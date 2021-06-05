Emily Stanley of Creating Kaizen: “Assign each task a priority level as well”

Delegating brings up a lot of fears, especially for new business owners making their first hires. It forces us to give up control- always scary! It means that we are trusting another person with the outcome of our business, with the satisfaction of our customers.

Emily Stanley is the founder of Creating Kaizen and creator of the Brick House Blueprint ™. She uses her background in education, corporate training, and Lean methodologies to help female entrepreneurs create a solid business foundation. Emily specializes in process improvement, onboarding and training, and workflow creation. She lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, with her husband and rescue dog.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Absolutely! I have a bit of an unconventional career path as I started out in elementary education- I taught fourth and fifth grade for four years prior to transitioning into the corporate world. My teaching skills, including the ability to break down concepts, create curriculum, and understand learning styles, served me well as I took on customer service and training roles. I became a certified Lean Transaction Professional in 2018.

I realized as I became more involved in the online business world that a lot of entrepreneurs lack the skillset and capacity to create processes, systems, and proper training materials. This ends up hindering their progress in scaling their businesses- I compare it to the story of the Three Little Pigs, with the pigs who were building their houses of straw and sticks. Entrepreneurs can bootstrap their way to a certain level but without a solid foundation underneath them (a brick house!), any unexpected events (from COVID, to burnout, to a family emergency) can reveal the weak business structure. I help entrepreneurs create that brick house with processes, metrics, and training plans- using what I’ve learned in corporate to help small businesses grow and thrive.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

One of the most difficult things I’ve found in starting my business is balancing time between my corporate job, my own company, and my personal life. Oftentimes entrepreneurs don’t have the luxury of switching completely from a full-time job to their own company right away, and the juggling act of finding time for it all can be really tricky! I definitely considered giving up, especially as I was working through the process of developing my offers. It can be hard to see other entrepreneurs in a similar field or niche taking off while you feel stuck in place. I didn’t give up, though, because I know my knowledge and skillset is so needed by other entrepreneurs. I love helping other female business owners get clear on their action steps and organize their big ideas, so they can grow their impact!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

I was on a Zoom video call with a potential client, discussion Standard Operating Procedures. I have a desk in our house, and I put up a folding screen behind me during calls to cover the background. My dog normally leaves me alone while I’m working, but on this particular day she decided that she needed some attention and came over to my desk. In the process of trying to get me to pet her, she ended up knocking the screen over backwards, which made a huge crashing noise and startled both of us, as well as the potential client! I excused myself, put her in the other room, straightened out the screen, and continued, but needless to say it was not my finest moment!

My biggest lesson from that was to not make any assumptions about family members or pets respecting my space and limiting their volume during calls and meetings. Communicating and setting boundaries is key when working from home!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

My business stands out in the online operations space for a few reasons- first, my experience comes from offline business and Lean, so I have a different perspective on systems and processes than my competitors. My teaching background also sets me apart. Operations, systems, standards, processes… those are the types of words that can put a lot of entrepreneurs to sleep! Many business owners I’ve met are successful because they are visionaries, creative and futuristic. Their genius doesn’t necessarily cover the executing or organizing strengths. Because I’m experienced in making lessons engaging and clear to students, I can explain the concepts and break them into manageable chunks so my clients can execute.

The humorous element of the Three Little Pigs story also paints a really clear picture of the pain points around NOT having your operations together! I had a business owner literally laugh out loud as I explained my method to them, with the key message that you can’t build an addition on a straw house! Making the process fun and understandable are two key values for my business.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Setting limits and boundaries is super key, especially if you have multiple jobs, businesses, or streams of income. I am super motivated and dedicated to my work- my day planner is attached to me at all times! I realized after a year of constantly working, though, that I couldn’t keep up that pace and still enjoy other parts of my life.

I create a calendar each month of what specific tasks I will do each day related to my business (after work hours from my corporate job). I complete those items and then I stop- no more wasting time thinking about what I should do that day, and no more working long hours because I can’t find a breaking point.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Last year, I met my business BFF, Aleyda Mejia (founder of Coevolving Solutions) in an online mastermind group. She and I are both in the operations space with experience in corporate, and we clicked immediately. She transitioned from her corporate job to working as an entrepreneur full-time which has been an inspiration for me. We have also cohosted webinars and created our own joint venture outside of our individual businesses. I admire her strength and her strategic expertise, and we work really well together. I’m thankful that I met her and look forward to seeing what’s to come!

