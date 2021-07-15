Emily Raclaw of Marquette University: “Change is inevitable”

Clear is kind. Be sure to mean what you say and say what you mean. As our world relies more and more on digital communication it is important to clearly communicate. This prevents misunderstandings, but more importantly eliminates potential barriers to people from different backgrounds.

As part of our series about ‘5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society’ I had the pleasure to interview Emily Raclaw, MS, LPC.

Emily is the director of On Your Marq at Marquette University, a program that provides support to Marquette students on the autism spectrum. She is passionate about equity and access in education. She is neurodivergent.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I was adopted at birth, and grew up in Sherman Park neighborhood in Milwaukee, WI. I come from an interracial family where education was the epicenter of our development and integrated into our family culture. That being said, school was never easy for me, and I often had to reteach myself things that I didn’t understand in class. I could read by age 3 which made independent learning fun and easy. I grew up in one of the most segregated cities in the country, yet when I went to college in a small town, I was shocked by the lack diversity. I finished my undergraduate degree and then went on to complete a master’s in educational psychology and a teaching certification in Special Education. All of my educational experiences is what led to do what I do today.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Not so much a book as much as it was my ability to read at such an early age. When I wanted to escape the world around me, I would open a book and fully immerse myself in that world. Sometimes reading 3 or 4 books in one weekend.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“I’d much rather be someone’s shot of whiskey than everyone’s cup of tea” -Carrie Bradshaw, Sex in the City. As a biracial, neurodivergent woman, I’ve spent most of life trying to fit in to spaces, groups, schools…life. This quote reminds me that not everyone needs to like me, and I don’t have to like everyone in order to respect and appreciate them.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership is respecting the abilities of your team, and being there to support them as they need help. As a leader I believe I can learn from everyone on team no matter their position. When we respect the expertise and life experience that people bring the outcome is always better, richer, more diverse.

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

To get my day started I ride my peloton with all my friends across the country. At work I prepare for high stakes interactions by working through my game plan with a person on my team. It helps me to feel grounded and centered in the moment, and allows me to make me more aware of holes in my thought process.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This is of course a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis inexorably evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

Simply put, when we don’t acknowledge and repair the damage that has been perpetrated against underserved communities we can’t move forward by just saying “sorry about that” and making everything equal. Apologies without repair are meaningless.

Can you tell our readers a bit about your experience working with initiatives to promote Diversity and Inclusion? Can you share a story with us?

My position at Marquette University is more than providing support to students on the autism spectrum. It is about changing the culture of an institution of higher education to include neurodiversity in its definition of diversity. I am pleased to say I haven’t experienced much resistance. For example, after coaching a student on self-advocacy a tenured professor changed how they gave feedback to their students universally. I am also a board member for an organization called Unity in Motion that aims to disrupt the cycle of segregation by building just, equitable and loving communities through the development of diverse culturally competent leaders.

This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

You want people on your team who challenge not only your business decisions, but your world view. It is imperative to be informed on things you haven’t considered. When everyone on your executive team has the same background (educational, race, ethnicity, gender, etc.) you will miss opportunities for growth and development.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. You are an influential business leader. Can you please share your “5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society”. Kindly share a story or example for each.

1. Clear is kind. Be sure to mean what you say and say what you mean. As our world relies more and more on digital communication it is important to clearly communicate. This prevents misunderstandings, but more importantly eliminates potential barriers to people from different backgrounds. I first heard this when I began working with people on the autism spectrum. In order to ensure my words both written and spoken are inclusive and equitable I must be clear. Saying “it would great if you could have this done by Friday” when what I really mean is “I need this Friday at 8am” is not clear. It imposes my beliefs and understanding of unspoken social rules.

2. Hold yourself accountable. While you personally may not be responsible for barriers that exist, you must be accountable for destroying those that exist. Whether that is something as small as inclusive wording or as large as company policy.

3. Embrace the opposition. I have learned so much more from people who have different opinions, worldviews, and experiences than I have from people who are like me. It does not mean you have to agree with them, but it gives you the opportunity to have mutual respect and understanding.

4. Know your history. Those who fail to learn their history are doomed to repeat it. Understand and respect the reasons for the distrust and hesitance that may come from those who come from marginalized backgrounds. On a smaller level when you come up with a new idea, do your research to see if anyone else has tried it before. See what you can learn from their implementation.

5. Change is inevitable. Whatever we think of as “how we’ve always done” something is not actually how we have always done it. Not to mention that is a terrible excuse not to consider changes that make things more equitable and accessible. Change is uncomfortable, but when we work through that discomfort, we come out better in the end.

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

I am very optimistic. I believe the rough period is due to us shifting from tolerating and accepting to embracing. Growth is painful but necessary.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Truthfully? I would want to have breakfast with as many adults on the spectrum that I can. I want to hear their stories, I want to learn from them, I want to know what worked for them, what did not work for them, and I want to help make sure the On Your Marq program is doing all it can to provide the assistance students on the spectrum need to be successful in college. A #hashtag or @ to get everyone might be a little hard, so I’d take the US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona or Dr. Jill Biden so we can discuss education policies.

