Emily Van Der Made Of bettermoo(d): “It is okay to make mistakes”

Emily van der Made is Founder and CEO of bettermoo(d). Prior to bettermoo(d), Emily was working in commercial real estate for more than half a decade when she decided to switch gears and pursue a career path that combined her entrepreneurial spirit and passion for making a positive impact with food. While working for a small vegan start-up, Emily learned the ins-and-outs of what it takes to grow a brand from the ground up, and was eventually inspired to set out on her own.

After struggling for years to find dairy products that were high in nutritional value and made with sustainably sourced ingredients, she decided to take matters into her own hands and create bettermoo(d), a plant-based dairy brand dedicated to providing nourishing, environmentally friendly and delicious vegan products without harming animals and the environment.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Like many entrepreneurs, my path to starting a business wasn’t linear. I got my start in real estate, but quickly became disillusioned with my day-to-day work. I found myself yearning for a career with purpose and made the jump to join a vegan startup company, where I could nurture my passion for clean foods. I have always been sensitive to lactose and gluten, so it was special for me to work in an environment where we were helping people with the same problems. It was at this company that I learned the ins and outs of food trends and the impact of our global footprint when it comes to food production. Working in the startup environment also gave me a glimpse into what it takes to start a consumer brand. It didn’t take long for me to take the plunge and start my own plant-based food brand. My father had a tremendous entrepreneurial spirit growing up, and I’d like to think I inherited some of that. Two years after leaving my real estate job, I launched bettermoo(d).

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started working in the vegan foods space? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

While I have always been aware of climate change and the mistreatment of animals in food production, it wasn’t until I started working at a vegan startup that I understood the full breadth of our impact. Reading articles about factory farming and how humanity is depleting the earth’s resources was a huge turning point for me. It made me realize that you can’t fix everything just by embracing veganism, but you can be part of the solution. Educating myself on these issues was what drove me to create bettermoo(d).

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting out? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I knew I had a great idea and foundation for a consumer brand and the types of products I wanted to create, but I had a lot of lessons to learn when it came to planning the other elements accordingly. No matter what type of business you’re running, you need more than just a product or service. A successful business requires that you go out there to market and build genuine connections with your target market and fully understand what they are looking for. When I was first starting out, I underestimated how much time needed to be dedicated to those aspects of the business.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mom has always been my biggest cheerleader. Starting your own business is terrifying and there are a lot of people who will doubt your decision to leave a stable job. It’s important to have someone in your corner who believes in your ideas and ambition, no matter how uncertain they may seem. My partner has also been an invaluable asset. He has helped me network, meet the right people, and come to better understand the space.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Dairy production is one of the most damaging industries affecting our planet. Not only is it a huge driver of climate change, but the elements involved in dairy production wreak havoc on water supply, deforestation, and pesticide-contaminated food. When people consider vegetarian or vegan alternatives, there is a conception that they have to go hard or go home. But the truth is that even slight changes to our diets will make a huge impact. Plant-based milks have come a long way and we want to provide consumers with a premium choice that makes it easier for them to make the transition to a healthier, planet-friendly diet. We want people to make conscious decisions about what they consume, which is why bettermoo(d) is much more than a plant-based dairy brand. We are attempting to educate consumers about where their food comes from and how it affects the planet.

Can you share your top “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example for each.

I am a big believer that the morning sets the tone for the rest of the day. I think it’s important for people to wake up early and start it off right, whether that’s working out, meditating, or another productive activity. Hydration is the single most important thing you can do for your body. I constantly tote around my 1 Liter water bottle, and I can immediately notice a change in my mood and energy if I have not gotten enough water in the day. Even at the lowest of moments, I try to take 2–3 minutes to express gratitude and make a quick list of what I am thankful for. It’s the best way to get into the headspace you need to make things happen in your life.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

While plant-based diets are incredibly beneficial to the environment, it goes without saying that they’re even better for our planet’s animals. I have always been an animal lover. I felt completely connected to them as a child and I still do. The conditions animals face in today’s food production are horrific and it’s an issue that I believe needs to be addressed whenever we discuss diet and wellness.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

It is okay to make mistakes. When mistakes are made, it’s important to keep calm and focus on the solution, not the panic you’re feeling.

It is okay to take a break. Even as a business owner, everyone needs a day off and it’s important to voice that without guilt or shame.

Use your gender to your advantage. Just because the scales are still tilted to male entrepreneurs doesn’t mean women can’t benefit from the system. Being the only woman in a room full of men makes you and your company stand out. This can help you attract opportunities that wouldn’t be given to your counterparts.

Evaluate you who are as a leader and embrace your strengths and weaknesses. Just because you’re the business owner doesn’t mean you’re expected to be good at everything.

Manage your energy and time wisely. You can’t take it all on, and if you try, it’s a recipe for burnout.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

They all are, but if I had to choose one it would be a toss-up between mental health and environmental changes. I have had my own personal battle with mental health, and I think all of us during the COVID-19 pandemic have learned to empathize with others who share the same struggles. I am glad it is getting greater recognition as a national conversation, but we can’t stop shedding a light on these issues. There is much that still needs to be done to create a safe space for people to come forward, share their stories, and seek help and resources. When a community is there to receive them, that’s the best chance we’ve got to make a difference and possibly save a life.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Follow @bettermoo.d on Instagram!

Thank you for these fantastic insights!