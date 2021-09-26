Emily Mishler of The Cultivated Group: “Trust your team & trust yourself”

Trust your team & trust yourself: Like we mentioned before, although much of the beginning stages of opportunities can be independent, that doesn’t mean they need to be engaged with isolation. The most important relationship you’ll have with a business-owner or creative is the one you have with yourself. Learn to surround yourself with others who believe what you believe. Get more honest with yourself and those around you. Vulnerability breeds radical transformation and brilliance. Live there! Breathe there. Create there.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Emily Mishler of The Cultivated Group.

Born and raised in the rural Midwest of the United States, Emily Mishler is an intrepid optimist with a keen sense of adventure, an eye for design, a hand in the start-up world, and a heart for philanthropy. She is the driving force behind The Cultivated Group and the world of Esmè the Curious Cat — on a mission to ignite and empower individuals and organizations to: “be the change you wish to see in the world”.

Specializing in business development, creative strategic planning, and fundraising, Emily launched her first company at the age of 22 and has since raised and distributed over 20M dollars of private investment for private clients, for-profit entities, and NGO’s.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Absolutely! Thanks for having us. I grew up in a very small town in the middle of the Midwest United States. I come from a family of farmers and values like hard work (sometimes to a fault), exploration, diligence, tenacity, and grit were instilled in me from a very young age. Those rural “roots” were a piece of the inspiration behind our companies’ name: The Cultivated Group.

I’ve always had a knack for adventure, an insatiable curiosity, a creative flair, and a heart for helping others — and my career has absolutely been an extension of that. I grew up on a farm in the middle of the rural United States. We lived very modestly and simply — serving others and giving of what we had was ingrained in our family’s “culture” from a very young age.

Hindsight tends to be 20/20 and all the dots tend to connect looking backward and that’s certainly a trend amidst my own eclectic career path. While I studied Communication and Design at University, helping others through different opportunities was always a focal point. A series of decisions that I perceived to be big risks (at the time) and chose to jump and lean into, whilst always keeping my eyes and ears open for possibility and opportunity were huge contributing factors as my career and life’s mission has continued to unfold. Doors and opportunities presented themselves, to which I bet on myself and said “yes” (albeit sometimes with a bit of fear!) and based on my passions, experiences, and drive to influence the world for the better — stumbled into corporate philanthropy as a career. In August of 2018, I completed a MBA with a concentration in Philanthropy and shortly thereafter, began a new chapter of life in travelling the world and running my own location-independent, impact-driven companies. The work The Cultivated Group focuses on is all impact-based, which means at the end of the day our goal is to make the world a better place and use businesses and the influence we all have in our day-to-day lives to be the vessels for doing so.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Entrepreneur-life is chalked full of interesting stories. It’s so funny to reflect upon and really think about what’s transpired since I began the journey. Looking back, it’s fascinating to think about how “perfect” I believed I needed to be in order to move forward on things. It was a belief system that was rooted in a lot of fear and feelings of inferiority, which really caused a lot of stalling and paralysis in my personal and professional life. Sometimes when we try things that we’re not ready for, we fall down and develop a little proverbial bruising and sometimes scar tissue. When it “hurts” to get up as a result of those bruises or scar tissue, we can be afraid of moving forward and trying again. Until we’re aware of it and decide to make different decisions, the things we fear (even if it’s success!) can hold us back from really accomplishing our goals and making our dreams happen. Looking back, the lesson is that our greatest obstacle is ourselves and that we can do anything we put our minds to!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’ve made more mistakes than I can count and recently made a commitment to myself to never miss twice. The funniest mistakes I’ve made I actually wouldn’t call mistakes at all; they were a reminder of what’s important. In times that I felt like I needed to be “perfect” or felt a lot of pressure to be “professional”, hilarious things have happened to bring levity to the situation: i.e. gracefully tripping down the stairs of a lecture hall full of 350+ people. The biggest things I’ve learned? Despite how we may feel or perceive others, we’re all human. Do your best, be kind, and laugh at the funny stuff — life is short!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My father was a huge inspiration and influence in my life. He was someone who taught me and in many ways showed me the profound example of living in the courage of our Truth. He was one of my most significant sources of encouragement and inspiration, and I am so grateful I had the time and relationship with him that I did.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I believe sometimes, all we need is someone to show us an example of what’s possible.When we see people who look like us in positions of power or leadership, it gives us confidence that it’s possible for us. Let’s be examples of what’s possible and redefine what’s possible — for ourselves and the future we wish to see!

