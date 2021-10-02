Emily Mishler Of The Cultivated Group: “The ability to take personal responsibility for our lives”

The ability to take personal responsibility for our lives; the ability to cultivate perspective on the things that are joyful, beautiful, and going “right” in our lives; the mind of a student of Life; and the seeking of humor and grace throughout the turbulence! I’ve heard it said many times that “what we seek, we will find” and “what we seek is seeking us”. From that perspective, it’s all about taking responsibility to create the experience we want to have in each facet and situation presented in our lives. It never hurts to find the good and joy in any situation — often perspective and playfulness are the name of the game!

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Emily Mishler.

Born and raised in the rural Midwest of the United States, Emily Mishler is an intrepid optimist with a keen sense of adventure, eye for design, hand in the start-up world, and heart for philanthropy. She is the driving force behind The Cultivated Group and the world of Esmè the Curious Cat — on a mission to ignite and empower individuals and organizations to: “be the change you wish to see in the world”.

Specializing in business development, creative strategic planning, and fundraising, Emily launched her first company at the age of 22 and has since raised and distributed over 20M dollars of private investment for private clients, for-profit entities and NGO’s.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Absolutely — thanks so much for having me. It’s a pleasure to be here! I grew up on a farm in the middle of the rural United States; finding myself immersed in books and playing outside as much as possible. My parents divorced when I was eight years old and we began moving schools and homes fairly consistently thereafter; seeking to create stability, security and safety through the turbulence. Hard work was praised above anything else and kindness, empathy, generosity, and personal responsibility were emphasized as some of life’s most important pillars.

I had always been an incredibly independent, creative, and determined child — and those characteristics, as well as the agility that often results from a childhood of trauma and turbulence, have been carried with me to this day. This foundation and these qualities have been the cornerstone of “why” I’ve been able to imagine and create the life I’m now living.

Mahatma Gandhi’s quote “be the change you wish to see in the world” is one that’s provided a lot of inspiration and a discerning lens as the journey of my life has unfolded.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My father was a huge inspiration and influence in my life. He was someone who taught me and in many ways showed me the profound example of living in the courage of our Truth. He was one of my most significant sources of encouragement and inspiration, and I am so grateful I had the time and relationship with him that I did.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I am so grateful to keep the company I do and to have such incredible people believe in me, often even before I did. Mentors, cheerleaders, and friends along the way have influenced me to take risks; grow; evolve; have challenged me in every way imaginable (sometimes I wish I were kidding); inspired me to live, dream and be bigger; and to create and live the life of my dreams.

It’s interesting — I used to think that everyone who comes into our lives was meant to stay forever. A dear friend once shared with me that people come into our lives for a reason, a season, or a lifetime and when she said that, something clicked. I’m so grateful for the individuals, organizations, and opportunities that have come into my life for each of these durations — they’ve had a profound and tremendous impact on the person I’ve become and the journey of becoming it’s been to get where we are.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

At The Cultivated Group we’re huge proponents of gleaning lessons from everything. So rather than seeing mistakes as failure, we view them as falling. And I fall all the time. Falling and getting up is how we get stronger; how we develop the strength, muscle memory, and agility we need to get it right the next time. So really, any time we’ve stumbled, the resulting lesson(s) have been worth all of the recovery.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

We’re thrilled to be working on projects in a few different industries and sectors that are all impact-based. One project specifically is with a non-profit organization whose mission is to democratize access to outer space through building the infrastructure necessary to support our world’s future and beyond!

Because we believe life happens in the full spectrum and we understand that sometimes founders need the right tools and guidance to activate and ignite their ideas, we recently launched a product offering of download-able business building tools to move the needle in business and life. We’re providing equitable access to business consulting without the hourly fee through a new branch of our companies called The Elevated Method. We’re transforming businesses from the inside-out, creating through purpose with intention: we’re elevating the art of living.

For us, it’s all about paying it forward and equipping and empowering others. Our organization is driven and led by the mantra and mission “be the change you wish to see” in the world and empower and inspire others to do the same. Our mission is to connect impactful ideas and opportunities to provide access, action, and ignite equity to change and preserve our world. We don’t believe goodness and success are mutually exclusive, so the metrics we measure to gauge success also include making the world a better place!

At The Cultivated Group, we believe that if your dreams include only you, they’re too small. If that’s the case, you’re going to need more incredible, intentional, aligned, passionate, and purpose-driven people around you and in order to move things forward, effective communication will be critical. Two incredible tools to communicate and align your team are your mission and vision statements. These communicate why your organization exists (mission) and what you will accomplish (vision). As we worked with clients, we recognized that this isn’t as common-practice as we’d hoped and to fill a growing need, we put together a few free resources at The Elevated Method — one of which is a Mission & Vision Statements Guide!

