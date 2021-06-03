Emily Smith of Guide to Wholeness: “Create a buffer”

Create a buffer: Take time off, even a day or two, in order to sit with the emotions that are coming up. I didn’t do this when my dad passed away, and it caught with me six months later when I had to take leave for a few months.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Emily Smith.

Emily Smith is an Intuitive Thought Leader who coaches high-achieving women in their thirties to clear blocks and instill stability within while moving through major life transitions (breakup, move, new job, etc.). Emily works with her clients through 1–1 customized coaching, group sessions, retreats and a life audit all while using breath work and essential oils as resources. Emily is a soon-to-be author and podcast host whose expertise has been requested on coveted speakers’ stages, corporations, international retreats and her regular column on Medium.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in what looked to be the typical suburban experience in Massachusetts, with the slight variation in that I was born in Scotland, moving here when I was one, and my mom’s side of the family was from France. I had a multi-cultural upbringing, which instilled in me at a young age the ability to understand and communicate with all types of people. I also had a leukemia at the age of three, which was an initiation from the wounded to a healer, and in this way, I learned to have a vantage point to perceive people and situations from a distance. I was always a passionate, head-strong child, who felt and continues to feel things on a very deep level. I spent hours outside alone and happily enjoyed myself in the trees. I was highly creative, and always had an interest in cooking healthy foods, from cookbooks I would rent at the library and go on grocery trips with my dad to get the ingredients. After overcoming this illness, I was keen on taking care of myself in the best way possible with plants and preventative healthy lifestyle habits.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“We aim above the mark to hit the mark.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson. For me, setting goals that seem out of reach bring me closer to what it is I desire, rather than actually aiming for the target. Whenever I’ve aimed right at the target, or worse, just below it, I’ve never ended up in the right place. I noticed this especially when I was interviewing for jobs, and seeing how much better the result was when I started aiming at a much higher salary, higher level role, and prestigious company. Aiming high allows you to feel confident and reminds you of the level of your value, which you can use for the next job that you can grow into.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Resilience: I’m willing to continue to work and wait longer for success where most people would give up. Starting when I was three years old, I was told over and over from family and doctors that I was going to get better. The more I believed in it the more it came true. With the support of Western medicine in one of the best hospitals in the world, I still went through difficult surgeries and psychological trauma that I had to move through. This ability to be resilient showed up later in life again when I experienced job loss in another country, made a huge career change and got back into the workforce, starting with admin jobs and quickly ascending to manager level. It applies in my business as well, where I have grown slowly but steadily, and even if it didn’t look good on paper at first, I kept believing and taking action until I had the success. Slow growth is still growth.

Faith: I choose to believe that I have a team of spirit guides, and that my intuition steers me in the right direction in life. This allows me trust in myself, and know that I’m supported in my decisions in all areas of my life. Having this faith has allowed me to let go of anxiety, which stemmed from my distrust in life and its process. I thought I was the one that had to make everything happen, when in reality, life does meet us halfway. I now experience much less stress, knowing I’m fully supported in my intentions and that I can let go of some of the control.

Success Mindset: Investing time and energy into healing myself and rewiring my beliefs so that I always find the silver lining, helps me see that every challenge is actually an opportunity to develop as a person. I view setbacks as feedback that I can use to course correct, and improve myself. I see challenges as pathways to change my behaviors, and the best money I’ve invested is in energy healing and mindset coaching, because everything starts with mindset and the actions stem from there.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

Yes, I’m happy to share. In 2016, my dad died from complications from alcoholism. At the time, I was living in New York City and living a life that looked fantastic on my resume. I had been promoted three years in a row right out of college, and had been transferred from my company’s offices outside of Boston, to their London office, and then their NYC office. Yet I felt empty and confused that I wasn’t happy: I had checked off all the boxes and I had what most people dreamed of.

I experienced culture, a full social calendar and had a fantastic apartment facing the East River with my own balcony. But I drank too much, shopped too much, and I started taking medication for anxiety for the first time. It wasn’t until my dad’s death that I was shaken to my core and woken up out of the sleepwalk I was in. I realized I was living a life driven by my ego, and that was why I was so disconnected from myself. There was life before my dad’s death and life after it. My dad not only inspired me to ultimately leave this job and move home to Boston, but to stop drinking and seek support in the form of healing and therapy for the first time.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

The scariest part about that was leaving a job and a city, not knowing where I was going next. As someone who had everything in their life planned out up until that point, university, then knowing where I was working in the spring before graduation, I felt like a fish out of water. I traded out misery for discomfort, though, something that most people won’t do until they are pushed until the point of despair. I thought the worst thing that could happen to me is that I would end up in another job that I hated, and I did at first. I was more concerned about that than I was about money. I wasn’t healed yet from my past work experiences, and it was hard to believe at that point that I could experience something different.

How did you react in the short term?