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

Collectively, a few things that we’d love to see are: walking in integrity, leaning into each season of life: allow the beauty of each season to marinate in its fullness; create spaces for openness, evolution, transformation, and creation rather than the status quo or how things have always been done.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

While the business-world to date has been built primarily upon masculine principles, feminine leadership is a totally different ballgame. Leaning into the essence of who we are as women; discovering our unique and innate qualities, skills, abilities — that is how we change the world.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

Myth: Entrepreneurship is always glamorous. A lot of times, we tend to glamourize entrepreneurship: making a million dollars looks exclusively like beachfront pool parties, and creating your own schedule is all about working an hour a day from bed. There is so much going on “behind the scenes” that is what truly makes the difference between companies and organizations thriving, and not able to exist. In reality, creating, building, and growing a business will grow and stretch you in ways that are completely unimaginable.

Myth: It’s only possible with “hustle”. We also seem to have a “belief” societally that it’s necessary to work 80 hours a week, our businesses won’t grow if we have boundaries, — I’ve found that fewer things are further from the truth. Working 80 hours a week is not necessary. Boundaries are necessary for us to grow, discover, lead our teams, and to live healthy, fulfilling, and flourishing lives. When we’re rested, nourished, and fulfilled — and allow ourselves the space to fill our cup — we’re able to show up in our lives and business more fully.

Myth: If we focus on anything but the business, the business will fail. Our business grows in direct proportion to our own expansion. The more we allow ourselves as founders to grow, expand, and explore — the more we allow our businesses to flourish and expand.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

At the end of the day, business is about people. Here at The Cultivated Group, we believe there is tremendous value in variety. We believe that each person is born with a unique purpose, a unique set of skills, and has the capacity and ability to grow into their potential through their life. If every member of a team serves in the same function, we wouldn’t have teams: we don’t believe everyone is meant to be a founder and not everyone is meant to be an “employee” — and there is inherent value in everyone. We’ve found that the more in alignment we work, the more “luck” we seem to have and the more opportunities we allow for our people to grow, the more we all flourish.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

As you’re building and growing a company, it’s incredibly important to talk about the kind of leader and person you’re becoming — and the kind of company you’re building. The character of the leadership and organization, and how that’s reflected through deliberate, aligned action. Especially at the beginning, the people involved are your most important asset whether they’re internal or external stakeholders. And in order to create things with other people, that requires us to communicate effectively, efficiently, and infusing our communication with the kind of energy we want to build and nourish the company with. I don’t believe the qualities you need to be a success are gender-specific, so let’s just say the “Five Things You Need to Thrive & Succeed as a Founder” I believe are:

1. A Vision & Mission: From concept to the formation, to implementation, chances are your dreams are going to grow. At The Cultivated Group, we believe that if your dreams include only you, they’re too small. If that’s the case, you’re going to need more incredible, intentional, aligned, passionate, and purpose-driven people around you and in order to move things forward, effective communication will be critical. Two incredible tools to communicate and align your team are your mission and vision statements. These communicate why your organization exists (mission) and what you will accomplish (vision). As we worked with clients, we recognized that this isn’t as common-practice as we’d hoped and to fill a growing need, we put together a few free resources at The Elevated Method — one of which is a Mission & Vision Statements Guide!

2. A Fluid Framework & Strategic Plan: A business plan doesn’t have to be formal, long, scary, or set in stone. Many of the folks we chat with don’t have formal business education and what’s great? You don’t need one to build a business! A business plan helps to communicate with stakeholders where you’re at, who’s on board, where you’re headed, how you’ll get there, and what you’ll need throughout the journey and upon arrival. We have a thorough (and fun!) workbook to get you started: here! 5–10 years down the road, do you know exactly where you’ll be? Good, us either. Building out a strategic plan isn’t about mapping out every single piece of the company’s journey you’re build, but it is about orienting your compass to True North, plotting out the next few moves (years) of the journey on a map, and communicating that to everyone who needs to know. This provides a pulse on the direction you’d like to go, and a basic framework of how you plan to get there with measurable success milestones along the way. Curious? Here’s a quick template to get the juices flowing!

