Emily Rivera: “Be mindful of your own emotions, thoughts, and behavior”

Emily Rivera, is described by clients and participants as an earth angel whose presence and messages powerfully shift them into tangibly feeling clarity and peace. She is an otherworldly speaker, guide, and intuitive that delivers individuals into experiencing higher consciousness and teaches them how to quickly and easily create a life of fulfillment, freedom, love, and direct connection. Her intuitive insights and gifts have been helping guide her and others since childhood. Since an early age, Emily has been taught and has direct communication to what she has come to call Ascended Lights (Angels, Archangels, Masters, Beings of Light)

She privately works and helps Celebrities, CEOs, Thought Leaders, Influencers, and individuals of varying ages and backgrounds awaken to their own mastery, life purpose, creative spark, and intuitive awareness so they can be of greater impact while also living a life of abundant flow and joyful fulfillment.

Emily has been highly sought after to speak on stage and in doing one-on-one sessions, for her accuracy and ability to deliver tangible and practical results.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

My career path, I feel is one that chose me. I have been offering services as a spiritual life coach, all my life, but started getting paid for it after my 30s. I have been highly intuitive since childhood. Early on in life I was offering guidance, answers, and support to others around me, including strangers and loved ones. Receiving visuals and audible answers and instructions into how to help people attain their goals, heal, feel hope, and much more. As I matured with life and with my gifts, I became more able to direct and deliver what I receive.

The first opportunity to step into the professional role as a spiritual life coach occurred while I was booking a birthday party for my daughter at the city we lived at. When the city attendant asked what I did, the angels took over and spoke for me, delivering to her that I taught individuals how to live their heart’s desired. The attendant and city hired me instantly to lead classes at the local center.

From there the rest unfolded masterfully and auspiciously, and it has continued to be this way throughout my whole career, including today.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

There are so many to choose from, depending on the flavor you’re after. There has been many filled with laughter, synchronicities, Divine Magic, miracles, and completely what I like to call twilight zone instances that seem to defy logic. But two of my favorite ones, involved working with two young ladies that

were drug addicts. When I met them they felt very disconnected, overwhelmed, out of control, and stuck. After our session, they both claimed to feel clearer, confident about their future, hopeful about the possibilities, and at peace. For both, the day after our session, the cravings for any drugs and hits were completely gone, and as of our last conversations years after, they still were completely drug free. Both experiences were complete miracles, and a reflection of the infinite possibilities to how life could change that quickly and powerfully in positive ways.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

Honor your unique gifts and mastery. As leaders we each are being called and pulled to deliver our own unique wisdom that has been gained and perfected through our life experiences. As leaders, we have two unique and key ingredients that are not always applied by the rest of individuals, and these are the ability to be resourceful and creative. Leaders are unique designers of destiny that own and know they are meant to stand out, to rise, and deliver results, wisdom, and strategies outside the norm that lead to outcomes and success not just for themselves, but for others as well. I’d encourage them to remember this and to follow the call and pull of their purpose. It’s needed to change the world for the better. When you bring that type of self-confidence and contribution to the work culture, it becomes contagious and supportive to all involved.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Yes, Angels in my Hair by Lorna Byrne. It was a book that crossed my path very auspiciously. It was the first book in which I got the opportunity to hear another person’s story with similar experiences. It helped me to feel more confident about sharing more of my own experiences and messages. It was as if the book gave me permission to speak more boldly about my own life journey and work.

After finishing the book, Lorna came into a local town nearby to deliver her talk about the book, and do a book signing. I took it as an auspicious opportunity to further connect with the author, her gifts, and the inspiration. When Lorna met me, she offered direct guidance and encouragement from the Angels. Once we finished our conversation, she told the store manager, that I too could see and speak to angels, and that they should hire me as a speaker. Within minutes, I was approached by the event coordinator and invited to meet with them, so I could begin offering events at their shop. This fully opened the path for my career and my success.

From your experience or research, how would you define and describe the state of being mindful?

Mindfulness is the ability to access the moment, free of time and/or expectations. Being receptive and available to be carried through each moment as it comes. To be entranced in a state of mindfulness is the opportunity to witness the experience of the senses, and one’s response to it free of judgment. It’s an experience of true freedom and un-attachment.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to spell this out. Can you share with our readers a few of the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of becoming mindful?

Research has demonstrated and proven that mindfulness creates wellbeing within the mental, emotional, and the physical.

