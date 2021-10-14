Emily Mishler of The Cultivated Group: “Consistent Focus & Grace”

Consistent Focus & Grace. We’re all human: including you. In my experience, perfectionism can be a double-edged sword and is a razor’s edge between pursuit of excellence and holding ourselves, and others, to unattainable standards. The dictionary defines perfectionism as “refusal to accept any standard short of perfection” and, I’d agree! As much as it’s contradictory to a lot of what we hear and the kind of results we’d like to see, our aim has always been deliberate, consistent focus and aligned action. Consistency is the difference between becoming wildly successful and getting stuck in a spiral of perfectionism.

How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships, love, and life in a world that still feels uncomfortable with strong women? In this interview series, called “Power Women” we are talking to accomplished women leaders who share their stories and experiences navigating work, love and life as a powerful woman.

As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Emily Mishler of The Cultivated Group.

Born and raised in the rural Midwest of the United States, Emily Mishler is an intrepid optimist with a keen sense of adventure, eye for design, hand in the start-up world, and heart for philanthropy. She is the driving force behind The Cultivated Group and the world of Esmè the Curious Cat — on a mission to ignite and empower individuals and organizations to: “be the change you wish to see in the world”.

Specializing in business development, creative strategic planning, and fundraising, Emily launched her first company at the age of 22 and has since raised and distributed over 20M dollars of private investment for private clients, for-profit entities and NGO’s.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Absolutely! It’s a pleasure to be here — thanks for having us. I grew up in a very small town in the middle of the Midwest United States. I come from a family of farmers and values like hard work (sometimes to a fault), exploration, diligence, tenacity, and grit were instilled in me from a very young age. Those rural “roots” were a piece of the inspiration behind our companies’ name: The Cultivated Group.

I’ve always had a knack for adventure, an insatiable curiosity, a creative flair, and a heart for helping others — and my career has absolutely been an extension of that. I grew up on a farm in the middle of the rural United States. We lived very modestly and simply — serving others and giving of what we had was ingrained in our family’s “culture” from a very young age.

Hindsight tends to be 20/20 and all the dots tend to connect looking backward and that’s certainly a trend amidst my own eclectic career path. While I studied Communication and Design at University, helping others through different opportunities was always a focal point. A series of decisions that I perceived to be big risks (at the time) and chose to jump and lean into, whilst always keeping my eyes and ears open for possibility and opportunity were huge contributing factors as my career and life’s mission has continued to unfold. Doors and opportunities presented themselves, to which I bet on myself and said “yes” (albeit sometimes with a bit of fear!) and based on my passions, experiences, and drive to influence the world for the better — stumbled into corporate philanthropy as a career. In August of 2018, I completed a MBA with a concentration in Philanthropy and shortly thereafter, began a new chapter of life in travelling the world and running my own location-independent, impact-driven companies.

Proudly housing four separate companies under the “Cultivated” umbrella, we’re redefining business as usual for businesses all over the globe (and even in outer space!). Each subsidiary equips organizations and individuals with the tools, skills, resources, frameworks, and funding they need to function fully as profitable, healthy businesses. Our team connects the business brain to the servant-leaders’ heart that’s at the forefront of the business of doing good. The work The Cultivated Group focuses on is all impact-based, which means at the end of the day our goal is to make the world a better place and use businesses and the influence we all have in our day-to-day lives to be the vessels for doing so.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Looking back, it’s fascinating to think about how “perfect” I believed I needed to be in order to move forward on things. It was a belief system that was rooted in a lot of fear and feelings of inferiority, which really caused a lot of stalling and paralysis in my personal and professional life. Sometimes when we try things that we’re not ready for, we fall down and develop a little proverbial bruising and sometimes scar tissue. When it “hurts” to get up as a result of those bruises or scar tissue, we can be afraid of moving forward and trying again. Until we’re aware of it and decide to make different decisions, the things we fear (even if it’s success!) can hold us back from really accomplishing our goals and making our dreams happen. Looking back, the lesson is that our greatest obstacle is ourselves and that we can do anything we put our minds to!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Thank you very much! This is a great question. From my experience, cultivating the ability to listen to ourselves and others; exercising courage; and leading with curiosity (rather than judgement or projection) have been instrumental. When you’re first beginning a journey of growth, there can be a lot of “low-hanging fruit” and a lot of quick wins. The more you grow, learn, and become — the most imperative self-awareness and personal responsibility will be. The challenges you will face and opportunities you’ll have to demonstrate the level of character you’ve achieved will be directly in proportion to the three traits I mentioned. Lean in and buckle up — the journey is yours for the making!