I tried to adjust to my new chapter in Boston, by asking the people in my life what I should do and following a similar corporate career path, until I ultimately left just 4 months in to this new role when I realized I was repeating the same past experience. I realized that this path, the only one I had ever known, was no longer working for me, and I had to carve my own path into the unknown, and trust myself to figure it out.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

I went to therapy weekly for grief for a year, I saw a coach, I incorporated meditation, worked with essential oils, and transitioned to a plant-based diet to support my mood. I started learning about self-healing and took a integrative life coaching certification to learn how to do this myself.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

I committed myself to face the challenges head on and let them go through energy healing, shamanic healing, essential oil healing, and journaling to release the negative aspects of this event. I had to clear any residual emotional energy, then write a new story for myself about how these challenges were actually the best changes that could have ever happened to me.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

I wrote myself a new story about what had happened. Instead of dreading to talk about it with people and even hide it, I started to proudly talk about it with people and it served as a reminder that it was impressive what I did. I decided to glean every aspect of wisdom that these events gave me, and to drop the rest. Even though my relationship was difficult when he was alive, I realized that he is my greatest teacher.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

I’m grateful for a mentor I found in this transition who believed in me before I could believe in myself again. I met her when I went for a reiki healing for the first time and she was the healer. Soon after we became colleagues in business and she was a guide in helping me start my business and own my skills and success. Even though she’s no longer in my life, I will always remember her impact in helping me get to where I am now.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

Absolutely. I realized that I had gone through all of these incredible challenges like grief, anxiety, job loss, moving, trauma, and breakups so that I could serve others in doing the same. Because of these challenges, my business was ultimately born. These experiences gifted me the wisdom and the tools to be a lighthouse for others on similar journeys. My purpose met my passion and it thrills me to help women do the same.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

This work has impacted my relationship to myself in that I’ve had to truly grow into my worth and fully step into my roles as teacher, healer, and coach. I’ve had to learn to be uncomfortable and put myself out there, and heal my relationship to my ego. I can’t lead anyone else where I’m not willing to go, and I’m a warrior that faces my challenges head on to show others the way. I’ve let go of relationships, places, jobs, patterns, and hobbies that weren’t serving me in order to get here. This work has shown me that I’m simply a conduit, which is an important role, but it’s ultimately up to the person I’m connecting with, to be their own healer and authority in their life. It’s allowed me to cut myself slack in my relationship with myself and put deeper faith in the divine.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

Create a buffer: Take time off, even a day or two, in order to sit with the emotions that are coming up. I didn’t do this when my dad passed away, and it caught with me six months later when I had to take leave for a few months. I recommend clients take a buffer in between dramatic loss and life changes because there needs to be an acknowledgment of the emotional energy before moving forward. Go within: Instead of looking for the answers on the next steps outside of yourself, turn inward to access your intuition, which, as heard as it can be to believe at first, knows exactly what you need to do. You can go within by meditating, journaling, and being in nature. Get to know what the quiet voice inside of yourself sounds like, and use that to guide you as your GPS. Add new habits: Incorporate healthy habits so that they become part of your routine. These will help you get you back in a present and grounded state on a mind body level. Weekly yoga has been a godsend for me in dramatic life changes, as has taking baths, cooking healthy meals, spending time with loved ones, and picking up new hobbies like painting. Rewrite Your Story: Literally write out in your journal what you want the next chapter in your life to be like. What you as a person want to stand for. Get specific — a great place to start is listing your values and focusing on the feelings you want to experience. This will guide you a bit better than trying to logically decide what you want life to look like. Reaffirm the new story about yourself each day and start to share it with people you meet. Get Connected: Surround yourself with people that are on a path of growth and development, then watch your life really change. We were never meant to do this alone, so joining communities that align with your interests, and reaching out to people in all ways (virtually, in person) that hold the qualities you want to embody will help you do just that. Connection is medicine.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

It’s become clear to me that my purpose is to be a healer, guide, and space holder to lead women back to their true essence, and become the creators in their lives. I’ve seen it with countless women how rewriting their stories allows them to use challenging circumstances to transform to overcome them. How I want to serve is to guide by using my wisdom in navigating change and holding space for women to fully express their emotions, feel seen, let go of stories no longer serving them, and face their challenges head-on — loving themselves through the process. I’m here to prompt women to dive deep into their healing, so they can know themselves intimately, be with their emotions, and feel whole in all aspects of their life. My ultimate goal in all that I do is to show women that they are their own healers, so that they can free themselves and create life on their terms.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have a private breakfast with my breathwork Teacher and someone I have learned so much from about healing and embodiment, which is Erin Telford. She represents someone that has gone through extremely painful experiences to come out on the other side as a light who is able to hold space for others to express and release wounds. I know from our interactions over the years that we’d get along!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find me at https://www.guidetowholeness.com/ where you can apply to work with me and follow my regular column on Medium at https://guidetowholeness.medium.com/

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!