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. Delegating effectively is a challenge for many leaders. Let’s put first things first. Can you help articulate to our readers a few reasons why delegating is such an important skill for a leader or a business owner to develop?

Delegating is a key skill to learn for business owners in order to transition from being a entrepreneur/solopreneur to a CEO. I had a boss who once told me, “you’re not promotable until you’re replaceable.” Unless you want to be focusing forever on the same daily tasks, including those outside of your zone of genius, you need to be able to delegate to team members!

Think of the long-term vision. Without delegation, what would happen to your business if there was a family emergency that prevented you from working for a week, a month, or longer? What if you wanted to take a vacation somewhere without reliable Wi-Fi? Would the entire business come to a halt? The goal is to create a business that can run without your input for limited amounts of time, because you’ve trained and delegated effectively.

Can you help articulate a few of the reasons why delegating is such a challenge for so many people?

Delegating brings up a lot of fears, especially for new business owners making their first hires. It forces us to give up control- always scary! It means that we are trusting another person with the outcome of our business, with the satisfaction of our customers.

What if that team member messes up? What if the customer isn’t happy? What if the team member is great, but then they leave and I have to train another person??

Delegation also requires a certain amount of preplanning- there must be standards in place for the work, training materials, and the investment of time and energy to actually train the team member. Many times it feels “easier” to just keep doing the tasks ourselves than to do the groundwork to delegate.

In your opinion, what pivots need to be made, either in perspective or in work habits, to help alleviate some of the challenges you mentioned?

There is a meme online that says, “You don’t have to do everything. Even Batman had Robin.”

I think that’s a great illustration of how we get so caught up in the idea that we are the only one with the skills to do a task effectively- but in reality, that’s not the case!

It comes down to preparation, shared values, and a little bit of faith. It IS possible to find team members who believe in your company’s purpose as much as you do, who will be dedicated to the job, and who will be just as good (or better!) than you at their tasks. Determine what parts of the business that you want to keep- whether they are high-level strategic aspects of running the company or a special sauce that you bring to the table- and then find a way to delegate everything else.

Can you please share your “Five Things You Need To Know To Delegate Effectively and Be Completely Satisfied With the Results?” Please share a story or an example for each.

I have a five-step framework on delegating effectively.