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

For a long time, societally I believe we’ve had much more narrow definitions and associations of what it means to be a woman, to be feminine — particularly what it means to be a strong woman. The images and examples many of us were shown growing up as examples of “women of strength” have been incredibly polarizing in the ways we interpret and traits or characteristics we associate with being a certain sex or another, or identifying one way or another. The fact of the matter is, the way I see it, gender identity is something much more fluid. We all inherently possess and employ characteristics, habits and patterns of behavior and belief that are both masculine in nature and feminine in nature.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

Absolutely! For a five-year chapter of my late teens and early twenties, I competed within the Miss America Organization. I had five years of incredible experiences in the organization and the lessons I’ve learned from that chapter specifically have helped to reorient and expand my own understanding of what being a “woman of strength” is. And the thing is, it isn’t one thing specifically or a set of characteristics. Strength is developed and reinforced by the continuous commitment to action of the display and engagement of character. Mine is going to look different than yours, but that doesn’t make either of our strengths less valuable. It’s all about leaning into authenticity, actively living the life of your dreams and becoming the best version of you, really going for it, and bringing others along on the way!

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

You know what? It’s taken me a long time to understand this “antidote” for myself, but the thing I’ve found to be the most productive in situations where others are uneasy, or I’m uneasy, is to take a big breath and create a little space. Often when we’re faced with physical or psychological stress, our first instinct is to tighten, to protect, to go inward: to react. Those natural responses are valuable, especially in circumstances that require us to protect — but uneasiness often provides an incredible opportunity for us to grow. Create a bit of space between the stimulus of the uneasiness and your response: you have a choice and that space between is where our power of choice lives. That’s where we grow and that’s where we learn.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

Uneasiness in these circumstances is often a result of unhealed, misdirected, or a lack of confidence rooted in Truth. Societally, I believe it’s time for us to lean into confidence in ourselves as individuals and one another that’s rooted in expansion, self-love, integrity, and purpose.

Unfortunately industries are built upon the idea we’re often “sold” on that as women, or generally, we’re all in competition with one another. As I’ve continued to grow and learn, the more I’ve found this to be incredibly restrictive and untrue. I don’t believe there are a limited number of opportunities available on the planet, just as I don’t believe there are a limited number of rays the sun shines or a limit to the number of plants that sprout up each spring. I don’t believe we’re in competition with one another because each one of us was put on this earth, at this time, for a specific reason. And it isn’t our job to perfectionistically pursue defining that purpose without regard for anything else. When we align with our purpose and go about the business of pursuing it, unapologetically and without abandon — there is no competition. We are all unique; there is no competition for authenticity.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

I’ve certainly had my fair share of uncomfortable situations and have learned a tremendous amount from how I’ve chosen to grow from less than ideal circumstances!

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

While the business-world to date has been built primarily upon masculine principles, feminine leadership is a totally different ballgame. Leaning into the essence of who we are as women; discovering our unique and innate qualities, skills, abilities — that is how we change the world.

I’ve seen both advantages and disadvantages to all genders and sexual orientations — I’m looking forward to stepping into and paving the way for a new wave of conscious, centered, and integrated leadership where we aren’t even asking questions like this anymore!

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was? What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

These are such great questions — thanks so much for asking! When I was working in a more corporate environment, I really struggled to find a time and energy distribution between work and “home” that really felt good. I constantly felt like I was being pushed and pulled by expectations, cultures, the way things appeared, and the person I wanted to be at the time. At the time, I was so much more externally driven than I was internally driven — and that was absolutely reflected in my energy, the way I spent it, and the results that came about as a result. I was so much more concerned with external metrics than I was with my own integrity with myself — and I knew something had to change.

And you know, it’s really interesting — a huge motivating factor for me to start the companies I have and build the life I have is because I believe there are seasons for everything. When I have children and a family I want to be able to be present for them, an example of what’s possible and an extension of the person I want to be. I realized that if, within 5–7 years of starting the companies, I could build them to serve as more of a Chairman or Advisor rather than an active, day-to-day CEO or Executive — and that required foresight and a solid foundation. So that “tipping point” that you mentioned, for me, was when I really chose to lean into living my

The more I learn and grow, the less I believe in balance and the more I believe in juggling. Each day we’re pulled and pushed in many different directions with thousands of micro-choices to make and something that helps to me to make decisions in alignment with the purpose and vision I’m being led toward with clarity and ease is to simply ask the question: for what?

It got to the point in my own life where I was saying “yes” so much more often than I was even considering “no” to be possible, and my plates were so overloaded they were absolutely bursting at the seams. I didn’t even have the time or energy to contribute to an “equilibrium” or anything different or better in my own life because I was in the habit of saying “yes” to things I was lukewarm about. After I realized this and that something had to change, I got very clear on the kind of life I wanted to live: how I wanted to spend my time, with whom, what kind of character I wanted to have, how I wanted to contribute. I then began using this quick filtration system. began building momentum and making decisions in alignment with the goals, dreams, vision, and ideal life I had for myself — that includes both personally and professionally. This quick filtration system also provided so much more fulfillment, space, creativity, beauty, balance, strength, confidence, and clarity than I ever could have imagined possible.

