Emily Yudofsky of ‘Found’: “Positive thinking”

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

As a part of our series about “How We Can Do To Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Emily Yudofsky, Founder and CEO of Found.

Emily is the daughter of two academic physicians who have devoted their careers to teaching and publishing about the importance of considering the psychological, biological, and social dimensions of mental illness. She saw firsthand how her parents’ efforts helped to destigmatize mental health conditions and resulted in optimal care for their patients.

Along with her lifelong passion for health and wellness, this sensitized Emily to the fact that obesity and other weight-related conditions were still being treated with outdated models that overemphasized willpower at the expense of addressing the biological, psychological, and social factors at play. Therein, the idea for Found was born.

Emily completed her undergraduate education at Yale University, where she studied Psychology and Neuroscience and conducted research on the effects of advertising on health-related decision making. Prior to starting Found, Emily received her M.B.A. from Stanford’s Graduate School of Business and was an early employee at Google [X], Alphabet’s “Moonshot Factory”.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Houston, TX., and have two brilliant sisters. I spent most of my time in the pool (training as a competitive swimmer), on the dance floor as part of a dance company (ballet, jazz and hip hop), or in the neuroimaging lab where I did research on decision making and the brain. I was also always starting various businesses such as selling beaded jewelry and purses I made, and dreamed about starting a larger company one day that merged my interests in health, wellness, and business.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My parents are both academic physicians who have devoted their careers to teaching and publishing about the importance of considering the psychological, biological, and social dimensions of mental illness. I saw firsthand how they helped to destigmatize mental health conditions, which resulted in optimal care for their patients. This paired with my innate passion for health and wellness, I began to realize that obesity and other weight-related conditions were still being treated with outdated models that overemphasized willpower at the expense of addressing the biological, psychological, and social factors at play. This sparked my idea to create Found, a weight care platform that takes a comprehensive — biological, psychological and social — approach to helping people care for their weight.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My dad has always been my biggest fan, advocate, and inspiration. He and I are alike in many ways — among the similarities we both have nearly identical dyslexias: neither of us can spell to save our lives, we were always the slowest readers in the class, failed to complete assignments in the allotted time, and had a terrible time with math because we often transpose numbers. While the similarities are many, there is a fundamental difference in our experience with having a dyslexia. My dad was told — and believed — he was a slow learner, lazy, disinterested, careless and… stupid, but with his unparalleled determination and grit, he ultimately figured out a new way of reading and arithmetic that worked for him. Unlike my dad, I am fortunate that my parents and teachers caught my dyslexia early, and thanks to my dad I never believed I was stupid, even though it was just as hard for me to excel in school and figure out the ways in which I learn. Moreover, my dad helped me notice the unexpected advantages that come with having a learning disability. He pointed out how it taught me to be persistent, as I had to overcome being a slow worker by working longer and harder than many others. He pointed out how it taught me to recognize and appreciate the exceptional abilities and qualities of others: people with abilities and knowledge that I do not have. Lastly, my dad helped me recognize the importance of the compassion and caring of the many people (most notably my dad himself), who helped me overcome the challenges I faced. This lesson inspires me daily, and I aspire to pass on the compassion and caring I received from my dad, my mom, and others to my employees and to our members at Found.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I joined Google shortly after graduating college and at the end of my first week, my manager asked to meet with me to give me feedback on my job performance. I nervously met with him in a two-person conference room, and recall being utterly shocked by his feedback. He told me, “say MORE, speak up MORE! We are eager to hear your opinions and perspectives.” Until that moment, I hadn’t realized how much I had been holding back. I also never considered that, in a big company, anyone would care what a junior employee had to say. Not only did this early experience at Google give me more confidence in the workplace, but it also shed light on the importance of diversity of perspective for innovation to flourish. I often reflect on what makes Google so incredible at innovation, and, among many extraordinary attributes, is empowering people of all seniority levels, backgrounds and skills. I do my very best to establish and sustain this value and practice at Found.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

A book that made a significant impact on the direction of my academic and career interests was one I read in high school. It’s by neuroscientist Read Montague, Ph.D. about the pivotal and complex role of the brain in making choices and decisions. Originally published under the title, “Why Choose this Book?,” it has been reissued in paperback as “Your Brain is (Almost) Perfect: How We Make Decisions.” Many of the most prevalent, disabling and lethal medical conditions involve conscious choice. Included among these conditions, for example, are sexually-transmitted diseases such as HIV and hepatitis-C, alcoholism, substance use disorders, traumatic brain injury involving risk taking, and the current epidemic of metabolic disorders related to obesity. In college, I conducted a study that used functional magnetic resonance imaging of the brain (fMRI) of decision-making regions the brain to test the effectiveness of public service advertisements on food choices. Clearly, this interest and passion have led to many of the philosophic and scientific underpinnings of our company, Found.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“I was taught that the way of progress was neither swift nor easy.” — Marie Curie

