot and has always remained strong, a great leader and has never lost her sense of humor. Even as I write this, my mom has been very unwell and a few days ago, doctors told us she would need a miracle to survive. It was devastating and I felt like my whole world was going to crash. Then, I recalled the encouraging words of my mom. The way she would want me to keep going, to never give up. Before she was in her induced coma she said, “Emme, this is your time. I am so proud of you. You got this”. I am happy to say, she is now recovering at the hospital and is getting better every day. She is my hero.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If you can dream it, you can achieve it.” I don’t know who came up with it but it’s something my parents always told me. I learned early on to use my imagination to make plans. If I could visualize something, it could happen. To this day, I say it and believe it with all my heart.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Dolly Pardon. I have always loved the stories she tells when she sings, and the amazing way she uses kindness, grace and style. Dolly has a huge heart for others and I would just be beyond excited to share some time with her.

How can our readers follow you online?

They can find me on all social platforms @emmelentino

And find out more at www.emmelentino.com

I would love to connect with your readers!

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

Thank you so much for taking time to chat with me! I truly appreciate it. Sending love, light and positive vibes to you and your readers and may blessings surround you all!