As humans, rest and “creating space” is a part of our equation. It’s important for our plates to not be overflowing constantly! We need periods of rejuvenation and reflection. We see it all the time in the cycles of nature — sunrise to sunset, day to night, spring to fall. It’s the periods of rest or perceived “dormancy” that make it possible for the beautiful blooms of spring to arrive. We wouldn’t understand the beautiful elements of summer without experiencing the beauty of winter. Each season has a purpose and a function — as does each cycle or “season” of growth: one of which is rest. We learn through contrast and our bodies, minds, and spirits need the variety of both movement and rest to live a fully engaged, integrated life.

Not being nourished physically, mentally, or spiritually and our “scales’ balance” is not a sustainable way of living. In fact, some would say it isn’t living at all — particularly when it reaches a point of complete and utter burnout. Each person’s experience will be different so I’m unable to conclusively say what individual symptoms will manifest in or as, but the long-term effects of burnout and this production-based lifestyle is lethal.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

It’s been so interesting to reflect upon this and really lean into my own experiences here. As I mentioned before, I was involved in the Miss America Organization for a number of years, which for all intensive purposes from an outsiders’ perspective, is “all” externally driven”. In my experience, that’s true and it’s also false. Many of the women involved in the organization are seeking ways to grow professionally, enhance and sharpen their public speaking and interview skills, gaining confidence and clarity

I used to be much more externally motivated — and an emphasis on physical appearance accompanied that in my experience. Since my perspective and outlook has shifted, so have my priorities. The way I relate to beauty now is internally driven by a large majority. You know when someone is absolutely on fire for what they’re doing and their eyes sparkle? That is beauty. That internal radiance that comes about as a result of alignment — that is what I look for. Yes, a certain amount of grooming and physical polish goes a long way — but it pales in comparison to the connection and radiance one can have when they’re confidently moving in the direction of their dreams and bringing others along the way.

How is this similar or different for men?

I believe that to a certain extent, our physical appearance represents the amount of respect and care we have for ourselves: and that’s true for everyone!

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

From my experience, cultivating the ability to listen to ourselves and others; exercising courage; and leading with curiosity (rather than judgement or projection) have been instrumental. When you’re first beginning a journey of growth, there can be a lot of “low-hanging fruit” and a lot of quick wins. The more you grow, learn, and become — the most imperative self-awareness and personal responsibility will be. The challenges you will face and opportunities you’ll have to demonstrate the level of character you’ve achieved will be directly in proportion to the three traits I mentioned. Lean in and buckle up — the journey is yours for the making!

Self-Awareness & Personal Responsibility — Personal responsibility and self-accountability are muscles that are strengthened by use, and must be active in order for us to employ the incredible power of choice. In order to choose joy, our desires must be greater than the fear that has suppressed them. If you’re going to be successful, you have to learn to master your fear (focusing on something you’re afraid of) and rely on your ability to trust yourself in being led, choosing, seeking, and finding joy. When we look externally for fulfillment, joy, or purpose; we limit our ability to dream, achieve, grow, and become — based on those external constituents’ perspectives, expectations, and limitations. My advice? Go inward continually, relentlessly, gracefully. See and experience the beauty within and without — breathe there, live there, grow there, become there. Confidence & Self-Trust — If you aren’t holding yourself accountable to follow-through on the commitments you make, be them large or small, how can you expect those around you to do the same? Consistent Focus & Grace — We’re all human: including you. In my experience, perfectionism can be a double-edged sword and is a razor’s edge between pursuit of excellence and holding ourselves, and others, to unattainable standards. The dictionary defines perfectionism as “refusal to accept any standard short of perfection” and, I’d agree! As much as it’s contradictory to a lot of what we hear and the kind of results we’d like to see, our aim has always been deliberate, consistent focus and aligned action. Consistency is the difference between becoming wildly successful and getting stuck in a spiral of perfectionism. Courage — At the end of the day, our joy and happiness is a choice. We can have the most terrible, unimaginable events happen to us — and still choose to find joy, fulfillment, happiness, and beauty in our lives. This journey, the one of the uncovering, discovery, and pursuit of your life’s purpose — will take more courage than you ever knew was possible. Lean in! Curiosity — We’ve found creating a habit of approaching each situation we’re presented with curiosity and from a space of openness to be the difference between moving forward and staying stuck. Curiosity is the key to forward movement!

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Absolutely! I enjoy learning from others’ stories and experiences: particularly Brenè Brown and Elizabeth Gilbert. Both being intelligent and brilliant women of influence and integrity, their ability to engage fully in life (and vulnerability) has inspired the way I “show up” in life tremendously. Given the opportunity, I’d love to sit down with them for a coffee or meal and believe we could learn much from each other!