I’ve always loved this quote and think of it often as an entrepreneur. Building something new and spreading new ideas is a long and hard path, but necessary to progress humankind forward. Whenever I hit a roadblock I think to this quote and all that the trailblazer Marie Curie had to overcome; she was such a force and it puts my- and my teams — roadblocks into perspective in a motivating and hopeful manner.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

We launched Found in December 2020, a medically-guided weight care program designed to make weight loss and maintenance achievable. We leverage modern science to address weight at the cellular level through prescription medicine, health coaching and community support. I have been working on the concept over the past few years after seeing that no existing program looked at each person holistically, factoring in their biology, mental health and environment, in addition to movement and nutrition. Despite only being around for a few months so far, we’ve already helped our community lose nearly 100k pounds collectively. More importantly, we’ve helped them improve their overall wellbeing, ultimately leading to sustained, lifelong change.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives, Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

We all know that adequate, restful sleep; regular exercise; and healthful diet are essentials for brain health. The question is, how do we go about achieving these? One unifying principle to achieving these is to develop and sustain routine, daily habits for sleep, exercise and diet, which is what our health coaches at Found work to instill into our members.

SLEEP: Go to sleep at a specific hour each evening and wake up at around the same time each morning. Maintain a consistent environment to enable sleep, including reducing visual stimuli such as bright lights, avoiding auditory interruptions with cell phones, and not taking daytime naps. This enables the brain to have consistent circadian rhythms upon which good sleep depends.

EXERCISE: Build a regular exercise regimen into your weekly schedule. Protect this time! This time is sacred time for YOU and this structure helps reduce potential excuses to skip workouts and taking away from your self-care routine. Otherwise, what, in the narrow scheme of things will seem to be a single important activity, will result in you missing many, if not most, of your exercise sessions, alongside the multitude of benefits that come with constantly moving your body.

DIET: Take your meals at consistent times every day. We find that for many of our members it’s best to limit snacking in between meals as your brain becomes trained to expect food at all times, causing many people to be hungry throughout the day, even when their bodies are already fully nourished. We find that in a short period of time, most people feel a sense of mental freedom from being less hungry in between meals.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

For me, movement meditation, like yoga, is an incredibly powerful tool to help reduce stress and gain mental clarity. As someone who is always on the go and super high energy, I often have difficulty slowing down. As a result, active forms of meditation work particularly well for me because I don’t have to focus on both physically and mentally slowing down all at once — rather my body continues to move through poses, while my mind is able to enter a state of flow and calm. Recently I have made it a priority to start each day with a short, slow flow yoga practice. This practice helps center and ground me for the day ahead.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Engaging in enjoyable, sustainable exercise. We all know that exercise is beneficial for our physical health but it must be an activity I look forward to doing regularly, so that it does not feel like a chore. I try to build my workout into my daily schedule so that it becomes part of my daily routine — and something I do automatically — like brushing my teeth!

I also prioritize choosing a variety of healthy foods that I enjoy. Fruits and veggies, healthy fats and protein, and high fiber foods are all important components of a healthy diet. I try to think about incorporating all of the colors of the rainbow on the menu! Like with exercise, in order to stick to a diet that is healthy, it must also be composed of foods that I actually like to eat. We should not force ourselves to eat things we cannot stand just because they are healthy — instead it is best to find alternatives with similar nutritional benefits that we can easily blend into our repertoire.

I also make sleep a priority. We are all busy and at Found, what we often see is that people tend to sacrifice sleep to attend to their other daily activities. Sleep is hugely important to maintain optimal physical health and getting 8 hours of sleep a night is ideal for most people. I do my best to try to stick to a sleep routine that is the same every night and try not to let other activities take over my sleep time. I also incorporate a wind-down time before bed where I engage in relaxing activities like listening to calm music, meditation/deep breathing, or gentle stretching.

Engaging in regular enjoyable exercise, eating healthy foods I like, and prioritizing sleep are all principles we recommend to members of Found. I try my best to practice what we preach!

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Behavioral patterns become quite set in each individual through neural pathways in our brain — those are difficult to change, but definitely can be altered if we implement the right strategy.

One of the main obstacles to changing habits is having unrealistic goals and attempting to change too much at once.

First and foremost, if you have decided that you genuinely want to change a habit, you ideally want to know that now is the appropriate time to attempt the change. You take into account the potential genetic and biological factors that may be contributing, and believe that your mental health, and other social and environmental factors in your life are stable, and that you have support for your plan in place. This then will provide fertile ground upon which to replace an old habit with a new one.

Second, you should start with a very small change, and the easiest one! Otherwise, if you choose to change too many things at once, or choose the hardest thing first, then you set yourselves up for disappointment, demoralization and frustration. It’s important to know that the initial steps in changing any habit are the hardest, and therefore, it makes sense to begin with only small changes. For example, you could start by adding one vegetable to each meal per day — a vegetable which you know you like and prepare it in a tasty and healthy way. You also could decrease portion size only very slightly in the beginning. Another example is exercise. The principle here is that ‘something is better than nothing!’ In the beginning you could set a goal of just 5 minutes of exercise a day — an exercise that you like, or should I say, don’t find terrible….. then do it regularly. You’ll find that over time you can add additional time and hopefully look forward to it. Starting is always hardest — over time, and with consistency, the behavior becomes easier and ‘natural’ — the ‘new normal’ if you will.