Analyze the Activities You can’t begin delegating until you have a full picture of what tasks need to be completed in your business. Anything that isn’t documented will end up falling through the cracks- or falling back on your to-do list! The first step to Analyze the Activities is to create an Activity Log of all tasks. Create one Log for each role in the business (there may just be your role at this point, which is fine!). List EVERYTHING that is done on a daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, and yearly basis. These tasks can be put in buckets (eg. one task may be “Answer emails from website Contact Us form”)- they don’t have to be super specific. Make sure to include any meetings, phone calls, certifications, taxes, reports, and etcetera. After you have the list of tasks, add a duration to each one. What’s the typical length of time it takes to finish that task or hold that meeting? You want to end up with an average number of minutes for each item. This allows you to see the workload for each role- if you want to hire a Virtual Assistant, for example, you would have an idea of how many hours you need them each week based on the tasks they will be completing. Assign each task a priority level as well. What is a MUST DO for each day? Do you have an expected turnaround time for customer phone calls, or do shipments go out every Tuesday? Mark that down so it stays top of mind during the delegation process later. You can also prioritize based on which activities actually bring in money for the company, or which items are first on the list for hiring. Be on the lookout for any pain points. Is there a certain task that takes WAY too long each week? A report that is created manually that might be automated later? Those are areas that can be improved during the next steps! Prepare the Processes Once you know exactly what tasks must be completed in your business, you can begin documenting how and why those tasks are done. This is where you get the ideas out of your head and into a format that makes it easy to onboard and delegate. You won’t be able to create all your processes at one time, so go back to that priority list that you created in step 1. Begin with the highest priority items, the must-do tasks, and document them first. Create an SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) for each item. This does not need to be super fancy! For a small business, it can be as simple as a checklist, a diagram, or a video narration via Loom. The goal is to get the process documented- it can always be perfected later! Make sure to include these items in the process document or video: Who does the task How often it is done How long it should take What systems or programs or tools are used in the process Why the process is needed (what else does it affect?) When the process was documented (so you can keep all SOPs up to date!) Solidify the Standards Once the processes are complete, you’ll need to create some benchmarks and performance metrics. The only way you’ll know if a team member is completing their tasks successfully is by setting guidelines that are clear for both of you. Create a definition of success for the task. For example, how do you measure the quality of a product after it is made? Do you physically measure it, compare it to a template, do a temperature check? How would you measure success of a customer communication? Is the benchmark that all emails are returned within 24 hours? Is there a survey for the customer after they speak to a representative? Make sure you’re clear on what you want the outcome to be. Communicate your big vision to the team. Yes, they may feel like they are “only” answering customer complaint emails- but how does that job affect the company’s overall success? How does it impact the bottom line? How are you changing the world through that task? If your team members know that what they do on a daily basis is part of a bigger vision, they will be more dedicated and hold themselves to a higher standard of work. You’ll also need a place to store your standards and metrics when they are done, where your team members can easily access them. This can be as simple as a Google drive or a Dropbox account. Train the Team Once the processes are documented and the standards are set, you can begin the delegation process! Whether you are delegating to a new hire or an existing team member, be sure to train on one item at a time. Give the employee a chance to get comfortable with the process and work on mastering it before adding additional tasks. In Lean, we refer to this as the stairstep method- take one improvement step up, then stabilize, then take the next step! Create a training plan. This can be a calendar of which tasks you will train and when, a checklist of what a new employee will learn in their first 30/60/90 days, or a collaborative document between the leader and the team member. The key is to establish a rhythm of training and the order of items being delegated. Review the standards, metrics, and possible scenarios with the employee. We all know that business has exceptions, so we need to prepare the team members with some possible solutions and empower them to make decisions. For instance, if you have a 30 day return policy, does that apply if the product has been opened? If the customer doesn’t have a receipt? If the product is damaged or broken? Give the team member hands-on practice with the task. This may be a test run, an opportunity to try the task under supervision, or a chance to complete the task and then have the leader check it over. Adults learn most effectively by doing- so give them the opportunity to do! Confirm the Change This is the piece that is most often neglected by leaders- making sure the training sticks! Process confirmation is the key to delegating with confidence. Both you and your team members need to be comfortable with their competency and skills related to the task. Create a process confirmation checklist and calendar. This document covers how often you will check in on the employee and what exactly you are looking for. An example- if you are hiring a data entry clerk to enter purchase orders into your computer system, you may look over every order they enter for the first few days, checking that the item and price matches what was submitted. After the first few days, you may decrease your confirmations and just spot check a few orders. As the clerk’s proficiency increases, you can decrease your involvement. Make sure to “go to the Gemba”- this is a Lean phrase meaning visit where the work is actually done. Don’t make assumptions about how things are going, take the time to observe and talk to the team members. This should be informal and a way for them to ask questions and raise concerns. As the team members continue working on the processes, they may find better or faster ways to complete the tasks. This should be encouraged! Give the employees the authority to suggest revisions to the existing processes- or even delegate those updates to a team member so you aren’t the only one maintaining the documents and videos. You may also find that there are parts of the process that weren’t clear in initial training- this reveals opportunities for retraining and clarification. The more confident the team members are in their work, the more confident you will be in delegating and not micromanaging!

One of the obstacles to proper delegating is the oft quoted cliche “If you want something done right do it yourself.” Is this saying true? Is it false? Is there a way to reconcile it with the importance of delegating?

This statement is a common misconception! While it’s true that entrepreneurs may start out their businesses doing everything, that doesn’t mean they are strong in every area of business! Most people aren’t equally good at operations, strategic planning, sales, marketing, customer service, finance, and every other aspect of running a business. The best way to grow a business is to hire and delegate for weak points as soon as possible. It can end up hindering business growth to hoard all the tasks- not to mention, it’s a recipe for burnout!

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My movement is actually in progress right now! In addition to my business, I also run a girls’ empowerment program for ages 7–14. This program is called BOLD, and it gives girls a safe space to discuss tough issues, meet new friends, participate in activities, and gain confidence in themselves.