3. Accountability & Perspective: As you’re building your dream, self awareness and development is key. Developing, deepening, and growing into a relationship with yourself — an understanding of yourself, your preferences, what you’re good at, what you’re not, and who you need around you to transform is the difference between learning and dying at some points. A community of mentors/advisors who have been where you want to go and are willing to aid you in shortening the curve can be an incredible tool in helping to keep you accountable and on-track. They don’t need to be industry-specific, although sometimes that’s helpful, but they do need to have the capacity and ability to be radically honest in their communication with you, and a desire to help you grow and learn. Check your ego at the door and buckle up because if you lean in, you’re about to embark on one of the most challenging and fulfilling journeys of your life! It isn’t always luxury travel and glamour at the beginning of the journey. As you learn and grow, your dreams, goals, metrics, and self will continue to elevate. Even if things get weird, challenging, or downright depressing: you have a choice. You always have a choice. Every second of every day, you get to choose how you respond to every situation you’re presented with and in that, there is so much power. Lean into the perspective and understanding that you have the power to choose how you respond to each situation that is in front of you, and you have the strength and ability to make that choice in the direction you want to go and build. Suffering is not a prerequisite for success. Choose the kind of adventure you want to have!

4. Trust your team & trust yourself: Like we mentioned before, although much of the beginning stages of opportunities can be independent, that doesn’t mean they need to be engaged with isolation. The most important relationship you’ll have with a business-owner or creative is the one you have with yourself. Learn to surround yourself with others who believe what you believe. Get more honest with yourself and those around you. Vulnerability breeds radical transformation and brilliance. Live there! Breathe there. Create there.

5. Community, a shift from perfection to excellence, & loosening the reins: Just because the journey is independent doesn’t mean it has to happen in isolation. Surround yourself with people, organizations, and be open to opportunities that are headed in the direction you want to go and at a similar velocity. You may not find people who are on the exact same path, but you absolutely will find “running buddies” that you can grow, train, challenge, laugh, and learn with! There is beauty and growth in having high standards, but don’t allow yourself to be seduced by the stronghold that can be standards of perfection. That kind of mentality can paralyze us from forwarding movement and As much as we hate to admit it, much of our lives we’re not in control of. What we can control is the way we respond to things. Knowing that we’re not in control, we can learn to Trust Life, ourselves, and others. In choosing to trust and live in integrity with our life’s purpose, mission, and assignment — we can allow ourselves to lean into the adventure, loosen the reins and our tight hold on control, influence the things that are within our scope, and seek joy in the process and journey of becoming.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Thanks so much for asking. A few years ago, I founded a group of impact-driven companies called The Cultivated Group. Proudly housing four separate companies under the “Cultivated” umbrella, we’re redefining business as usual for businesses all over the globe (and even in outer space!). Each subsidiary equips organizations and individuals with the tools, skills, resources, frameworks, and funding they need to function fully as profitable, healthy businesses. Our team connects the business brain to the servant-leaders’ heart that’s at the forefront of the business of doing good.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Thank you! That’s very kind — and a really tough question, especially considering the state of the world at the moment. If I could inspire a movement, as simple as it sounds, it would be one of leading with radical honesty, curiosity, kindness, consideration, and thoughtfulness. Each of us has different experiences, all of which have inherent value, and if we’re open to it there is much we can learn from one another! That is how we begin to change the world: first through extending that kindness, thoughtfulness, and consideration inward; and then outward.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Absolutely! I enjoy learning from others’ stories and experiences: particularly Brene Brown and Elizabeth Gilbert. Both being intelligent and brilliant women of influence and integrity, their ability to engage fully in life (and vulnerability) has inspired the way I “show up” in life tremendously.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