For all of these potential habit changes, the key is to have them become routine. At Found, we believe weight related goals should be more holistic than simply eating less and moving more, taking into account both your mind and body, and considering important contributors such as the role biology (such as genetics and hormones), mental health, and environment at play. We’re here to help!

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

At Found, we believe in setting realistic goals to best maintain our emotional wellbeing. Habits I practice include incorporating deep breathing exercises into my daily routine, setting aside time to talk to my family and close friends, as well as constantly reminding myself to be kinder to me — by getting rid of the negative voice in my head.

Deep breathing can be extremely beneficial for our emotional wellness as it can lower stress levels anytime, anywhere. It is also excellent for our physical health too! I have noticed that focusing on my breathing has also helped to improve my energy levels, helps me focus more efficiently, and has improved my sleep.

Setting aside time to speak with my family and friends consistently has helped me stay connected, grateful, and positive — especially during the pandemic. I try my best to schedule time into my daily routine to chat with a family member or a friend (even if briefly) which always helps to keep me grounded even after a stressful day!

Lastly, be kind to yourself! By showing ourselves compassion and love we can improve our feelings of self-worth and confidence. It also helps us be more compassionate towards others and improve our connections with other people. Additionally, counter to what many people think, research has shown that if we are hard on ourselves, we are actually LESS likely to accomplish the goals we hope to achieve. If I catch myself continuously thinking negative thoughts about myself (aka “stinking thinking”) — I try to flip that thought, to make it more positive and kind towards myself. I notice that when I do this, I not only feel calmer, but I also feel empowered to continue to work towards my goals.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

Smiling can be very beneficial for emotional wellness. Research has shown that smiling can help release chemicals in our brain that actually boost our mood and help us feel happier, while also reducing our stress levels. When we smile we feel more positive and more confident, as smiling can help improve our self-esteem. Smiling can also actually enhance our immune system and help us fight off illness, so it is good for our physical health too!

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Mindfulness: Mindfulness means non-judgmentally paying attention to the present moment. By paying close attention to how we are feeling and what we are thinking, we can help ourselves become aware of, understand, and accept our emotions and identify what is meaningful to us. Practicing mindfulness has helped me feel more present in my life — for example, putting my phone away when taking a walk in nature or speaking with family and friends.

Gratitude: Practicing gratitude towards yourself and others is an excellent strategy to help improve spiritual wellness. Research has also shown that gratitude can help improve mental and physical health. We all can get wrapped up with the negative aspects of our day. Incorporating gratitude in my day-to-day life has helped me feel and think more positively, as well as reflect on what is going well in my life.

Positive thinking: Although it can be challenging at times, I try my best to focus on staying positive every day and not to let negative feelings or thoughts get stuck on repeat in my head. Thinking more positively has helped me feel hopeful even during stressful times. I always try to look for the good in others too, as this has helped me cultivate stronger relationships in my life.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

Research has shown that being in nature can improve both mental and physical health. It can also improve our feelings of connection to our surroundings and help us appreciate the beauty in our environment. Nature helps provide us with a sense of tranquility which can help reduce stress and improve positive thinking. Most of us find it relaxing and replenishing to take a walk in a park near our homes, go to the beach, or take a hike in the woods. I believe that the beauty and infinite wonders of nature enable us to gain perspective when our minds become preoccupied with our work, our problems, or the things we need to “get done” in the future. Even staring at the stars on a clear night can help us appreciate the enormity and majesty of the universe and that we are a part of something far beyond our ability to imagine or comprehend. It helps us focus more on “being” than on “doing,” which resonates with spiritual wellness.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Over 70% of the US population is, by medical standards, “clinically overweight or obese.” The reasons for this are complex and multifactorial, and, in part, the results of the food industry, as well as socio-economic and racial disparities and inequities. I believe that we should redefine what we consider to be beautiful and healthy body types, and not stigmatize people who do not meet a single, narrow standard. We should discard current misconceptions that a healthy weight is the same for everyone. If society were to make this change, hopefully, this will also prevent those of us who do not conform to the current, socially-prevalent standards of beauty and so-called normal weight from internalizing these prejudices and from stigmatizing ourselves. These attitudinal changes will help us love, respect and approach ourselves without judgement.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

It’s hard to pick one! I’d love to meet with Octavia Spencer to hear about how her dyslexia has impacted her life and career, knowing we share this. She also has made incredible philanthropic strides that I admire. I also would love to meet with Jennifer Doudna, the co-inventor of CRISPR, a technology that edits or alters DNA and genetic traits, to better understand how it will impact obesity and other metabolic disorders.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