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Thank you very much! This is a great question. From my experience, cultivating the ability to listen to ourselves and others; exercising courage; and leading with curiosity (rather than judgement or projection) have been instrumental. When you’re first beginning a journey of growth, there can be a lot of “low-hanging fruit” and a lot of quick wins. The more you grow, learn, and become — the most imperative self-awareness and personal responsibility will be. The challenges you will face and opportunities you’ll have to demonstrate the level of character you’ve achieved will be directly in proportion to the three traits I mentioned. Lean in and buckle up — the journey is yours for the making!

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

Although I am incredibly proud of many things in my life that have transpired professionally, I also know and believe we’re just getting started. Recently I was introduced to the idea and reality of our mortality in the passing of the most significant people in my life. After 18 months of traveling around the world independently, exploring and expanding in every direction possible, building and creating companies — I found myself back “home”, having lost my father, in a place I found familiar now operating as an entirely different person. Two weeks after his passing, the United States’ shut-down in March of 2020 and I found myself surrounded by fear and turbulence, completely physically isolated. I don’t know if any of us “have it all figured out” — but I am looking forward to sharing the tools and resources I discovered and employed throughout this challenging time, in hopes it will inspire and assist someone else through the turbulence of different seasons and chapters of life.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

It’s been interesting exploring the ideas of joy and happiness while traveling the world — gaining a better understanding of how different cultures and perspectives relate to the concepts. For a plethora of different reasons, our cultures and societies (despite differences) seem to have become increasingly more externally motivated than ever before. As a result, we seem to have forgotten or overlooked that all joy is a result of our internal state — which is a result of what we choose to personally take responsibility for. It may be influenced by external circumstances — but at the end of the day, we are responsible for our responses and reactions to external stimuli. The moment you stop learning, you start coming down — so it’s also important to always continue to choose expanding ourselves from the inside out, leaning into growth and intentional forward movement on our own individual life’s journey.

In short, I believe our ranking is so low because we haven’t taken responsibility for our lives, we employ externally-driven definitions and measures of “success” which influences comparison and ultimately our internal states, we employ perfectionistic ideals and standards, we rely on self-judgement rather than self-accountability, and we employ externally-determined and projected ideals in regard to quality of life rather than discovering and employing what’s truly important to us.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

One of the main misconceptions I’d love to address is the belief that our happiness and joy is up to anyone else. At the end of the day, our joy and happiness is a choice. We can have the most terrible, unimaginable events happen to us — and still choose to find joy, fulfillment, happiness, and beauty in our lives.

Personal responsibility and self-accountability are muscles that are strengthened by use, and must be active in order for us to employ the incredible power of choice. In order to choose joy, our desires must be greater than the fear that has suppressed them. If you’re going to be successful, you have to learn to master your fear (focusing on something you’re afraid of) and rely on your ability to trust yourself in being led, choosing, seeking, and finding joy. When we look externally for fulfillment, joy, or purpose; we limit our ability to dream, achieve, grow, and become — based on those external constituents’ perspectives, expectations, and limitations. My advice? Go inward continually, relentlessly, gracefully. See and experience the beauty within and without — breathe there, live there, grow there, become there.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?”

I’ve hit on many of these throughout the conversation so far and would be happy to elaborate further! The 5 things I believe we need to live with more Joie De Vivre particularly during turbulent times are: the ability to take personal responsibility for our lives; the ability to cultivate perspective on the things that are joyful, beautiful, and going “right” in our lives; the mind of a student of Life; and the seeking of humor and grace throughout the turbulence! I’ve heard it said many times that “what we seek, we will find” and “what we seek is seeking us”. From that perspective, it’s all about taking responsibility to create the experience we want to have in each facet and situation presented in our lives. It never hurts to find the good and joy in any situation — often perspective and playfulness are the name of the game!

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

As simple as it sounds, oftentimes one of the most supportive things we can do for others is “show up”. Whether it’s a quick phone call or text, sending a hand-written note or flowers, delivering a meal, or otherwise — at the end of the day we all want to be seen, heard, and acknowledged. Particularly while going through a tough time, having an unconditionally love-filled intention and taking action from that space goes a really, really long way. We all have different life experiences, response to triggers, and trauma responses — so it’s important to remember the unconditional nature of what love truly is and not place expectation or blame on those we’re seeking to support. It doesn’t have to be extravagant — it’s just about meaning.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Thank you! That’s very kind — and a really tough question, especially considering the state of the world at the moment. If I could inspire a movement, as simple as it sounds, it would be one of leading with radical honesty, curiosity, kindness, consideration, and thoughtfulness. Each of us has different experiences, all of which have inherent value, and if we’re open to it there is much we can learn from one another! That is how we begin to change the world: first through extending that kindness, thoughtfulness, and consideration inward; and then outward.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I’d absolutely love to have lunch with Sara Blakely and her husband, Jesse Itzler. Not only have they both been incredibly successful individually, the pair seems to have “figured out life” too. Raising a family together, encouraging one another, and making the world better along the way. I’d love to be able to learn from and create with them!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!