Mindfulness promotes a cycle of wellbeing that feeds each area simultaneously. As the mind enters the space of mindfulness, it organically promotes the type of biochemistry within the brain that supports the body to shift into productive restoration and optimization of cells and bodily functions. As this optimization occurs, it triggers feelings of joy, connection, elation, receptivity, positivity, and openness. All of this leads individuals into feeling whole, in balance, and complete.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to develop mindfulness during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each.

These are the steps I share and support my clients with. The shifts that occur are typically rapid, productive, and lasting when individuals can commit to these types of steps and progress.

1. Step outside “your norm,” changing the daily routines and how things are usually done can be very helpful in moving oneself out of feeling anxious, stressed, and/or overwhelmed with the times of uncertainty. In doing so, you create the changes in your environment that can promote a shift in emotions and mindset.

2. Seek individuals that are living their mastery and being an example of mindfulness. Let their stories and life be an example and an inspiration. Let them show you there is a way and it is possible. If they can do it, so can you.

3. Be in nature, let the harmony, flow, and the presence of nature inspire mindfulness through its example. Most individuals organically get pulled into mindfulness when immersed in an environment of beauty and serenity. Nature is the perfect composer of these two qualities.

4. Become an observer of your life, thoughts, emotions, and your drivers (that which guides your decisions). When we practice this intention more deliberately, we enter the state of mindfulness. We become the witness and observer of ourselves, so that we can be present to who we are, who we are being, and be inspired into deciding who we want to become. Ways to better promote this include journaling, meditating, breath work, being of service, and appreciation.

5. Lastly, bringing more of what has already been presented in #4, the more we take time to be present and explore things like journaling, meditating, breath work, being of service, and appreciation, we organically enter states of mindfulness without even having to try. It just unfolds naturally and with flow.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

1. First and foremost, the best and fastest way to offer support to others who are feeling anxious is to be an example of the opposite. Living by example is the most rapid way into influencing and inspiring others. Be rooted.

2. If engaging in conversations with someone, be deliberate in leading the conversation into supportive possibilities, positive explorations, love, appreciation, and what is good in the world. Change what is being discussed if it’s heading in a direction that is instigating feelings of anxiety. Be the lead into something better.

3. Be mindful of your own emotions, thoughts, and behavior. We can be leaders of hope, if we more consciously bring hope, love, and compassion to the time spent with others with the words with use, the emotions we convey, and through our body language.

4. Be a giver of comfort in whichever way you are able to offer it. Let your words, touch, and/or presence be ones that deliver comfort to those in need. 5. Send them tools of inspiration. This can include uplifting music, quotes, articles, stories, movies, etc..

What are the best resources you would suggest for someone to learn how to be more mindful and serene in their everyday life?

1. Audio books that offer insights into mindfulness, wellbeing, peace, and alternative ways of living beyond the norm. By listening to books in audio, it can help more rapidly short mindset into more elevated states.

2. Join communities that expose you to the types of mindset, behaviors, conversations, and interactions that promote this way of living. It is easier to transition into a new way of being when you have others promoting and encouraging your success.

3. Practice, practice, practice. Like everything else, it’s about deliberately deciding to practice a new way of being. Mindfulness is not just about doing it sometimes, it is about committing to becoming available to the practices, mindsets, and behaviors that support and promote mindfulness in day to day living. That is when we can truly enjoy the benefits of mindfulness.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Say “Yes.”

Become a candidate to express the ideas that are being broadcast from the mind of love-intelligence. Allow yourself to say, “I’m willing, ready, and available for more good than I have ever experienced, imagined, or manifested before. — Michael Beckwith

The reason this quote is so relevant, because I resonate with it in so many levels. Life, opportunities, and infinite wonderful possibilities are available to each of us when we are willing, ready, and able to say YES.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I feel I am currently doing it. The movement I am pulled to feed and be part in leading is, helping people re-awaken to their true soul nature. To help them see more into their limitless qualities and potentials when they choose to nurture their own knowing, mastery, and unique gifts. Helping them to embody and re-ignite the fire of purpose within them, so they can more deliberately create a fulfilling life that inspires others to do the same. I personally call this part of ourselves, our Superhuman. Which is why I teach and lead others into Awakening their Superhuman. Helping individuals to live and rise above the norm, so that can lead a life full of delicious fulfillment.

